Taylor Hicks became an overnight star when he won "American Idol" in 2006, but the singer says the years that followed his victory were far more difficult than fans watching at home might have assumed.

Nearly two decades after capturing America's vote during the show's fifth season, Hicks reflected on the realities of sudden fame in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, addressing what he described as the biggest misconception people hold about winning one of television's most popular singing competitions. "It is a lot tougher than it seems," Hicks said. "I think opportunity creates luck. But with a little faith and a little luck, you can accomplish your dreams."

Hicks, now 49 and a native of Birmingham, Alabama, rose to fame as the leader of the "Soul Patrol," a nickname fans gave his devoted fan base during his run on the show. In the years since his win, he has built a career spanning sold-out concerts, a Las Vegas residency, Broadway performances and television hosting work, establishing himself as one of the more enduring success stories to emerge from the "Idol" franchise's early seasons.

Asked what advice he wished someone had given him before his life changed overnight, Hicks pointed to patience and faith as the lessons he would pass along to his younger self. "Well, 20 years is a long time to be in show business, but if I could look back and somebody would tell me some advice, I would probably say, 'Be patient and trust in God,'" Hicks said.

Hicks credited his upbringing in Birmingham, along with values instilled by his parents, for helping him stay grounded as he navigated the entertainment industry's highs and lows. "One trait that my parents taught me and my values is to stay grounded and make sure that you are nice to others," Hicks said. "Karma's a real thing, so be nice, be sweet and be happy."

Before landing on "American Idol," Hicks spent years performing locally, eventually auditioning for the show at age 29, a decision that immediately altered the course of his career. Reflecting on how the reality television talent-competition landscape has changed since his own audition, Hicks said today's contestants face a far more crowded field than he did nearly 20 years ago. "Luckily for me, 'American Idol' was the only game in town," Hicks previously told Fox News Digital. "I think the last talent show that was on television was 'Star Search.' And once 'Idol' became so successful, I think 'America's Got Talent,' 'So You Think You Can Dance.' There's all these entities that kind of popped up that you really have to compete for now. So I think it is tougher for contestants on shows like that, because they're kind of spreading the love."

Despite the challenges that came with sudden celebrity, Hicks said he remains grateful for the opportunities his "American Idol" victory opened up over the years. Looking back on the night he was crowned champion, he said there is one piece of advice he would give himself in that exact moment, knowing what he knows now about the unpredictable nature of a career in entertainment. "The first thing that I would tell myself right when I won 'American Idol' is enjoy the wave as much as you can because in this business, sooner or later, it's going to crash, and you've got to catch another one," Hicks said.

Beyond his reflections on fame and the music industry, Hicks also spoke about America's history and the broader significance of the country's ongoing 250th anniversary celebrations. As part of those festivities, Hicks performed "Nineteen," a tribute song honoring young Americans who answered the call to serve following the September 11 terrorist attacks, a performance he said carried personal significance tied to the country's larger story.

Speaking about the milestone anniversary, Hicks expressed pride in how far the country has come while emphasizing the importance of looking toward the future as well. "Well, I think we've come a long way as a country. From where we started, from our Founding Fathers to this point, this is an amazing time in history for our country and we all should be proud that we've made it to 250, and here's to 250 more," Hicks told Fox News Digital.

Hicks remains active on the road nearly two decades after his "American Idol" win, continuing to tour and perform across the country. He is scheduled to perform at the Flora-Bama Lounge on July 11, followed by an appearance in North Haven, Connecticut, where he will host the Connecticut Country Music Festival on August 1, keeping a steady touring schedule that has become a hallmark of his post-"Idol" career.

Hicks' comments arrive amid a broader wave of reflection from past reality-competition winners about the realities of instant fame and the pressures that follow it. Country singer Gabby Barrett, another "American Idol" alum, has previously spoken publicly about the difficult path she took before the show changed her life, including a period during which she said she slept in her car while pursuing her music career. Hicks' remarks add to that ongoing conversation among former contestants about the gap between the glossy image of reality television success and the more complicated reality many performers face once the cameras stop rolling and the spotlight begins to fade.

For Hicks, the throughline connecting his career, his faith and his outlook on the country's milestone anniversary appears to be a consistent emphasis on gratitude paired with realism, a perspective he said has helped him sustain a two-decade career in an industry known for its unpredictability. As he continues touring nearly 20 years removed from his "Idol" win, Hicks' reflections offer a rare, candid look at what life actually looks like on the other side of reality television stardom, long after the initial wave of fame has passed and a career must be built and rebuilt on its own terms.