Lionel Richie dominated the 2026 Judges' Song Contest on "American Idol," securing the win by a landslide as the Top 12 contestants tackled '90s hits during Monday night's live episode on ABC. The victory handed the legendary singer the power to save one contestant from elimination, helping shape the competition's new Top 11.

The April 6 broadcast resolved lingering drama from the previous week's unprecedented voting snafu, which had delayed the official reveal of the Top 12. Host Ryan Seacrest opened the show by confirming the results of last week's votes, eliminating Julián Kalel and Jake Thistle from the Top 14. That set the stage for the remaining 12 to perform under the Judges' Song Contest theme, a fan-favorite twist where each judge — Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan — secretly assigns a song from a chosen era, and contestants pick which one they'll sing. The judge whose song receives the most performances earns the save opportunity.

This season's contest focused on the 1990s, delivering a nostalgic mix of country, pop and R&B classics that tested the contestants' versatility and emotional range. Richie emerged victorious with seven contestants choosing songs from his list, compared to three for Underwood and two for Bryan. The lopsided result underscored Richie's enduring influence and keen song selection, drawing praise from viewers and fellow judges alike.

Performances highlighted the night's high stakes. Hannah Harper, the stay-at-home mom from Missouri, opened strongly with Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California," a song she had sung during her initial audition. Many speculated it was Bryan's pick, but it actually came from Underwood, showcasing Harper's crowd-pleasing energy and personal connection to the track. Her safe advancement later in the episode confirmed the impact of the upbeat delivery.

Braden Rumfelt, the 22-year-old substitute teacher known for powerful ballads, delivered a standout rendition of Céline Dion's "All By Myself," earning acclaim for his vocal control and emotional depth. Chris Tungseth brought heart and soul to Edwin McCain's "I'll Be," while other memorable moments included strong takes on Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart" and Wynonna Judd's "Only Love."

Seacrest revealed the Top 11 results in the episode's final segment after tallying viewer votes from the live performances. The contestants who advanced automatically, in no particular order, were: Chris Tungseth, Kyndal Inskeep, Daniel Stallworth, Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Braden Rumfelt, Philmon Lee, Keyla Richardson, Brooks (Rosser), and Lucas Leon.

That left Rae and Jesse Findling in the bottom two. With the save power in hand, Richie faced a difficult choice. "Both of you did an amazing, amazing job. It's very difficult," he told the pair, noting he received little guidance from his fellow judges. Ultimately, Richie chose to save Rae, sending Jesse Findling home and finalizing the Top 11. The decision sparked immediate debate among fans, with some questioning whether it was the "right" save while others applauded Richie for backing a contestant who had shown consistent growth.

The episode capped a turbulent stretch for Season 24 (often referred to in 2026 coverage as the current cycle). The prior "Songs of Faith" night saw real-time voting debut, but an unprecedented surge in votes created uncertainty, forcing producers to delay the Top 12 announcement until this episode. Seacrest addressed the snafu transparently, emphasizing the show's commitment to fair results despite the technical challenges.

Judges offered glowing feedback throughout the night. Underwood praised the vocal power on display, Bryan highlighted the fun energy of the '90s theme, and Richie repeatedly noted the contestants' ability to make classic songs feel fresh. Guest mentor appearances and production elements, including elaborate staging for the era-themed performances, added polish to the live broadcast.

The Top 11 now includes a diverse group reflecting "American Idol's" broad appeal: construction tradesman Chris Tungseth, elementary music teacher Daniel Stallworth, dementia care medication tech Brooks Rosser, and others bringing varied life experiences and vocal styles. With guest mentor Gwen Stefani lined up for the next episode, expectations are high for continued strong performances as the competition intensifies.

Social media erupted with reactions during and after the show. Clips of standout moments, particularly Braden Rumfelt's powerhouse ballad and Hannah Harper's energetic country-pop number, amassed rapid views on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Hashtags like #AmericanIdol2026, #JudgesSongContest and #LionelSaves trended, with fans debating the save decision and speculating on frontrunners. Some viewers expressed disappointment over Jesse Findling's exit, citing his emotional delivery, while others celebrated Rae's continuation as a deserving underdog story.

This season has already featured memorable twists, from Hawaii performances in the Top 20 to the faith-themed live shows. The voting delay added an extra layer of unpredictability, keeping audiences engaged across multiple episodes. Producers have emphasized real-time voting enhancements aimed at improving accuracy, though Monday's episode served as a reminder of the challenges in managing massive viewer input.

For the advancing contestants, the path forward grows steeper. The Top 11 will face new themes and increased pressure as America's votes carry more weight. Past seasons have shown that strong showings in the Judges' Song Contest can boost momentum, and Richie's win may indirectly influence future dynamics if his song choices continue resonating.

"American Idol" remains a cultural staple, launching careers and delivering weekly doses of talent and drama. With judges Underwood, Bryan and Richie bringing a balanced mix of country roots, pop sensibility and Motown legacy, the panel continues to deliver insightful, encouraging critiques that help contestants evolve.

As the competition heads into its next phase, eyes are on potential breakout stars like Braden Rumfelt for his vocal fireworks, Hannah Harper for her relatable charm, and others demonstrating range across genres. The show's ability to recover from the voting hiccup and deliver a compelling episode underscored its resilience and enduring popularity.

Tuesday morning saw continued buzz, with recaps and reaction videos circulating widely. Fans praised the '90s song selections for evoking nostalgia while challenging singers to put modern spins on familiar tracks. Industry observers noted the episode's strong production values and the contestants' polished performances, suggesting the season is hitting its stride as it narrows toward the finale.

Whether Lionel Richie's save propels Rae to new heights or another contestant surges ahead remains to be seen. For now, the Top 11 stands as a talented cohort ready to battle for the "American Idol" crown in the weeks ahead.

The series continues live on ABC, with new episodes promising fresh themes, guest mentors and high-stakes voting. As always, viewer engagement will decide who advances, keeping the long-running franchise as unpredictable and exciting as ever in 2026.