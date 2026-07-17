Major League Baseball has effectively outlawed the use of generative artificial intelligence on the league-issued iPads teams keep in their dugouts during games, cracking down on a practice that had increasingly crept into how some clubs made real-time decisions on the field.

The league notified all 30 teams of the new restriction in a memo from the commissioner's office dated June 11, according to reporting from Eno Sarris of The Athletic, which first broke the news of the policy change. The ban officially took full effect on Wednesday, timed to coincide with the resumption of play following this year's All-Star break, giving teams roughly a month to adjust before the restriction was fully enforced.

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According to the commissioner's office memo, teams had been installing custom applications on the dugout iPads that pushed the devices well beyond their originally intended purpose. Rather than simply serving as tools for reviewing performance data and video, the memo said, the iPads in many cases had been repurposed to generate live recommendations on substitutions, pitch calling and other in-game decisions that have traditionally been made directly by players and coaches rather than software.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that as many as one-third of MLB's 30 teams had been using the dugout tablets for at least one of these unintended purposes before the league intervened. NBC Sports, citing The Athletic's reporting, indicated that pitch-calling assistance may have been central to the league's concerns, noting that the Miami Marlins were believed to have pioneered the practice this season before it spread to as many as six additional teams around the league.

Despite the scope of the practice, MLB's internal review determined that no teams had actually violated the league's existing rules governing sign stealing or general electronic-device usage during games, meaning none of the clubs involved are expected to face disciplinary action or punishment as a result of the crackdown. The league's response instead focused on tightening the technology guidelines going forward rather than penalizing teams for how they had used the tools up to this point.

The dugout iPads at the center of the controversy are structured around three distinct tabs, each serving a different function. The first tab provides MLB-supplied Statcast data along with multiple video angles for reviewing plays. The second tab contains information related to the league's automated ball-strike challenge system. The third tab, however, had become a space where individual teams were free to install their own custom-built applications, and it is that third tab specifically that the league has now closed off under the new restrictions.

MLB has also layered additional safeguards on top of the new AI restriction in an effort to limit the flow of live information into the dugout more broadly. In-game video available through the tablets remains accessible only on a delayed basis rather than in real time, and clubhouse rules already in place bar non-playing personnel from entering the dugout during games, further limiting who can interact with the devices and any external information they might otherwise provide.

Reaction to the policy shift within front offices has been mixed. One front-office executive, granted anonymity by The Athletic to discuss the sensitive matter, offered a blunt assessment of the league's motivation, saying the crackdown was aimed at stopping any advantage before it could fully take hold. Sarris reported separately that the decision drew frustration from some front-office members who had come to view the AI-assisted tools as a legitimate strategic advantage worth preserving, even as others in the league welcomed the move as a way to keep the game's decision-making in human hands.

The dugout iPads that made this controversy possible trace back roughly a decade to MLB's original technology partnership with Apple. The two companies first introduced iPad Pro devices into all 30 major league dugouts and bullpens in 2016, pairing the hardware with a custom-built application called MLB Dugout that gave managers, coaches and players direct access to advance scouting reports, analytics and video during games. That original rollout was framed at the time as a major step forward in bringing consumer technology directly onto the field of play, expanding on comments Apple co-founder Steve Jobs made when he first introduced the iPad in 2010 and cited Major League Baseball as an example of the device's practical potential.

A decade later, that same hardware infrastructure has become the flashpoint for one of the more significant technology disputes MLB has confronted this season, as the rapid advancement of generative AI tools created new possibilities for teams looking to gain even a marginal edge in real-time decision-making. The league's decision to intervene mid-season, rather than waiting for the offseason to implement new technology guidelines, underscores how quickly some teams had moved to adopt the tools once they became available.

Public reaction to the ban has been mixed as well, with some fans and observers questioning whether restricting AI actually preserves competitive fairness or simply removes a tool that, if made equally available to every team, might not have provided any club with a meaningful advantage in the first place. Others have argued that removing software-driven recommendations from real-time, in-game decisions like substitutions and pitch selection helps preserve the traditional role of managers, coaches and players in shaping the outcome of games, rather than ceding those choices to algorithmic suggestions.

For now, the league's position is clear: with the third tab on team-issued iPads now off-limits for custom applications, any generative AI recommendations that had been quietly influencing bullpen decisions, defensive shifts or pitch sequencing from the dugout are no longer permitted under the league's technology guidelines. Whether teams find new workarounds, or simply return to relying on the judgment of their coaching staffs as they did before AI tools became available, is likely to become clearer as the second half of the 2026 season unfolds under baseball's newly tightened rules.