Read more (VIDEO) Did Wembanyama Figure Out How To Beat Thunder Now? (VIDEO) Did Wembanyama Figure Out How To Beat Thunder Now?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder may have unlocked a blueprint to contain Victor Wembanyama, holding the Spurs superstar to a series-low 20 points on inefficient shooting in Game 5, as San Antonio now faces elimination with the Western Conference finals at 3-2 heading into Thursday's pivotal Game 6.

Wembanyama, who dominated earlier in the series with outputs of 41 and 33 points in Spurs victories, struggled against Oklahoma City's physical, team-oriented defense on Tuesday night. He finished 4-of-15 from the field, including 0-of-5 from three-point range, while relying heavily on free throws for his scoring total. The Thunder's strategy of contesting shots at the rim, using multiple defenders, and limiting easy opportunities in the paint proved effective in Game 5's 127-114 victory.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and players have emphasized collective effort rather than relying on a single defender to slow the 7-foot-4 phenom. Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso provided physical resistance, while the team's help rotations and length made it difficult for Wembanyama to establish rhythm.

Defensive Adjustments Pay Off

In Game 5, Oklahoma City held Wembanyama to just eight points in the paint and limited him to six rebounds. The approach built on lessons from earlier matchups, where the Spurs star had exploited mismatches with his combination of size, skill and shooting range. By forcing him into tougher, contested shots and disrupting passing lanes, the Thunder reduced his overall impact despite his continued presence as a defensive anchor.

Jared McCain, who started in place of injured teammates and scored 20 points, highlighted the team's commitment to physicality and rebounding as keys to containing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The Thunder's depth allowed them to wear down Wembanyama over the course of the game, preventing him from dominating extended stretches as he had in San Antonio.

The strategy represents a significant evolution from Game 1, when Wembanyama exploded for 41 points and 24 rebounds in a double-overtime Spurs victory. Oklahoma City has progressively tightened its defense around him, mixing schemes that alternate between dropping big men back and using wings to harass him on the perimeter.

Spurs Must Adapt Quickly

For San Antonio, Thursday's Game 6 in front of a passionate home crowd represents a must-win scenario. Coach Mitch Johnson and the Spurs staff will need to devise counters to Oklahoma City's physical approach, potentially by involving Wembanyama more as a facilitator or creating better spacing to open driving lanes.

Wembanyama has shown the ability to adjust throughout the playoffs, delivering dominant performances after quieter outings. His versatility remains the Spurs' greatest asset, but the team's supporting cast must elevate their play to reduce his burden against a Thunder defense that has grown more comfortable contesting his shots.

The series has highlighted the chess match between two young, talented rosters. While the Thunder boast superior depth and home-court advantage, the Spurs have proven capable of stealing games through Wembanyama's brilliance and opportunistic defense.

Broader Series Context

Oklahoma City leads 3-2 after bouncing back strongly from a Game 4 loss in San Antonio. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's consistent scoring and playmaking, combined with strong bench contributions, have given the Thunder the edge in most contests. Their ability to win at home while forcing the Spurs into tough road environments has been a defining characteristic of their playoff run.

For the Thunder, closing out the series on the road would mark another step toward their ultimate goal of repeating as champions. A victory in Game 6 would send them to the NBA Finals against the Eastern Conference champion New York Knicks.

The Western Conference finals have delivered compelling basketball, showcasing the league's future with two of its brightest young stars in Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander. Their individual matchups, along with the supporting casts' contributions, have created memorable moments and tactical battles that could influence future playoff trends.

What's Next for Both Teams

If the Spurs force a Game 7 on Saturday in Oklahoma City, the series would return to a hostile environment where the Thunder have been nearly unbeatable. For San Antonio to extend the series, they will likely need Wembanyama to approach his Game 1 and Game 4 levels of dominance while receiving more consistent support from role players.

The Thunder, meanwhile, aim to maintain their defensive intensity and exploit any fatigue or frustration within the Spurs organization. Their roster construction, blending star talent with versatile defenders and shooters, has proven difficult for opponents to solve throughout the postseason.

As the series reaches its potential conclusion, both teams face critical decisions on personnel, rotations and game plans. Wembanyama's ability to overcome Oklahoma City's defensive schemes will be the central storyline in Game 6, but the collective efforts of both squads will ultimately decide the outcome.

The Western Conference finals have already provided a showcase for the league's evolving style of play, where length, versatility and tactical discipline often outweigh traditional metrics. Whether the Thunder have truly solved the Wembanyama puzzle or if the Spurs can engineer one more memorable comeback remains to be seen in what promises to be an intense Game 6 atmosphere in San Antonio.