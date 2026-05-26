Dylan Harper Expected to Play in Game 5 as Spurs Face Thunder in Pivotal Western Conference Finals Showdown

OKLAHOMA CITY — San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper is expected to be available for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, despite an adductor injury that has limited him at times during the series.

Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has played through right adductor soreness since Game 2 but has been cleared for recent contests. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson indicated Harper would be ready for Game 4, and the latest injury report shows no new limitations for the critical Game 5 matchup with the series tied 2-2.

The 19-year-old has provided valuable minutes off the bench and in starting roles when De'Aaron Fox has been sidelined with his own ankle injury. His ability to step up has been crucial for the Spurs as they push for their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. Harper's scoring bursts, defensive versatility and poise under pressure have impressed observers during his rookie postseason run.

The Spurs evened the series with a commanding 103-82 victory in Game 4 on Sunday in San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama dominated with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks, but Harper's contributions in limited action helped maintain defensive intensity and provide secondary scoring. His availability for Game 5 at Paycom Center will be key as San Antonio seeks to steal another road win and take a 3-2 series lead.

Harper's injury management has been a careful balancing act. The adductor strain occurred in Game 2, forcing him to miss the remainder of that contest. He returned for Game 3 and played through discomfort, logging productive minutes despite not starting. Medical staff and the coaching staff have monitored his workload closely to avoid further aggravation while maximizing his impact.

The rookie's emergence has added another dimension to the Spurs' young core. Drafted to complement Wembanyama's generational talent, Harper has shown flashes of the two-way potential that made him a top prospect. His ability to create off the dribble, knock down open threes and defend multiple positions has given San Antonio valuable flexibility in the backcourt.

Oklahoma City presents a difficult matchup for any guard. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring and playmaking, combined with the Thunder's switch-heavy defense, will test Harper's physicality and decision-making. How the Spurs deploy Harper alongside Fox, when available, or in bench units with Stephon Castle will be a focal point for coach Johnson's adjustments.

The Western Conference finals have highlighted the physical toll of deep playoff runs. Both teams have navigated injuries, with Harper and Fox dealing with lower-body issues for San Antonio while Oklahoma City has managed its own concerns. Game 5's outcome could hinge on which side better handles fatigue and maximizes available personnel.

For Harper, the opportunity to contribute in such a high-stakes series at such a young age is remarkable. His composure and willingness to embrace a complementary role have earned praise from teammates and coaches. Wembanyama has spoken positively about the rookie's work ethic and basketball IQ during the postseason.

The Spurs' ability to stay competitive despite injuries reflects the depth and resilience built under Johnson. The team has shown it can win in different ways — relying on star power from Wembanyama while getting production from role players like Harper, Castle and Devin Vassell.

Tuesday's game carries significant implications. A Spurs victory would put them one win away from the NBA Finals and shift pressure back onto the Thunder. Oklahoma City, as the defending champions with home-court advantage, will look to reclaim momentum and avoid falling behind 3-2.

Harper's potential minutes will be managed carefully. The coaching staff has emphasized smart decision-making regarding his workload to ensure he can contribute without risking longer-term setbacks. His ability to impact the game in shorter bursts has proven valuable in the series.

The rookie's journey from top draft pick to playoff contributor exemplifies the Spurs' patient development approach. Selected to grow alongside Wembanyama, Harper has exceeded expectations in his first postseason, providing energy, scoring and defensive versatility when called upon.

As the series shifts back to Oklahoma City, the atmosphere at Paycom Center is expected to be intense. Thunder fans will look to create a hostile environment that disrupts San Antonio's rhythm. The Spurs have shown resilience on the road throughout the playoffs, responding well after home losses and maintaining focus in challenging venues.

Game 5 represents another test of Harper's readiness and the Spurs' adaptability. His presence, even in a limited role, provides another weapon in San Antonio's arsenal against a Thunder team that has few weaknesses when healthy and clicking.

The Western Conference finals have showcased the best of modern NBA basketball — elite talent, tactical sophistication and emerging stars. Harper's participation adds another layer to an already compelling series between two young, talented cores.

For the Spurs, advancing to the NBA Finals would mark a remarkable achievement in the early years of the Wembanyama era. For Harper, contributing to that run as a rookie would represent an unforgettable chapter in what promises to be a long and successful career.

As both teams prepare for what could be the most important game of the series so far, all eyes will be on how Harper performs if given the opportunity. His growth and resilience have been impressive, and Tuesday night offers another chance to showcase his potential on basketball's biggest stage.

The series remains evenly matched and highly competitive. Game 5 has the potential to swing momentum decisively in either direction. With Harper likely available, the Spurs enter the contest with confidence in their depth and belief that they can compete with the defending champions on the road.