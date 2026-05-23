SAN ANTONIO — Ron Harper, father of San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and a five-time NBA champion, suggested players should physically punish opponents who flop during the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harper posted on X after Game 3 on May 22, 2026: "I wish players would start stepping on players as the flop hands chest fingers chest make them pay a price."

The comment came after the Thunder defeated the Spurs 123-108 to take a 2-1 series lead. The game featured multiple instances of physical contact, foul calls and post-game debate over flopping and officiating.

Game 3 Details

The Thunder overcame a 15-0 deficit early in the contest. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points and went 12-for-12 from the free-throw line. Jared McCain added a playoff career-high 24 points off the bench as Oklahoma City's reserves scored a playoff-record 76 points.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points. Devin Vassell scored 20 points and De'Aaron Fox added 15 points in his series debut. Dylan Harper remained sidelined with a right adductor injury.

Technical fouls were issued in the second half after a hard foul on Stephon Castle involving Ajay Mitchell and Devin Vassell.

Harper's Background

Ron Harper won NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls in 1996, 1997 and 1998 and with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001. He played 15 seasons known for physical defense and toughness.

His son Dylan Harper, a rookie guard for the Spurs, has been limited in the series due to injury. Dylan Harper started Games 1 and 2 in place of De'Aaron Fox.

NBA Flopping Rule

The NBA has a rule allowing referees to assess a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul for flopping and award one free throw to the opposing team. Critics argue the penalty is not strong enough to deter players from exaggerating contact, particularly in playoff games where fouls can shift momentum.

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The league has increased fines for repeated offenders in recent seasons, but the issue remains a frequent topic of discussion.

Series Physicality

The Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Spurs have featured notable physical defense and complaints about foul-baiting. Oklahoma City has utilized its depth and defensive versatility, while San Antonio has relied heavily on Victor Wembanyama.

The Thunder lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Broader Context

Flopping has been a long-standing issue in the NBA. The league introduced specific penalties to address it, but many former players and observers believe the current enforcement does not sufficiently discourage the practice.

Ron Harper's comment reflected frustration shared by some viewers and former players regarding the balance between physical play and protection of players in the modern game.

The Spurs-Thunder series has drawn attention for its intensity, with both teams featuring young cores and strong defensive capabilities. Oklahoma City, the defending champions, have emphasized bench production and adjustments after Game 1.