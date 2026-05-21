OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals on May 20 at Paycom Center, evening the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and nine assists. Jalen Williams contributed 26 points in the victory. The Thunder's bench produced 57 points compared to the Spurs' 25.

Victor Wembanyama scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Spurs. Stephon Castle added 25 points but committed nine turnovers as part of San Antonio's 21 total giveaways.

The game followed a double-overtime thriller in Game 1 on May 18, when the Spurs won 122-115 behind Wembanyama's 41 points and 24 rebounds. That victory gave San Antonio a 1-0 lead and handed the top-seeded Thunder their first playoff loss of 2026.

In Game 2, the Thunder responded by protecting home court. They outscored the Spurs in key stretches, particularly leveraging their depth and defensive pressure. OKC forced turnovers and capitalized on transition opportunities.

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Highlights from the GAMETIME HIGHLIGHTS channel captured multiple momentum swings. Early action showed defensive stands, including contests on SGA drives and Wembanyama's interior presence. Mid-game sequences featured three-point exchanges and fast breaks led by players like Stephon Castle and Alex Caruso.

The third quarter included strong play from both sides, with the Thunder building leads through interior scoring and perimeter shooting. Late-game moments featured clutch baskets, blocks and offensive rebounds. The video documented physical plays, including defensive assignments on Wembanyama and Castle's aggressive drives.

Fan comments on the highlights video reflected debates over officiating, physicality and standout performances. Multiple viewers noted intense battles in the paint and perimeter.

The series pits the No. 2 seed Spurs against the No. 1 seed Thunder, who posted a strong regular-season record. Oklahoma City entered the playoffs as defending champions seeking a repeat. San Antonio advanced as a surprise contender led by young talent.

Wembanyama, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has drawn significant attention for his two-way impact. In Game 1, he played a career-high 49 minutes and became one of the youngest players to record 40 points and 20 rebounds in a conference finals game.

Game 2 saw improved containment of the 7-foot-4 center, with players like Isaiah Hartenstein contributing defensively. The Thunder limited second-chance opportunities compared to Game 1.

Dylan Harper, a key contributor for the Spurs, added production in the series opener with 24 points and a playoff-record seven steals. His role remained important in Game 2 amid San Antonio's ball-handling challenges.

The Western Conference Finals matchup features two of the league's most promising young cores. Oklahoma City relies on Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP candidate alongside supporting pieces like Williams, Chet Holmgren and Caruso. San Antonio builds around Wembanyama, Castle, Harper and veteran additions.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, May 22, in San Antonio. The series shifts to the Spurs' home court following the split in Oklahoma City.

NBA playoff viewership and social media engagement have surged with this series. Highlights videos, including the one from GAMETIME HIGHLIGHTS, accumulated hundreds of thousands of views shortly after posting, reflecting fan interest in the high-stakes Western Conference battle.

Coaches from both teams emphasized preparation and adjustments between games. The Thunder focused on rebounding and limiting turnovers after Game 1 struggles. The Spurs aimed to sustain defensive intensity and improve ball security.

Key statistical notes from Game 2 included the Thunder's edge in bench scoring and efficiency in half-court sets. San Antonio maintained competitiveness through individual plays but could not overcome the turnover disparity.

The series continues with potential for more overtime drama given the competitiveness shown in the opening games. Both teams possess the depth and star power to extend contests.

Broader NBA context includes the winner advancing to the NBA Finals against the Eastern Conference champion. The Western Conference has produced strong contenders throughout the 2026 postseason.

Fans and analysts track performances of emerging players like Castle and Harper alongside established stars. The matchup highlights the league's shift toward versatile, positionless basketball with elite size and skill.

Game 2 attendance at Paycom Center reflected strong home support for the Thunder. The atmosphere contributed to their response after the Game 1 loss.

As the series progresses, adjustments in defensive schemes, rotation management and pace will influence outcomes. Both teams demonstrated resilience and high-level execution in the early games.

The full Game 2 highlights video provides a condensed view of key sequences, player matchups and scoring runs that defined the contest. It serves as a resource for fans unable to watch the live broadcast.