DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday, May 20, 2026, ending the Hall of Famer's five-year tenure with the franchise.

The team announced the decision on its official website, stating it will immediately begin searching for the next head coach. Newly appointed team president Masai Ujiri oversaw the move as part of a broader organizational overhaul following the February 2025 trade that sent superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals," Ujiri said in a statement. "We are thankful for Jason's leadership, his professionalism and his commitment to the team. In my short time here, I've developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family."

Ujiri added that the front office believes "this is the right moment for a new direction" for the team.

Kidd, who led the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA championship as a player, was hired as head coach in June 2021. He guided the team to the 2024 NBA Finals in his third season. The Mavericks made multiple postseason appearances under his leadership but missed the playoffs twice after the Dončić trade.

The February 1, 2025, trade sent Dončić to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The deal, widely criticized by fans, triggered significant roster instability and on-court struggles. Dallas finished the 2025-26 season with a 26-56 record amid injuries and roster turnover.

Kidd had publicly stated he was not part of the trade process and learned of it at the "11th hour." Former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban later commented on the decision, noting Kidd's prior relationship with Davis as a factor in the discussions.

Kidd still had four years and more than $40 million remaining on his contract. The Mavericks will buy out the remainder as part of the separation agreement.

Ujiri was hired as team president and alternate governor on May 4, 2026. The longtime Toronto Raptors executive, known for building the 2019 championship team, is leading a reset that includes focus on rookie standout Cooper Flagg and remaining core pieces.

Co-interim general manager Matt Riccardi also departed in the recent front office changes. The Mavericks are conducting a full evaluation of basketball operations under Ujiri's leadership.

Kidd played 12 seasons with Dallas as a point guard, earning All-Star honors and demonstrating elite playmaking, rebounding and defensive skills. He returned as coach after successful stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

During his coaching tenure, Kidd emphasized defensive intensity and player development. The 2023-24 season represented the high point, with a trip to the NBA Finals alongside Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Subsequent seasons brought challenges following the major roster shakeup.

The Mavericks issued a statement thanking Kidd for his contributions in both playing and coaching roles. The organization described him as a franchise icon whose impact extends beyond the court.

Read more Luka Doncic Injury Update: Luka Doncic Returns to Strict Diet That Transformed His Game Last Offseason Luka Doncic Injury Update: Luka Doncic Returns to Strict Diet That Transformed His Game Last Offseason

Search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Candidates are expected to be evaluated based on alignment with Ujiri's vision for long-term rebuilding and sustainable contention.

Fan reactions poured in across social media platforms following the announcement. Many expressed mixed emotions, acknowledging Kidd's past successes while noting the need for change after recent struggles.

The Dončić trade continues to shape the franchise's direction. Dončić has thrived with the Lakers, while Dallas has focused on integrating new talent and draft assets. Anthony Davis was later traded to the Washington Wizards before the 2026 deadline.

Ujiri's arrival signals a shift toward patient rebuilding. The executive has emphasized calm leadership and strategic roster construction around young talent like Flagg.

Kidd's departure marks the latest major change since the ownership transition and front office restructuring. Patrick Dumont serves as governor alongside Ujiri's basketball oversight.

The Mavericks hold significant future draft capital and flexibility as they enter the offseason. Expectations center on improved health, better chemistry and a return to competitiveness in the Western Conference.

Kidd has not issued a personal statement beyond the joint announcement. His future coaching opportunities will likely draw interest given his playing pedigree and head coaching experience.

The timing aligns with the end of the 2025-26 season and preparation for the 2026 NBA Draft. Dallas will look to add talent through the draft and free agency while maintaining core stability.

League-wide observers view the move as part of a necessary reset for a franchise navigating life after its former superstar. Ujiri's track record of building winners positions the Mavericks for potential long-term success.

Jason Kidd leaves Dallas with a legacy that includes both playing glory and coaching contributions. The organization expressed gratitude for his dedication during a transformative period.

As the search for the next head coach begins, the Mavericks enter a new chapter under fresh leadership. The focus remains on rebuilding a competitive roster capable of sustained postseason contention.