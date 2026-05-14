LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic provided the most encouraging update yet on his left hamstring injury Wednesday, telling reporters he is now pain-free and has resumed running as he enters a full offseason recovery program following the Los Angeles Lakers' second-round playoff exit. The Slovenian superstar missed the entire 2026 postseason after suffering the injury April 2, but his latest comments signal a positive trajectory heading into training camp for the 2026-27 season.

Doncic spoke after the Lakers were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, ending their season Monday night with a 115-110 loss in Game 4. The 27-year-old confirmed he was never close to returning during the playoffs, despite initial optimism that he might be available later in the series. "I wasn't close," Doncic said, addressing speculation that had circulated in media reports.

The injury occurred in the final weeks of the regular season when Doncic, acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster February 2025 trade for Anthony Davis, was leading the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game. An initial MRI in Dallas revealed a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but follow-up evaluations in Spain showed it was closer to a near-Grade 3 tear, requiring a more cautious approach. Doctors initially projected an eight-week recovery timeline, which aligned with his absence through the end of May.

Read more Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star on Slow Path, Not Running Fully Yet Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star on Slow Path, Not Running Fully Yet

Doncic traveled to Spain for PRP injections and specialized treatment, staying longer than anticipated because of the four-day intervals between shots. He emphasized following medical advice strictly. "The day I did the MRI on the hamstring, the doctors told me eight weeks at the beginning," he recalled. "I'm doing everything I can in the process. I think we're on a good way."

As of mid-May, Doncic has progressed to pain-free jogging but has not yet been cleared for full-contact workouts or one-on-one drills. Lakers coach JJ Redick had previously described his on-court activity as "more court movement" but still far from game speed. The star's cautious return-to-play protocol reflects lessons from a less severe hamstring issue earlier in the season that required only a shorter absence.

With the Lakers' season over, Doncic now faces an extended offseason to fully rehabilitate. He has already restarted the strict high-protein, gluten-free diet and intermittent fasting regimen that dramatically transformed his physique last summer, helping him drop weight and improve conditioning. Reports indicate he is back to two-a-day workouts coordinated by his "Team Luka" — a physiotherapist, trainer and nutritionist — while prioritizing family time amid an ongoing custody battle with his ex-partner.

Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds in 64 regular-season games before the injury, earning praise for his leadership and efficiency. His absence was felt acutely in the playoffs, where the Lakers struggled to advance past the first round before falling to the Thunder. The team's front office has indicated the 2026-27 roster will be built around a healthy Doncic, with potential roster changes to support his playing style.

Medical experts note that Grade 2 hamstring strains typically heal in four to eight weeks, but near-Grade 3 tears and the demands of NBA playoff basketball often extend that timeline. Re-injury risk remains elevated if players return too soon, which explains the Lakers' conservative approach. Sports doctor Jesse Morse and others had projected a 10-14 day ramp-up phase once full running resumed, putting a realistic return around late May or early June — too late for this postseason.

Doncic's injury history adds context. He has dealt with calf and ankle issues in prior seasons, including a left calf strain that sidelined him for a month in late 2024. The current hamstring problem represents a different but related soft-tissue concern, underscoring the physical toll of his high-usage style. Despite the setback, Doncic remains optimistic. "I feel better every day," he said, stressing patience over rushing back.

For the Lakers, the update provides clarity as they enter the offseason. General manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick must now plan around a fully healthy Doncic while addressing depth and supporting cast issues exposed in the playoffs. LeBron James' future remains uncertain, adding another layer to roster construction.

Fan reaction has been mixed but largely supportive. Many expressed disappointment over missing Doncic in the playoffs but praised his transparency and commitment to long-term health. Social media buzzed with encouragement for his recovery and excitement about his renewed offseason regimen, which previously led to career-best conditioning and performance.

Looking ahead, Doncic is expected to skip summer play with Slovenia's national team to focus on family and rehabilitation. His priority, he stated, is being present for his daughters amid personal matters. The full recovery timeline points to a strong return for training camp in September, setting the stage for a pivotal 2026-27 season where the Lakers aim to contend for a title with their star back at full strength.

The hamstring saga highlights broader NBA trends around load management and injury prevention for superstar players. Teams increasingly err on the side of caution with soft-tissue injuries to avoid chronic issues, especially in high-stakes playoff runs. For Doncic, the extended time off may ultimately prove beneficial, allowing a reset similar to last summer's transformation that boosted his durability and output.

As the NBA offseason begins in earnest, all eyes remain on Doncic's progress. While the 2026 playoffs ended without him, his pain-free status and disciplined approach signal a promising foundation for next season. Lakers fans can breathe easier knowing their franchise cornerstone is on track, even if it means waiting a few more months for his return to the court.