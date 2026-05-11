SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama's availability for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals remains uncertain Monday as the NBA reviews his flagrant-2 ejection from Game 4, leaving the San Antonio Spurs bracing for the possibility of facing the Minnesota Timberwolves without their franchise cornerstone on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old superstar was tossed with 8:39 left in the second quarter of Sunday's 114-109 loss in Minneapolis after swinging his right elbow into the jaw and neck area of Timberwolves forward Naz Reid while battling for a rebound. Officials upgraded the foul to a flagrant-2 for excessive and unnecessary contact above the shoulders, resulting in an automatic ejection — the first of Wembanyama's NBA career.

With the series now tied 2-2 and Game 5 shifting back to the Frost Bank Center, the league's decision on supplemental discipline could dramatically alter the matchup. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson expressed strong confidence that Wembanyama will be available, calling any further punishment "ridiculous" and emphasizing zero intent on the play.

What the league is considering

NBA officials are expected to deliver a ruling by Monday evening or early Tuesday. While flagrant-2 ejections do not carry automatic suspensions, the review focuses on the nature of the contact, Wembanyama's history (clean until now), and the high-stakes playoff context. Precedent shows the league sometimes issues one-game suspensions for similar incidents involving contact to the head or neck.

Kendrick Perkins and other analysts suggested a suspension could shift momentum decisively toward Minnesota, especially after Anthony Edwards' dominant 36-point performance in Game 4. However, Spurs insiders told reporters they do not anticipate missing their defensive anchor and MVP candidate.

Wembanyama himself appeared stunned by the ejection on the bench and later expressed regret for the play's outcome while defending his physicality in a physical series. Reid downplayed the incident postgame, saying he was fine and that "basketball happens."

Series context and Spurs' challenge

San Antonio led the series 2-1 before Sunday's loss. Wembanyama had been dominant through the first three games, averaging elite production and anchoring a defense that frustrated Minnesota's attack. His absence in the second half of Game 4 allowed the Timberwolves to exploit mismatches and pull away late.

If Wembanyama sits, the Spurs will lean heavily on Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and a thin frontcourt. Coach Johnson has emphasized depth and resilience all postseason, but losing the 7-foot-4 Defensive Player of the Year would represent a massive blow at home.

Game 5 carries enormous weight. A Spurs win would give them a 3-2 lead with a chance to close out the series in Minnesota. A loss would hand the Timberwolves the momentum heading back to Target Center for a potential elimination game.

Wembanyama's growth and the physical toll

At just 22, Wembanyama has transformed the Spurs into contenders ahead of schedule. This postseason marks his deepest playoff run, and the physicality has tested his composure. Opponents have targeted him with hard fouls and physical play throughout the series, a reality for young big men in the playoffs.

Johnson defended his star's reaction: "I'm glad he took matters into his own hands... at some level, you have to protect yourself." The coach made clear he did not condone the elbow but understood the context of repeated physical battles.

Analysts note Wembanyama's rapid maturation. His ability to dominate on both ends while navigating superstar attention has drawn comparisons to generational talents. A suspension, however brief, would test the team's growth in his absence.

Timberwolves' perspective

Minnesota enters Game 5 with renewed confidence after even the series. Edwards has thrived, and the supporting cast stepped up without Wembanyama on the floor. Coach Chris Finch praised his team's composure after the physical play and believes they can capitalize if San Antonio is shorthanded.

The Wolves have shown resilience all season and view the series as winnable regardless of Wembanyama's status. Their length, athleticism and defensive versatility could pose problems for a depleted Spurs frontcourt.

Fan and league-wide reaction

The ejection and its potential aftermath dominated basketball conversation Monday. Social media erupted with debates over intent, officiating consistency and playoff physicality. Many defended Wembanyama as a young star learning boundaries, while others called for accountability to protect players.

League officials face a delicate balance: maintaining player safety standards without overly punishing a franchise cornerstone in his first deep playoff run. The decision will be scrutinized by players, coaches and fans alike.

What to watch in Game 5

If Wembanyama plays, expect heightened physicality and emotional intensity at the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs will look to protect him better while leveraging his rim protection and scoring gravity. If he sits, San Antonio must find collective energy to match Minnesota's momentum.

Tip-off is set for Tuesday night in San Antonio. Regardless of the final ruling, the series has delivered compelling basketball and now hinges on one young star's availability and how both teams respond to adversity.

The Western Conference semifinals have already produced drama. Wembanyama's potential absence would add another layer to a compelling narrative centered on one of the NBA's brightest young talents.