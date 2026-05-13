SAN ANTONIO — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards continues to battle a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension sustained in the first round, delivering standout playoff performances while his team fights for survival against the San Antonio Spurs.

Edwards, just weeks removed from an injury that initially sidelined him for multiple games, has not appeared on Minnesota's official injury report for recent contests, including Tuesday night's Game 5. Yet those close to the situation acknowledge he is managing pain on compromised knees — one with the recent trauma, the other with ongoing inflammation.

The Timberwolves fell 126-97 to the Spurs on Tuesday at Frost Bank Center, dropping the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series to 3-2. Victor Wembanyama dominated with 27 points, 17 rebounds and five assists, leading San Antonio to a blowout that puts Minnesota on the brink of elimination. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 20 points but struggled to match his earlier heroics in the series.

The injury occurred dramatically in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on April 25. Edwards hyperextended his left knee while contesting a shot and landed awkwardly, suffering a bone bruise. Initial fears of ligament damage were alleviated by testing, but he was listed as week-to-week and missed the final games of that series.

Remarkably, Edwards returned in just nine days for Game 1 of the Spurs series, faster than expected. He was cleared for on-court activities and listed as questionable before logging significant minutes despite the short recovery window. Team sources indicated aggressive treatment, including hyperbaric chamber sessions, helped accelerate his timeline.

Since returning, Edwards has shouldered a heavy load. In Game 4 against San Antonio — a 114-109 Minnesota victory that tied the series — he exploded for 36 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter alone. He played 40 minutes and showed explosive bursts, though he briefly went to the locker room for oxygen amid fatigue.

"He's probably hurting today, trust me," former NBA player Lou Williams said on a recent broadcast. "He's getting around-the-clock treatment." Yet Edwards' play has often masked the discomfort, drawing praise for his toughness at age 24.

The Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Game 5 listed only Donte DiVincenzo (out for the season with an Achilles injury) as unavailable. Edwards' absence from the report for consecutive games signaled optimism, but analysts note he is far from 100 percent. Persistent right knee issues from earlier in the season compound the challenge.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch and the organization have emphasized caution, but playoff intensity leaves little room for rest. Edwards has logged heavy minutes: 41, 40 and 39 in recent games after starting with restrictions of around 25 minutes upon return.

In the Game 5 loss, Edwards' 20 points came as the Timberwolves were outscored decisively. Wembanyama's return from ejection in Game 4 fueled the Spurs' dominance, exposing Minnesota's depth issues without full-strength Edwards and with DiVincenzo sidelined.

Edwards has embraced the warrior mentality. After strong performances, he dedicated a Game 4 win to his late mother on Mother's Day. "Today is Mother's Day. I just wanted to win for my mom. It was that simple," he said.

His postseason stats remain impressive despite the injury cloud. Edwards ranks among the league's elite young playoff scorers, joining historical company with multiple 30-point games before turning 25. He has shown clutch gene moments, including fourth-quarter takeovers that evoke comparisons to past stars.

For the Timberwolves, who finished the regular season 49-33 as the No. 6 seed in the West, this series tests their resilience. They upset expectations by advancing past Denver but now trail a deeper, younger Spurs squad featuring Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and supporting cast.

Game 6 returns to Target Center on Friday, where Minnesota will need Edwards at his dynamic best to force a Game 7. A win there keeps hopes alive for a third straight conference finals appearance; a loss ends the season.

Edwards downplayed limitations post-injury, focusing on preparation. Teammates and coaches laud his work ethic and leadership. Rudy Gobert and others have stepped up, but the offense flows through the guard known as "Ant."

Medical experts note bone bruises can linger, causing pain and reduced explosiveness for weeks. Hyperextension adds instability risks. Edwards' quick return highlights modern NBA recovery protocols but raises questions about long-term management in a grueling postseason.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and players have respected Edwards' competitiveness. "He's a special player," one Spurs source noted privately. Wembanyama's two-way dominance, however, has often neutralized Minnesota's attack.

As the series intensifies, Edwards' availability remains key. No new setbacks reported after Game 5, and he is expected to suit up for Game 6 barring unforeseen issues. The Timberwolves' medical staff monitors closely, balancing short-term gains with future health.

This playoff run underscores Edwards' ascent. Drafted No. 1 in 2020, the Georgia native has evolved into a franchise cornerstone, blending athleticism, scoring and growing playmaking. Injury or not, his presence elevates Minnesota.

Fans and analysts debate if rushing back amplified the challenge. Edwards missed key Nuggets games but returned energized for Spurs. His performances — explosive dunks, step-back threes and defensive stops — prove why he's a cornerstone.

With Game 6 looming, Edwards' focus is clear: "I'm so happy. I'm ready to get two days off... I'm excited for it," he said recently about rest before the next contest.

Minnesota must rally at home. Edwards, playing through visible discomfort at times, embodies the fight. Whether the knee holds up for a deep run remains the central question.

The Western Conference remains wide open, with Oklahoma City advancing strongly elsewhere. A Timberwolves comeback would set up intriguing finals path scenarios.

For now, all eyes remain on Edwards' knee and his ability to will Minnesota forward. At 24, he already carries veteran poise in high-stakes moments.