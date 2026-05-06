OKLAHOMA CITY — The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder delivered a commanding 108-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night, exploiting the absence of injured star Luka Doncic and showcasing their depth and defensive intensity at Paycom Center.

Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and seven assists. The Thunder's balanced attack and suffocating defense overwhelmed a Lakers squad that relied heavily on LeBron James, who finished with 27 points and six assists in a losing effort.

The win gave Oklahoma City a 1-0 series lead and reinforced their status as championship favorites after a dominant regular season. The Lakers, missing Doncic due to his ongoing Grade 2 hamstring strain, struggled to generate consistent offense and were outrebounded and outhustled for much of the night.

Doncic's Absence Looms Large

Luka Doncic remains sidelined with the hamstring injury suffered in early April against the same Thunder team. Despite progress in limited on-court activities, he has not yet advanced to full running or contact work, forcing the Lakers to play without their primary scorer and playmaker.

James shouldered a heavy load, but the supporting cast struggled to fill the void. Austin Reaves contributed solidly, yet the Lakers lacked the offensive creativity and spacing that Doncic provides. Coach JJ Redick acknowledged the challenge postgame, noting the team's resilience but the clear impact of missing their star.

Thunder's Dominant Performance

Oklahoma City controlled the game from the opening tip, building a double-digit lead by halftime and never looking back. Their length and athleticism on the defensive end disrupted Lakers' rhythm, while efficient three-point shooting and transition play created easy scoring opportunities. Holmgren's presence in the paint proved particularly troublesome for Los Angeles.

The Thunder's bench also delivered strong contributions, highlighting the team's depth advantage. Coach Mark Daigneault's squad executed a disciplined game plan that limited second-chance opportunities and forced the Lakers into difficult shots.

Series Outlook

The Lakers now face significant pressure heading into Game 2 on Thursday. With Doncic's return still uncertain in the short term, Los Angeles must find answers defensively and offensively to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole. James' leadership and experience will be crucial, but the supporting cast needs to elevate its performance.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, will look to maintain momentum and build on its home-court advantage. The Thunder's youth, talent and cohesion make them a formidable opponent, especially with the series shifting back to Los Angeles later in the week.

Broader Playoff Context

The Western Conference semifinals matchup highlights the evolving landscape of the NBA postseason. Oklahoma City represents the new generation of contenders, while the Lakers lean on veteran brilliance amid injury concerns. The series could hinge on health, adjustments and execution as both teams battle for a spot in the Conference Finals.

Fans reacted strongly on social media, with Thunder supporters celebrating the statement win and Lakers faithful expressing hope for a Doncic return and a series comeback. The game recap video quickly gained traction, reflecting high interest in this compelling playoff clash.

As the series continues, all eyes remain on Doncic's recovery timeline and how the Lakers adapt without him. For now, Oklahoma City holds the early edge in what promises to be a hard-fought battle between two very different but talented rosters.