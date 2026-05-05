NEW YORK — Tina Charles, the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds and field goals made, officially announced her retirement from professional basketball Tuesday after a decorated 14-season career that established her as one of the league's most dominant and consistent post players.

The 37-year-old center posted the news on social media, reflecting on "fifteen years at the professional level and a lifetime of love for this game." She wrote that she had experienced "the highest highs and lowest lows" and expressed gratitude for the journey. Her final professional points came earlier this year in a small gymnasium in central China during overseas play.

Charles leaves the game ranked second on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with 8,396 points, trailing only Diana Taurasi. She sits atop the leaderboard in career rebounds with 4,262 and field goals made with 3,364. Over 473 regular-season games, she averaged 17.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 45% from the field.

A Storied Career Timeline

Drafted first overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2010 out of the University of Connecticut, Charles immediately made her mark. She earned Rookie of the Year honors and helped spark a new era of success for the franchise. In 2012, she captured WNBA MVP honors after leading the league in scoring and rebounding while guiding the Sun to the playoffs.

She earned eight All-Star selections (2011, 2013-2015, 2017-2019, 2021), five All-WNBA First Team nods and four All-WNBA Second Team honors. Charles claimed four rebounding titles (2010-2012, 2016) and two scoring championships (2016, 2021). She was also named to the WNBA's 25th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Charles played for six WNBA teams during her career: the Connecticut Sun (twice), Washington Mystics, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream. She never won a WNBA championship but reached the Finals multiple times and consistently delivered elite production even as the league evolved around her.

Her international résumé is equally impressive. Charles won two NCAA titles at UConn (2009, 2010) and three Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She enjoyed successful stints overseas in Turkey, Poland and China, winning multiple league and cup titles.

Path to Retirement

After a strong 2025 season with the Connecticut Sun — where she posted one of her most productive offensive campaigns in recent years — Charles entered free agency unsigned by any WNBA team as training camps opened in 2026. She spent time in Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball, viewing it as preparation for a potential 15th season, but ultimately chose to step away.

In recent interviews, Charles spoke openly about weighing retirement while prioritizing family, post-career opportunities and personal peace. She told The Athletic she is "at peace" with the decision after a career defined by excellence and resilience.

Legacy and Impact

Charles revolutionized the center position in the WNBA with her blend of size, skill and durability. At 6-foot-4, she possessed guard-like passing vision and footwork while dominating the paint. Her rebounding prowess and mid-range game set her apart in an era increasingly defined by spacing and versatility.

Off the court, she earned two Dawn Staley Community Leadership Awards (2012, 2025) for her advocacy and charitable work. Charles has been a vocal supporter of women's sports and used her platform to uplift younger players and community causes.

League officials, fellow players and coaches quickly praised her contributions. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert highlighted Charles' "relentless work ethic and leadership." Current stars posted tributes on social media, calling her a trailblazer and role model.

What's Next for Charles

While stepping away from playing, Charles has expressed interest in coaching, broadcasting and mentoring the next generation. She remains connected to UConn, where she continues graduate studies, and has hinted at future involvement in basketball development programs.

Her retirement comes as the WNBA enjoys unprecedented growth in popularity, viewership and investment. Charles' career spanned the league's evolution from niche sport to mainstream powerhouse, and she leaves it stronger than when she entered.

Fans and analysts alike agree Charles is a lock for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Her statistical dominance, longevity and impact ensure her place among the WNBA's all-time greats.

As the 2026 season approaches without one of its most accomplished veterans, the league reflects on a career that embodied excellence, perseverance and quiet leadership. Tina Charles may have played her last game, but her influence on women's basketball will endure for generations.