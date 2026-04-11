INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham isn't shying away from the realities of stardom in the booming WNBA. In a revealing new interview with GQ Sports, the 29-year-old sharpshooter detailed everything from unsettling fan encounters with "old creepy men" to the pure joy of inspiring the next generation of young athletes.

The conversation, which has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, comes as Cunningham navigates life as a key piece of the Fever's roster alongside superstar Caitlin Clark, a new broadcasting gig and her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

"You're asking the right person," Cunningham said with a laugh when asked about her most memorable or wildest fan interaction. "I get a lot of old creepy men so that would be the extreme no so good experiences."

The Missouri native didn't linger on the uncomfortable moments but was quick to highlight the brighter side of her growing fame.

"But the great experiences are all the little boys and girls who are just so excited and new to the WNBA and want to be like us," she continued. "Inspiring them is probably like the most fulfilling thing you can do."

Cunningham's comments arrive at a pivotal time for the WNBA, which has seen explosive growth in popularity, attendance and media attention in recent seasons. With that spotlight has come increased scrutiny and, for many players, a need to set firmer boundaries with fans.

From Missouri Roots to WNBA Enforcer

Born Aug. 16, 1996, in Columbia, Missouri, Cunningham's athletic pedigree runs deep. The daughter of two former University of Missouri athletes, she dominated at Rock Bridge High School, leading the girls' basketball team to multiple state titles while also playing football as a kicker — a unique chapter that often surfaces in her interviews.

She earned a black belt in taekwondo by age 6, showcasing an early competitive fire that would define her career. At Missouri, Cunningham became the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points, earned All-SEC honors and helped the Tigers to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

Selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2019 WNBA Draft, Cunningham spent six seasons in the desert, developing into a reliable perimeter threat and vocal leader alongside legends like Diana Taurasi. In February 2025, she was traded to the Indiana Fever in a multi-team deal, joining forces with Clark and Aaliyah Boston in a move that energized the franchise.

In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Known for her toughness and outside shooting, she quickly became a fan favorite for her no-nonsense approach and clutch performances.

Life in the Spotlight

Cunningham's off-court ventures have only amplified her profile. She recently debuted in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and landed a role as a studio analyst for USA Network. Her podcast, "Show Me Something," co-hosted with West Wilson, has drawn praise for candid conversations about life in the WNBA.

The GQ Sports interview also touched on her multifaceted athletic background. Clips circulating on TikTok and Instagram show Cunningham discussing her early taekwondo achievements and high school football days, painting a picture of a well-rounded competitor who brings grit to every endeavor.

Her openness about fan interactions reflects a broader conversation in women's sports. As the WNBA draws larger, more diverse audiences — including celebrity courtside attendees — players are balancing newfound celebrity with personal safety and comfort. Cunningham's willingness to address the "creepy" encounters head-on has resonated with many, sparking discussions online about respect for athletes.

"I think the WNBA is in such a great place right now," Cunningham has said in various interviews, crediting the league's growth to stars like Clark while emphasizing the hard work of veterans who paved the way.

All-Star Insights and Future Outlook

During the NBA All-Star Weekend coverage, Cunningham weighed in on potential changes to the event, suggesting a return to East vs. West format over the current three-team setup. Her basketball IQ and straightforward opinions have made her a sought-after voice.

As the 2026 WNBA season approaches, with free agency looming for some players including potentially Cunningham herself, her focus remains on winning and elevating the game. The Fever are positioned as contenders, bolstered by their core talent and the electric atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Cunningham's journey embodies the evolution of the modern WNBA athlete: elite on the court, influential off it, and unapologetically authentic. Whether dropping threes in crunch time, calling out uncomfortable realities or inspiring kids at fan events, she continues to make her mark.

Her GQ Sports appearance underscores a key truth in 2026: WNBA stars are no longer just athletes — they're cultural figures navigating fame's complexities while staying true to the game that raised them. As viewership soars and opportunities expand, players like Cunningham are ensuring the league's surge benefits everyone, even as they protect their peace.

Fans have flooded social media with support, praising her candor. "Sophie keeping it real as always," one viral comment read. Others highlighted the inspiring aspects of her message to young fans.

With the season on the horizon and her platform growing, Cunningham shows no signs of slowing down. For a player who once kicked field goals in high school and now stars in one of the world's fastest-rising leagues, the sky — and perhaps a championship — appears to be the limit.