Read more Kevin Durant Has 2-3 Playing Years Left as Rockets Star Eyes Houston Sunset at Age 37 Kevin Durant Has 2-3 Playing Years Left as Rockets Star Eyes Houston Sunset at Age 37

HOUSTON — Kevin Durant was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Monday, earning the honor for the 12th time in his career and tying for the seventh-most selections in NBA history.

The Houston Rockets forward, who turned 37 in September, continued to defy age with a standout 2025-26 season that saw him average 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 78 games. He shot 52.0% from the field, 41.3% from three-point range and 87.4% from the free-throw line while playing 36.4 minutes per game.

Durant became the 10th different player in Rockets franchise history to earn All-NBA recognition and the first since former teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook achieved the feat in the 2019-20 season. The selection adds to his already illustrious résumé and underscores his enduring excellence even as he enters the later stages of his career.

Only six players in NBA history have more All-NBA selections than Durant. The 12-time honoree joins an elite group that includes legends like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant. His ability to maintain elite production at an advanced age places him among the most remarkable performers the league has ever seen.

This season, Durant joined an exclusive club of five players — alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić — to average at least 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He is the only player in NBA history with eight seasons of averaging 25-plus points while shooting at least 50% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

At 37, Durant became the oldest player in league history to score 2,000 points in a season. He ranked second on the Rockets in total minutes played and became just the fourth player aged 37 or older — joining LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone — to average at least 36.0 minutes per game.

Durant finished 11th in the NBA in scoring and has now averaged at least 25.0 points per game in 17 consecutive seasons, second only to LeBron James. He also ranked among the league leaders in three-point efficiency and defensive field goal percentage, showcasing his two-way impact even as he approaches his late 30s.

The forward climbed the NBA's all-time scoring list during the season, moving from eighth to fifth place by passing Wilt Chamberlain, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan. He now trails Kobe Bryant for fourth place by 1,047 points. Durant also surpassed career milestones of 32,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James and Karl Malone have reached those combined thresholds.

The Rockets acquired Durant in a blockbuster trade before the 2024-25 season, pairing him with a young, athletic core built around Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson. His veteran presence and elite scoring have helped accelerate the team's contention window in the competitive Western Conference.

Durant's selection comes after a season in which the Rockets pushed for playoff positioning despite injuries and lineup adjustments. His ability to elevate teammates while maintaining individual excellence has been a key factor in Houston's resurgence as a Western Conference contender.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised Durant's longevity and consistency in a statement released with the All-NBA teams. The honor recognizes not only statistical dominance but also Durant's influence on the game and his adaptability across different team contexts throughout his career.

This marks the latest chapter in a career filled with accolades. Durant has won two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, four scoring titles and was named league MVP in 2014. His 12 All-NBA selections reflect sustained excellence across multiple franchises, including the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and now the Rockets.

The Rockets organization expressed pride in Durant's achievement. The team has benefited from his mentorship of younger players and his willingness to embrace a leadership role while still performing at an All-NBA level. His presence has helped elevate the play of teammates and established a winning culture in Houston.

Durant's efficiency at his age is particularly noteworthy. Few players have maintained such high shooting percentages while shouldering heavy scoring responsibilities deep into their careers. His work ethic and commitment to conditioning have been cited by coaches and teammates as reasons for his sustained success.

The 2025-26 season presented challenges for the Rockets, including roster turnover and injuries. Durant's ability to step up and deliver consistent performances helped stabilize the team during critical stretches. His scoring outbursts and defensive versatility provided a reliable foundation for Houston's playoff push.

As the NBA moves toward the 2026-27 season, Durant's future remains a point of interest. At 37, questions about longevity naturally arise, yet his performance this year suggests he has plenty left to contribute. The Rockets will look to build around his veteran leadership while continuing to develop their young core.

Durant's journey from high school phenom to NBA superstar has been marked by resilience and evolution. He has adapted his game over time, adding new skills and embracing different roles while maintaining the scoring prowess that made him a perennial All-Star.

The All-NBA selection provides validation for Durant's decision to join the Rockets and continue chasing championships. His impact extends beyond statistics, influencing team culture and inspiring younger players who grew up watching his highlight-reel performances.

For the Rockets, Durant's recognition strengthens their position as a rising contender in the Western Conference. The franchise, which has endured rebuilding periods in recent years, now features a mix of veteran excellence and youthful potential that positions it for sustained success.

As the league prepares for the 2026 NBA Draft and free agency, Durant's latest honor serves as a reminder of the enduring appeal of elite talent. His ability to perform at the highest level well into his late 30s sets a new standard for longevity in the modern NBA.

The 12th All-NBA nod cements Durant's place among the all-time greats. As he continues adding to his legacy in Houston, basketball fans can expect more memorable moments from one of the game's most prolific scorers and versatile forwards.