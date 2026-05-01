HOUSTON — Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant will miss Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday due to a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle, dealing another blow to the Rockets as they attempt a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

The 37-year-old forward, who has already missed four of the first five games in the series, suffered the ankle injury late in Game 2. He sat out Game 1 with a bruised right knee tendon before returning for one game and then being sidelined again. Rockets coach Ime Udoka confirmed Durant's status as day-to-day but ruled him out for the critical elimination game, with sources indicating a typical two- to three-week recovery timeline for this type of injury.

Durant played 41 minutes in Game 2, scoring 23 points before tweaking the ankle. Since then, he has been receiving around-the-clock treatment, including conditioning work and underwater treadmill sessions, but has not participated in full practices. The bone bruise has caused significant stiffness, swelling and limited mobility, making it difficult for the veteran to push off explosively.

The absence has forced Houston to rely heavily on its young core, including Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard. Despite the injuries, the Rockets have won two straight games to force Game 6, becoming just the 16th team in NBA history to push a series this far after trailing 3-0.

Udoka has remained cautiously optimistic about Durant's progress but emphasized the need for him to prove readiness on the court. "We'll see," Udoka said earlier in the week. "It is day to day, game to game. He's doing the conditioning and other aspects to try to get back." However, with the series on the line, the Rockets cannot afford to rush the 15-time All-Star back and risk further damage.

Medical experts note that bone bruises in the ankle often require extended rest because they involve trauma to the bone itself beneath the cartilage. Swelling and pain can persist even after the initial sprain heals, affecting cutting, jumping and lateral movement — all critical elements of Durant's game. A premature return could lead to compensatory injuries elsewhere.

The injury saga has fueled speculation and controversy, with some questioning the severity and timing. Rockets officials and medical staff have pushed back firmly against any notion that Durant is faking or exaggerating the issue, emphasizing that the 2014 MVP has a long history of playing through pain but is being managed conservatively in the postseason.

For the Lakers, Durant's continued absence represents a significant advantage. Los Angeles leads the series 3-2 and can clinch advancement with a win in Houston. Without Durant's scoring gravity and length, the Rockets' offense has been less predictable, though their young players have stepped up impressively.

Durant's playoff availability this year stands in stark contrast to his remarkably durable regular season, during which he missed just four of 82 games. At 37, he remains one of the league's most efficient scorers, but the cumulative wear of a long career — including a major Achilles tear in 2019 — makes careful load management essential.

Rockets fans and the broader NBA community have expressed frustration mixed with understanding. Many praise the team's resilience without their veteran leader while hoping for a potential Game 7 appearance that could give Durant more recovery time. If Houston advances, Durant's return timeline would likely target the second round against a tough Western Conference opponent.

The situation highlights the physical demands of the NBA postseason. Teams like the Rockets, already thin in experience, face an uphill battle when star power is diminished. Durant's presence on the bench has still provided leadership and mentorship to the young roster, but his on-court impact remains irreplaceable.

As the series reaches its potential conclusion, all eyes remain on Durant's recovery. Whether he returns this postseason or begins focusing on next season, his health will be central to Houston's future contention hopes. For now, the Rockets must prove they can compete at the highest level without their biggest star — a test they have passed in recent games but faces its toughest challenge yet.