SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 in Game 4 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals on May 24 at Frost Bank Center, evening the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 33 points, including 22 in the first half. De'Aaron Fox recorded 10 rebounds, while Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle combined for 26 points. The Spurs held the Thunder to 33 percent shooting from the field and 18 percent from three-point range. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not play in the fourth quarter.

Game Summary

The Spurs built a substantial lead early and maintained control throughout. Oklahoma City struggled with shooting efficiency and turnovers. The Thunder's bench, which had been a strength in previous games, was outscored as San Antonio's starters and reserves contributed balanced scoring.

Wembanyama's performance included efficient scoring inside and from mid-range. He also added rebounds and defensive contributions. The Spurs' defense limited Oklahoma City's transition opportunities and contested shots effectively.

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Series Context

The Thunder won Game 3 by 15 points after overcoming an early deficit. San Antonio responded in Game 4 with a complete team effort. The series opened with the Spurs winning Game 1 in double overtime in Oklahoma City. The Thunder took Game 2 at home before winning Game 3 in San Antonio.

Game 4 marked a return to strong home performance for the Spurs. The victory shifted momentum back to San Antonio heading into Game 5 in Oklahoma City.

Player Performances

Wembanyama has been the Spurs' leading scorer through the first four games of the series. His ability to impact both ends of the court has been central to San Antonio's competitiveness. Fox contributed playmaking and rebounding in his return from injury.

Vassell and Castle provided scoring support. The Spurs' bench played a key role in maintaining the lead during the second half. Oklahoma City's starters, led by Gilgeous-Alexander, faced defensive pressure throughout.

The Thunder's poor shooting night contrasted with their stronger performances in earlier games. Their bench production, which set a playoff record in Game 3, was limited in Game 4.

Injury and Availability Notes

Dylan Harper remained sidelined for the Spurs with a right adductor injury. The team has managed guard depth with Fox's return. Oklahoma City monitored Jalen Williams' hamstring status after he missed Game 3.

Coaching Strategies

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson emphasized balanced scoring and defensive intensity. The team focused on limiting Gilgeous-Alexander's driving lanes and forcing turnovers. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault utilized rotations to counter Wembanyama but faced challenges with shooting efficiency.

Home-Court Atmosphere

Frost Bank Center provided strong support for the Spurs. The crowd contributed to the energy as San Antonio built and protected the lead. Former Spurs legends attended, adding to the playoff atmosphere.

Broader Playoff Picture

The Western Conference Finals feature two young cores with significant future potential. Oklahoma City, the defending champions, have shown resilience through injuries and early deficits. San Antonio has demonstrated competitiveness despite health challenges to key guards.

The series has been marked by physical play and adjustments. Both teams have young talent and assets that could shape future rosters. The outcome of the Western Conference Finals will determine the opponent for the NBA Finals.

Historical Notes

Wembanyama's scoring output in the series has placed him among standout playoff performers for second-year players. The Spurs' response in Game 4 after trailing the series showed resilience at home.

The Thunder's bench has been a consistent strength, though it was neutralized in Game 4. The series has featured strong individual performances from Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander.

Upcoming Schedule

Game 5 is scheduled for May 26 in Oklahoma City. The series could return to San Antonio for Game 6 if necessary. Both teams will evaluate adjustments and monitor player availability ahead of the next contest.

The Western Conference Finals have drawn national attention for the matchup between two rising franchises. The Thunder aim to defend their title, while the Spurs continue building around their young core.