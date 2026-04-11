BALTIMORE — Willy Adames and Jung Hoo Lee each launched home runs, and rookie right-hander Landen Roupp delivered six strong innings as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for their season-high third consecutive victory.

The Giants (6-8) opened a nine-game road trip on a positive note, improving to 3-1 away from Oracle Park while handing the Orioles (6-7) their second straight loss. Roupp (2-1) allowed just one earned run on four hits and four strikeouts over 93 pitches, keeping Baltimore's potent lineup in check for most of the evening.

Adames got the Giants on the board in the third inning with a solo shot off Orioles starter Shane Baz, sending a 402-foot drive to right-center for his second homer of the young season. Lee, the Korean star in his second MLB campaign, provided the decisive blow in the seventh with a two-run homer that pushed the lead to 6-1. It marked Lee's first home run of 2026.

"Roupp set the tone and our bats came through when we needed them," Giants manager Bob Melvin said. "Adames and Lee gave us the separation, and the bullpen did the rest. It's a good way to start this stretch."

The game, broadcast on Apple TV+, featured several highlight-reel moments that quickly circulated on social media. Adames' opposite-field homer and Lee's laser to left field stood out, along with a clutch defensive play by Lee in the third inning that preserved the shutout.

Early pitching duel gives way to offense

Baz (0-1) worked five innings for Baltimore, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. The right-hander kept the game close early, but the Giants' lineup wore him down in the middle innings.

San Francisco broke through in the third when Adames turned on a pitch and deposited it into the stands. The Giants added two more in the fourth on RBI hits, building a 3-0 advantage. Baltimore got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Leody Taveras doubled in a run off Roupp, ending a streak of 23 consecutive scoreless innings for the Giants' pitching staff.

Roupp navigated traffic effectively, inducing weak contact and limiting hard contact from Baltimore's stars. Gunnar Henderson, fresh off a hot stretch, provided Baltimore's biggest highlight with a two-run homer in the ninth that cut the deficit to 6-3, but the rally fell short.

The Giants' bullpen sealed the win. Relievers including Jordan Hicks and Camilo Doval combined for three scoreless innings, with Doval earning his second save by navigating the ninth after Henderson's blast.

Key highlights from the game

Full game highlights captured the momentum shifts. Adames' solo shot in the third put the visitors ahead 1-0 and energized the Giants dugout. Lee's defensive gem in the same inning — a strong throw or positioning that prevented extra bases — kept Roupp's line clean.

The seventh inning proved decisive. With runners on, Lee crushed a hanging sweeper for a two-run homer, making it 6-1 and effectively putting the game out of reach. Video clips of the swing, showing Lee's smooth left-handed stroke, drew praise from fans and analysts alike.

Henderson's ninth-inning two-run shot provided late drama and a highlight for Orioles fans, but San Francisco's 12 hits and timely power proved too much. The Giants recorded 12 hits compared to Baltimore's eight, with no errors for the home team and one for the visitors.

Context for both teams

The victory pushed the Giants above .500 on the road early in the season and gave them momentum heading into the second game of the series on Saturday. San Francisco has relied on strong starting pitching and opportunistic hitting during its current streak.

For the Orioles, the loss dropped them to 6-7 and highlighted ongoing offensive inconsistencies despite a lineup featuring young stars like Henderson and veterans such as Adley Rutschman. Baltimore entered the series in second place in the AL East but has struggled to string together wins at home.

Baz's solid but ultimately ineffective outing reflected the Orioles' early-season rotation questions. Manager Brandon Hyde will look for more length from starters as the team navigates a busy stretch.

Broader MLB implications and season outlook

Friday's result was part of a busy night across Major League Baseball, with interleague play showcasing contrasting styles. The Giants, rebuilding around a mix of veterans like Adames and young talent including Lee, showed signs of offensive potential that could make them competitive in the NL West.

Lee's first homer of the year carried extra significance for fans who have watched his adjustment to American baseball. Acquired with high expectations, the outfielder's power display could signal a breakout period.

Roupp's performance, now with a 2-1 record and sub-4.00 ERA in limited starts, bolsters San Francisco's rotation depth. The right-hander mixed pitches effectively, keeping hitters off balance at Camden Yards.

Social media buzzed with highlights shortly after the final out. Clips of Adames' homer, Lee's blast and Henderson's late shot racked up views, with fans debating pitching matchups and early-season surprises.

Looking ahead in the series

The teams meet again Saturday afternoon, with the Orioles hoping to even the series behind their next starter while the Giants aim to extend their winning streak to four. Sunday's finale will wrap the brief interleague set before both clubs return to divisional play.

For now, the Giants can savor a road win powered by timely long balls and efficient pitching — the kind of complete effort that builds confidence on a long trip.

Box Score Summary

San Francisco Giants : 6 runs, 12 hits, 1 error

: 6 runs, 12 hits, 1 error Baltimore Orioles: 3 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors

Key Contributors

Landen Roupp (SF) : 6 IP, 1 ER, 4 K

: 6 IP, 1 ER, 4 K Willy Adames (SF) : Solo HR

: Solo HR Jung Hoo Lee (SF) : 2-run HR, strong defense

: 2-run HR, strong defense Gunnar Henderson (BAL): 2-run HR in 9th

The Giants improved to 6-8 overall, while the Orioles fell to 6-7. Full game highlights are available on MLB.com, ESPN and team YouTube channels, featuring every major play from the 2-hour, 44-minute contest.

As the 2026 season unfolds, performances like Roupp's and the power display from Adames and Lee offer reminders of baseball's unpredictability and the value of timely hitting on the road.