Masters 2027 Tickets: Application Window Opens Today for Prestigious Tournament Lottery

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Golf fans hoping to attend the 2027 Masters Tournament have their first opportunity to apply for tickets starting Monday, June 1, as Augusta National Golf Club opens its annual random selection process for one of the most exclusive events in sports.

The application window allows prospective attendees to request up to four tickets per day across the tournament week, though successful applicants will receive tickets for only one day. The process, which runs through the day, is free to enter and offers golf enthusiasts a chance to experience the tradition-rich major championship in person.

To participate, interested individuals must first create a free account on the official Masters website at masters.com. Once registered, applicants can submit requests for Monday and Tuesday practice rounds, the Wednesday Par 3 Contest, or any of the four competitive rounds from Thursday through Sunday. Those applying for multiple days remain eligible for only one if selected.

Augusta National emphasizes that its ticket process is a random selection, not a sweepstakes or guaranteed giveaway. All applicants will be notified via email in late July once the drawing is complete. Daily tournament tickets are awarded first, with unsuccessful applicants for those days then considered for practice round tickets.

Pricing and Payment Details

While 2027 ticket prices have not yet been finalized, last year's rates provide a reliable benchmark. Monday and Tuesday practice rounds were priced at $125 each, Wednesday's Par 3 Contest at $150, and daily tournament rounds from Thursday through Sunday at $160 per ticket. Selected applicants must pay in full promptly upon notification.

The club strictly prohibits the resale of Masters tickets. Augusta National is the only authorized seller, and any tickets obtained through third parties may result in denial of entry. This policy aims to prevent scalping and ensure fair access through the official lottery system.

For additional information or assistance, applicants can contact the Masters Tournament Ticket Office at 706-667-6700 during business hours.

High Demand and Limited Availability

The Masters Tournament remains one of the most difficult sporting events in the world to attend. Augusta National receives far more applications than available tickets each year, making selection highly competitive. The club's decision to maintain a lottery system rather than open general sales preserves the event's intimate atmosphere and tradition.

Successful applicants often describe receiving their confirmation email as a life-changing moment. Many families and groups of friends apply together each year, hoping to share the experience of walking the historic grounds, watching players navigate Amen Corner, and witnessing the ceremonial first tee shots.

The tournament's prestige, combined with its limited public ticket availability, creates intense demand. Past winners of the lottery frequently report receiving messages from friends and family congratulating them on their good fortune.

What to Expect at the Masters

Those fortunate enough to secure tickets will experience one of golf's most revered spectacles. The Masters is known for its pristine course conditions, meticulous attention to detail, and unique traditions. Patrons — the preferred term for spectators — enjoy pimento cheese sandwiches, Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches, and the serene beauty of Augusta National in spring bloom.

The week begins with practice rounds that offer closer access to players and a more relaxed atmosphere. The Par 3 Contest on Wednesday provides entertainment and often features appearances by past champions. The competitive rounds from Thursday through Sunday deliver high-stakes drama, culminating in the green jacket ceremony on Sunday evening.

Weather in early April can vary widely in Augusta, with everything from warm sunshine to afternoon thunderstorms possible. Attendees are advised to prepare for changing conditions while respecting the club's strict rules regarding mobile phones, cameras during play, and general etiquette.

Tips for Improving Application Chances

While the selection process is random, applicants can take steps to maximize their opportunities. Applying for all seven days increases the chances of being selected for at least one. Using a dedicated email address and ensuring all account information is accurate helps avoid administrative issues.

Some experienced applicants recommend applying as an individual rather than as part of a large group, though this strategy varies in effectiveness. Creating the account well in advance ensures readiness when the window opens precisely at the designated time.

Patience is essential. The notification process in late July can feel lengthy, but the club processes hundreds of thousands of applications methodically. Those not selected in a given year are encouraged to apply again, as there is no penalty for previous unsuccessful attempts.

Historical Context of Masters Ticketing

Augusta National has maintained tight control over ticket distribution for decades. The club discontinued walk-up ticket sales in the 1970s and has relied on its invitation and lottery system ever since. This approach has helped preserve the tournament's atmosphere while managing the enormous public interest generated by the event's global television audience.

The Masters remains the only major championship without general public ticket sales on-site. This exclusivity contributes to its mystique but also creates significant frustration for golf fans unable to secure access through the lottery or personal invitations.

Club chairman Fred Ridley and tournament officials have consistently emphasized the importance of maintaining tradition and protecting the fan experience. The ticket lottery balances public access with the practical realities of hosting a major sporting event on a relatively compact property.

Economic and Cultural Significance

The Masters Tournament generates substantial economic impact for the Augusta region each year. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses see significant boosts during tournament week. The event also provides charitable contributions through various initiatives supported by the club.

For many golf fans, attending the Masters represents a bucket-list achievement. The combination of world-class competition, impeccable course conditions and Southern hospitality creates an experience unlike any other in sports. Those selected through the lottery often describe it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity worth the years of patient applications.

As the 2027 application window opens, golf enthusiasts worldwide will log into masters.com hoping to see their names drawn. While the odds remain long, the possibility of walking the fairways at Augusta National continues to inspire thousands to try each year.

The Masters Tournament Ticket Office stands ready to assist applicants with questions during the process. As always, Augusta National urges patience and reminds everyone that the selection is entirely random and fair.

For those not selected this year, the 2028 application window will open next June. The dream of attending the Masters remains alive for dedicated golf fans willing to persist through the annual lottery process.