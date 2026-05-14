NEW YORK — Golf fans looking to follow the 2026 PGA Championship at historic Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, from May 14-17 have multiple ways to watch the second major of the year across television, streaming platforms and digital features.

The tournament, one of golf's four majors, features a strong field led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion at previous venues, with live coverage provided by ESPN and CBS. Comprehensive streaming is available on ESPN+ and Paramount+, offering extensive options for viewers who want more than traditional broadcast feeds.

Television Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Thursday, May 14 (Round 1)

ESPN+ early coverage begins at 6:45 a.m.

Main broadcast on ESPN from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ESPN2 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 15 (Round 2)

ESPN+ early coverage at 6:45 a.m.

Main broadcast on ESPN from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 (Round 3)

ESPN from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CBS from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17 (Final Round)

ESPN from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CBS from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ESPN will provide more than 235 hours of live coverage across the week, including featured groups, featured holes and additional digital streams. CBS Sports will handle the weekend primetime slots with traditional broadcast production.

Streaming Options ESPN+ serves as the primary streaming home for the PGA Championship, offering extensive early-round coverage, featured group feeds and additional camera angles not available on linear television. Subscribers can access multiple simultaneous streams, including dedicated feeds for featured groups and holes.

Paramount+ will stream the CBS weekend coverage for cord-cutters. Other live TV streaming services carrying ESPN and CBS, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo, also provide full access to the tournament.

For international viewers, rights vary by region. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports holds primary rights, while other countries have local broadcasters or PGA Tour Live streaming options.

Additional Digital Coverage The PGA Championship website and app offer live scoring, hole-by-hole updates, player interviews and behind-the-scenes content. ESPN+ subscribers get enhanced digital features, including on-course microphones, statistics and expert analysis.

Radio coverage is available through PGA Championship Radio on SiriusXM, providing audio commentary throughout the week.

What to Expect from Aronimink Aronimink Golf Club, a classic Donald Ross design, will test players with tight fairways, strategic bunkering and challenging greens. The par-70 layout measures around 7,400 yards and favors precision over pure power, setting up compelling drama across four days.

Defending champion from the previous PGA and top contenders like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and others will compete for the Wanamaker Trophy and a significant payday. Early practice rounds and press conferences have already generated buzz, with players praising the course setup while noting its difficulty.

Tips for Viewers Plan your viewing schedule around peak coverage windows, especially the weekend CBS broadcasts. ESPN+ is highly recommended for serious fans who want comprehensive access, including featured group streams that follow top players throughout their rounds.

Cord-cutters should verify their streaming service includes ESPN and CBS in its channel lineup. Many services offer free trials, making it easy to access the full tournament without a traditional cable package.

For those unable to watch live, highlights, recaps and on-demand replays will be available shortly after each round on the PGA Championship digital platforms and ESPN.

Why the PGA Championship Matters As one of golf's four majors, the PGA Championship holds special prestige. Winning it elevates a player's legacy and often shifts the narrative around their career. For fans, it represents one of the year's premier sporting events, blending elite competition with the unique atmosphere of a major championship.

The 2026 edition at Aronimink continues a tradition of bringing the game's biggest stars to classic venues that reward skill and strategy. With strong viewership expected, the tournament will once again showcase why professional golf remains compelling for audiences worldwide.

Whether you're a dedicated golf enthusiast or a casual viewer tuning in for the drama of a major, multiple options exist to follow every shot. From traditional television to advanced streaming features, the 2026 PGA Championship offers something for every type of fan.

As the week unfolds at Aronimink, golf fans everywhere will have front-row access to one of the sport's most exciting events. Tune in, stream along or follow digital updates to experience all the action as the world's best compete for one of golf's greatest prizes.