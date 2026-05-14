BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens signed quarterback Diego Pavia on Thursday, adding one of college football's most electrifying playmakers to their roster following a record-breaking 2025 season at Vanderbilt that saw the former walk-on lead the Commodores to their first SEC Championship Game appearance in program history.

The move, announced by the team via social media and confirmed by multiple league sources, is expected to be a two-year deal worth approximately $4.2 million with incentives, according to a person familiar with the contract. Pavia, who went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft despite his standout college career, impressed Ravens coaches during private workouts and a top-30 visit earlier this spring.

"Diego is a winner," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "He has that rare combination of toughness, creativity and leadership that we value in our quarterback room. We're excited to add him to the competition and see what he can do in our system."

Pavia's journey from overlooked high school prospect to SEC star has captivated football fans nationwide. After beginning his career at New Mexico State as a walk-on, he transferred to Vanderbilt in 2024 and immediately transformed the program. In 2025, he threw for 4,128 yards, 38 touchdowns and just nine interceptions while rushing for 912 yards and 14 scores. His dual-threat ability helped Vanderbilt achieve a 10-3 record and a historic run to the SEC title game, where they fell to Georgia.

The 23-year-old from Bakersfield, California, became known for his fearless style — scrambling out of pressure, making off-platform throws and delivering highlight-reel plays almost weekly. His performance earned him second-team All-SEC honors and finalist consideration for the Heisman Trophy, making him one of the most compelling undrafted free agents in recent memory.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta highlighted Pavia's intangibles. "He's a proven leader who elevates those around him," DeCosta said. "In today's NFL, you need quarterbacks who can create when things break down, and Diego has shown he can do that at a high level."

Pavia will join a crowded quarterback room in Baltimore that includes Lamar Jackson, who signed a massive contract extension last year, and backup Tyler Huntley. The Ravens have long valued versatile, mobile quarterbacks who can complement Jackson's unique skill set, and Pavia's playing style fits that mold. He is expected to compete for the backup role while developing behind one of the league's most dynamic franchise quarterbacks.

For Vanderbilt fans, the signing represents both pride and loss. Pavia's departure ends one of the most magical individual stories in recent Commodores history. Head coach Clark Lea called the signing "well-deserved" and praised Pavia's impact on the program during a press availability Thursday morning.

"Diego changed the culture here," Lea said. "He showed what's possible when you combine belief with relentless work ethic. We're proud of everything he accomplished and excited to watch him compete at the next level."

Pavia's college statistics tell only part of the story. Beyond the numbers, he became a locker room leader who helped recruit top talent and inspired a fanbase that had grown accustomed to losing seasons. His famous "Vandy Boys" motto and postgame celebrations became cultural touchstones for the program.

NFL scouts praised Pavia's football IQ and competitive fire but raised questions about his size (listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds) and arm strength in traditional pocket situations. However, his success in structured and improvised plays convinced several teams he could carve out a role as a high-upside backup or eventual starter.

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The Ravens' interest in mobile quarterbacks is well-documented. They have developed several dual-threat signal-callers in recent years, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme emphasizes creativity and pre-snap motion — areas where Pavia excels. Monken is expected to work closely with the young quarterback on refining his footwork and progressing through reads more quickly.

Pavia becomes the latest in a growing list of undrafted quarterbacks finding opportunities with contending teams. His story echoes those of players like Brock Purdy and Gardner Minshew, who turned late or undrafted status into successful NFL careers through hard work and opportunity.

Reaction from the NFL community has been largely positive. Former Vanderbilt and current NFL players congratulated Pavia on social media, while analysts praised the Ravens for adding depth without sacrificing significant draft capital. Fantasy football enthusiasts have already begun speculating about Pavia's potential role in Baltimore's offense, especially in gadget plays and red-zone packages.

For Baltimore fans, the signing adds another intriguing piece to a roster built for contention. The Ravens reached the AFC Championship Game in 2025 but fell short of the Super Bowl. Adding another mobile threat behind Jackson provides insurance and strategic flexibility, particularly in packages designed to keep defenses guessing.

Pavia is expected to report to the team's facilities in the coming weeks to begin offseason workouts. He will wear No. 12, a number he made famous at Vanderbilt, after receiving approval from veteran quarterback Trace McSorley, who previously wore it with the Ravens.

As the NFL offseason continues, Pavia's move to Baltimore represents another chapter in an unlikely success story. From walk-on at New Mexico State to SEC standout to NFL signee, his journey embodies perseverance and the power of opportunity. For the Ravens, it represents another calculated step toward building sustained excellence at the game's most important position.

Whether Pavia develops into a reliable backup or emerges as something more remains to be seen. For now, the former Commodore has earned his shot in the league — and Baltimore may have found a hidden gem in one of the most intriguing undrafted signings of 2026.