Sophie Cunningham Baptized Again After Signing Major Indiana Fever Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham celebrated the signing of her new three-year contract extension by getting baptized for the second time in a deeply personal ceremony that quickly went viral on social media, blending her renewed faith with a landmark moment in her professional basketball career.

The 29-year-old sharpshooter, who joined the Fever in a major offseason move, was baptized Sunday in a private ceremony at a local Indianapolis church just hours after finalizing a reported $4.2 million deal that keeps her in Indiana through the 2028 WNBA season. Video footage of the emotional moment, showing Cunningham emerging from the water with tears in her eyes while surrounded by teammates and family, spread rapidly across platforms and has been viewed millions of times.

"I feel brand new," Cunningham said in a statement released Monday. "This contract gives me security and the chance to build something special here in Indiana. Getting baptized again was about recommitting my life to God and starting this next chapter with a clean heart and clear purpose."

Cunningham first publicly shared her Christian faith several years ago, but she described the latest baptism as a "full-circle moment" following a turbulent period that included a high-profile trade and personal challenges. Teammates Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell were among those present at the ceremony, which was officiated by a pastor from a prominent Indianapolis megachurch.

A Career-Defining Contract

The extension represents a significant vote of confidence from the Fever organization. After being acquired from the Phoenix Mercury in a blockbuster trade, Cunningham has emerged as a key veteran presence alongside the league's young stars. Her elite three-point shooting, defensive versatility and leadership have made her an ideal complement to Clark's playmaking.

Fever general manager Lin Dunn praised the deal, saying Cunningham's professionalism and work ethic made her a perfect fit for the team's championship aspirations. "Sophie brings championship DNA and a winning mentality," Dunn said. "We're thrilled to have her locked in for the long term."

The contract includes performance incentives tied to All-Star selections and playoff success, reflecting the Fever's belief that Cunningham will play a central role as the franchise transitions from rebuilding to contending.

Faith at the Center

Cunningham has been open about how her Christian faith has guided her through the highs and lows of professional basketball. In a recent podcast appearance, she discussed struggling with identity after being traded and turning to prayer for clarity. The decision to be baptized again, she explained, was about rededicating her life and career to a higher purpose.

"Basketball is what I do, but it's not who I am," Cunningham said. "My identity is in Christ. This baptism was about surrendering everything — my contract, my platform, my future — back to Him."

The moment has resonated strongly with Christian sports fans and the broader WNBA community. Many players from across the league sent messages of support, and the video of her baptism has been shared by prominent pastors and faith-based organizations.

Impact on the Indiana Fever

Cunningham's return gives the Fever one of the most dynamic backcourts in the league. Her ability to stretch the floor with deep three-point shooting creates more driving lanes for Clark and opens opportunities for Boston in the paint. Coaches believe her veteran leadership will be crucial as the team aims for its first championship since 2012.

Head coach Stephanie White highlighted Cunningham's character both on and off the court. "She's not just a great player — she's a great person who leads by example," White said. "Having someone with her faith, work ethic and experience is invaluable for our young core."

The Fever have been one of the most improved teams in the WNBA, drawing sellout crowds and national attention. Cunningham's extension is seen as another step in solidifying the roster for long-term success.

Personal Journey and Public Influence

Cunningham's openness about her faith has made her a role model for many young athletes. She frequently shares Bible verses and faith-based content on social media, using her platform to inspire others. The baptism video has been praised for its authenticity in an era when many celebrities carefully curate their public image.

Friends and family described the ceremony as deeply moving. Cunningham's mother said her daughter had been praying about the decision for months and felt it was the right time to publicly reaffirm her commitment.

Looking Ahead

With training camp approaching, Cunningham is focused on preparing for the upcoming WNBA season. She expressed excitement about building chemistry with her new teammates and competing for a championship in Indiana.

The Fever open the regular season in May, and expectations are high. Cunningham's presence, both on the court and through her public faith, is expected to play a significant role in the team's identity and success.

As the video of her baptism continues circulating and inspiring conversations about faith and sports, Sophie Cunningham stands as an example of an athlete using her platform for something greater than basketball. Her new contract and renewed spiritual commitment mark the beginning of what many believe will be her most impactful chapter yet.