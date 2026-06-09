5 Players Lakers Should Target to Build Title Contender Around Luka Doncic in 2027

NEW YORK — With Luka Doncic now leading the Los Angeles Lakers following his blockbuster acquisition, the franchise enters the 2026-27 offseason with a clear mandate: surround the Slovenian superstar with complementary talent capable of delivering an NBA championship in 2027.

Doncic, one of the league's most dominant offensive forces, thrives in a system that emphasizes spacing, secondary creation and elite defense. The Lakers, already possessing a strong core, must prioritize roster upgrades that address defensive shortcomings, add shooting and provide physicality without disrupting Doncic's playmaking rhythm. Here are five realistic targets the Lakers should pursue to construct a legitimate title contender around their new franchise cornerstone.

1. A Defensive Anchor Like Rudy Gobert or a Similar Rim Protector

The Lakers need a dependable big man who can anchor the paint and alleviate defensive pressure on Doncic. Rudy Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, remains the gold standard. His elite rim protection and rebounding would allow Doncic to focus on orchestrating the offense rather than constantly helping on drives. Gobert's screening and rolling ability also complement Doncic's passing vision, creating easy scoring opportunities in the pick-and-roll.

Even if Gobert proves unattainable due to salary or trade complications, alternatives like Walker Kessler or a versatile frontcourt piece could fill the role. Adding such a defender would address the Lakers' vulnerability in the paint and improve overall team defense, a critical factor in championship contention.

2. A Sharpshooting Wing Such as Klay Thompson or a Comparable Veteran

Spacing is essential for Doncic's gravity to work effectively. A proven three-point shooter like Klay Thompson would provide floor spacing and off-ball movement that forces defenses to account for multiple threats. Thompson's championship pedigree and ability to thrive as a secondary option make him an ideal fit alongside a primary creator like Doncic.

Younger wings with shooting ability, such as a rising talent with size and defensive versatility, could also serve this role long-term. The Lakers must prioritize players who can knock down open threes created by Doncic's drives and passes, stretching the floor and opening driving lanes.

3. A Secondary Playmaker and Scorer Like Tyrese Haliburton or a Similar Guard

While Doncic excels as the primary ball-handler, a reliable secondary creator would reduce his workload and improve ball movement. Tyrese Haliburton's elite passing and shooting would form a devastating backcourt tandem with Doncic, creating mismatches and pace advantages.

A guard with size, defensive ability and playmaking instincts would allow the Lakers to deploy lineups that keep defenses guessing. This addition would enhance offensive versatility and provide insurance during Doncic's rest periods or against teams that load up to stop him.

4. A Veteran Leader and Champion Like Draymond Green or a Similar High-IQ Forward

Championship teams require vocal leaders who understand winning culture. A veteran like Draymond Green, known for his defensive intensity and basketball IQ, would provide the intangibles necessary for a title run. Green's ability to communicate on defense and set screens would elevate the team's collective performance.

Even if Green is not available, a similar high-character veteran with playoff experience could mentor younger players and stabilize the locker room. Such a player would help translate Doncic's individual brilliance into team success during the grind of a long season and deep playoff run.

5. A High-Upside Athletic Wing Like Mikal Bridges or a Comparable Two-Way Talent

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Athleticism and two-way versatility would complement Doncic's game by providing perimeter defense and secondary scoring. Mikal Bridges' ability to guard multiple positions while knocking down threes would address defensive gaps and add scoring punch without demanding heavy usage.

A younger wing with similar traits could develop into a long-term co-star. This type of player would allow the Lakers to switch defensively across the board and create transition opportunities that maximize Doncic's court vision.

The Lakers possess significant assets and cap flexibility to pursue these targets through free agency, trades or the draft. Building around Doncic requires balancing immediate contention with long-term sustainability. The franchise's recent moves signal a commitment to winning now, making this offseason critical for constructing a roster capable of competing against the league's elite.

Doncic's arrival has transformed the Lakers' outlook. His elite scoring, passing and basketball IQ provide a foundation few teams can match. However, championship success requires supporting talent that maximizes his strengths while covering weaknesses. The five players outlined above represent a blueprint for constructing a well-rounded contender.

Management must act decisively. The window for a player of Doncic's caliber is finite, and the Lakers must capitalize on his prime years. Strategic acquisitions that enhance spacing, defense and secondary creation will be essential to elevating the team from contender to champion.

The broader NBA landscape features several superteams and rising challengers. The Lakers' ability to surround Doncic with complementary pieces will determine whether they can break through in a competitive Western Conference. With the right supporting cast, a championship in 2027 is a realistic goal.

Doncic has already expressed excitement about his new environment and the opportunity to chase titles. His leadership and work ethic will set the tone, but roster construction remains the decisive factor. The upcoming offseason will test the Lakers' front office as they aim to build a champion around one of the game's most gifted players.

As free agency and trade discussions heat up, all eyes will be on Los Angeles. The basketball world is eager to see how the Lakers shape their roster around Luka Doncic. With the right moves, 2027 could mark the beginning of a new dynasty in purple and gold.