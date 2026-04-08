SYDNEY — Sydney's golf scene continues to thrive in 2026, blending world-renowned championship layouts with accessible public tracks that draw thousands of locals and visitors each week. With golf participation surging across Australia, the city's courses — from dramatic coastal cliffs to tree-lined parklands — rank among the most sought-after playing experiences in the country.

Rankings from Golf Australia's 2026 Top 100 Courses, Leading Courses reviews, Tripadvisor traveler favorites and player feedback highlight a mix of elite private clubs and welcoming public options. Many have benefited from recent renovations, while others maintain strong appeal through prime locations and value for money. Here are the 10 most popular golf courses in Sydney for 2026, based on prestige, visitor numbers, reviews and consistent mentions across expert lists.

1. New South Wales Golf Club (La Perouse)

Perched on rugged cliffs overlooking Botany Bay and the Pacific Ocean, New South Wales Golf Club remains Sydney's — and one of Australia's — most celebrated courses. Designed by Dr. Alister MacKenzie in 1926 and recently refreshed with input from Mackenzie & Ebert, it features dramatic elevation changes, deep bunkers and unpredictable coastal winds that test even elite players.

Frequently ranked No. 1 in Sydney and among the nation's top five overall, the course hosted major events and draws golf pilgrims for its links-style challenge and breathtaking views. Limited visitor access requires advance planning, but those who secure a round describe it as a bucket-list experience.⁠Leadingcourses

2. The Lakes Golf Club (Eastlakes)

Known for its strategic layout and urban oasis setting, The Lakes Golf Club consistently ranks near the top in Sydney and national lists. Mike Clayton's early 2000s redesign enhanced sand waste areas and dramatic greens, creating a thoughtful test amid waterways and mature trees.

Highly rated for conditioning and shot-making demands, it appears prominently in Golf Australia's 2026 rankings and player surveys. As a private club with some visitor opportunities, it attracts serious golfers seeking a classic parkland challenge close to the city center.

3. The Australian Golf Club (Rosebery)

This championship venue, long associated with European Tour events, offers a demanding layout with excellent conditioning. Recent updates have kept it competitive, and it ranks highly on Leading Courses and Top 100 Golf Courses lists for Sydney.

Its central location and history of hosting prestigious tournaments make it a favorite among members and limited visitors. Golfers praise the variety of holes and strategic bunkering that reward precision over power.

4. The Royal Sydney Golf Club (Rose Bay)

Fresh from a major Gil Hanse-led renovation — including the reimagined Bay Course with open vistas across the site — Royal Sydney has re-emerged as a standout. The club's championship course, with its parkland character and harbor proximity, blends tradition with modern playability.

Though the full impact of the redesign was too recent for some 2026 judging panels, early feedback highlights improved flow and visual appeal. As one of Sydney's most prestigious private clubs, it commands respect for its heritage and quality.

5. Bonnie Doon Golf Club (Pagewood)

A hidden gem in Sydney's eastern suburbs, Bonnie Doon delivers a strong test with rolling terrain and strategic design. It has climbed or held steady in various national and local rankings, earning praise for shot options and overall enjoyment.

Visitors and members appreciate its welcoming atmosphere relative to more exclusive clubs, along with solid conditioning that belies its urban setting.

6. Long Reef Golf Club (Collaroy)

Boasting some of Sydney's best ocean views on the Northern Beaches, Long Reef combines scenic beauty with a challenging layout that mixes shorter strategic holes and longer tests. Open to the public on certain days, it ranks among the most playable high-quality courses and draws consistent praise for value and vistas.

Its popularity stems from accessibility, coastal winds and a community feel that makes it a favorite for both locals and visitors seeking memorable rounds with Pacific backdrops.⁠Gq

7. The Coast Golf Club (La Perouse area, near NSW GC)

Often appearing in Tripadvisor's top-rated lists for Greater Sydney, The Coast offers dramatic seaside holes and strong playability. Its proximity to other elite courses creates a golfing hub, and travelers frequently highlight the views and enjoyable round.

As a more accessible option with strong reviews, it appeals to those wanting coastal golf without the exclusivity barriers of neighboring private clubs.

8. Moore Park Golf Club (Paddington)

One of Sydney's premier public courses, Moore Park stands out for its central location near the CBD and Centennial Parklands. With a well-maintained layout, driving range and entertainment facilities, it serves as a hub for casual and serious golfers alike.

Its popularity surges from convenience, affordability and consistent conditions, making it a go-to for locals and tourists. Recent discussions around its future have only heightened community attachment.

9. Mona Vale Golf Club (Mona Vale)

On the Northern Beaches, Mona Vale earns high marks for its scenic setting, friendly vibe and solid test for all handicaps. Public tee times are available, contributing to its status as one of the most played and reviewed courses in visitor surveys.

Golfers appreciate the mix of holes, ocean glimpses and value, with many ranking it among Sydney's best public-access options.

10. Manly Golf Course (Manly)

Overlooking the harbor and offering a mix of parkland and coastal influences, Manly Golf Course provides an enjoyable experience with strong local following. It frequently appears in Tripadvisor rankings and is noted for its accessibility and pleasant playing conditions.

As a public-friendly track with convenient Northern Beaches access, it rounds out lists of popular Sydney courses for everyday golfers.

Trends Shaping Sydney Golf in 2026

Golf Australia's latest participation data shows continued growth, with millions of Australians teeing it up annually. In Sydney, this translates to high demand at both elite and public venues. Recent renovations at top clubs like Royal Sydney and New South Wales have refreshed classic designs while preserving character.

Public and semi-public courses such as Long Reef, Moore Park and Mona Vale see particularly heavy play, offering quality experiences without membership requirements. Green fees vary widely — from under $100 at public tracks to several hundred dollars at private champions — and advance booking is essential for popular times.

Environmental considerations and water management remain priorities, with many clubs investing in sustainable practices amid Australia's variable climate. Visitor policies differ: some private clubs offer limited reciprocal or guest play, while public options provide easier access.

For international visitors, combining a Sydney golf trip with nearby coastal or Hunter Valley courses creates memorable itineraries. Peak seasons align with milder weather in spring and autumn, though year-round play is possible with proper preparation for summer heat or winter winds.

Whether chasing a world-class links experience at New South Wales Golf Club or enjoying an affordable round with harbor views at Moore Park, Sydney's golf offerings cater to every level. As participation booms and courses evolve, 2026 stands as an excellent year to experience the city's diverse and high-caliber golf landscape.