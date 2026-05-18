NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — As Aaron Rai hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy after his dramatic 2026 PGA Championship victory at Aronimink Golf Club, the first person he embraced on the 18th green was his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi — a professional golfer in her own right whose influence, mindset and on-course expertise have become central to his success.

Bishnoi, 27, has emerged as one of the most compelling figures in the golf world following her husband's breakthrough major win Sunday. The Indian professional, who competes on the Ladies European Tour and dominates domestic events, has been credited by Rai as an indispensable partner both in life and in the game.

"I wouldn't be here without her," Rai said in emotional post-round comments. "She's been incredible. She's a professional golfer herself, so her mindset, her advice, her thoughts — whether it's technique or the way I'm holding myself — are absolutely invaluable." The couple even shared a 30-minute strategy discussion in the car the day before the final round.

Born on August 9, 1998, in Rohtak, Haryana, and raised in Gurugram, Bishnoi first pursued tennis before transitioning to golf. Her younger brother played a pivotal role, with the siblings training together at the prestigious DLF Golf and Country Club. She turned professional in 2016 after a strong amateur career that included representing India in international events like the Queen Sirikit Asia-Pacific Women's Amateur Championship and the World Amateur Golf Championship.

Bishnoi quickly made her mark on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, India's premier women's circuit. She claimed the No. 1 ranking in 2017 and 2019 and has amassed eight professional victories. Standout moments include multiple titles with strong closing rounds, such as a 4-under 66 to seal a win in Mysuru. She also earned a degree in Economics from Jesus and Mary College while building her golf career.

On the international stage, Bishnoi competes on the Ladies European Tour, where she continues to develop her game and gain experience against top global talent. Though she is still seeking her first LET title, her consistency and competitive edge have earned respect across the women's game.

The couple's shared passion for golf created an instant connection. Both of Indian heritage — Rai born in England to Indian-origin parents — they bonded over the unique demands of professional life. They married on July 22, 2025, in a vibrant traditional Indian ceremony at Hedsor House near London. The wedding blended cultures and drew attention from the golf community.

Their partnership extends well beyond the altar. Bishnoi famously caddied for Rai during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest, going viral after outdriving him on a hole with a crisp, powerful swing that showcased her own elite skill. Rai returned the favor by caddying for her at a Ladies European Tour event later that year.

Fans and fellow players have celebrated the couple's dynamic. Bishnoi posted celebratory messages after Rai's PGA win, calling him her "rockstar." Their mutual support stands out in a sport where athletes often travel solo for weeks at a time. The pair currently resides in Jacksonville, Florida, near TPC Sawgrass, allowing them to train together and balance competitive schedules.

Rai has repeatedly highlighted how Bishnoi's perspective strengthens his mental game. As a fellow competitor, she understands the pressures of scoring under scrutiny, the technical nuances of swing mechanics and the emotional rollercoaster of tournament golf. Her input during practice rounds and strategy sessions has helped him refine his already precise ball-striking and two-glove wearing routine.

Bishnoi's own journey reflects resilience and dedication. From early days balancing academics and sport to navigating the challenges of professional tours, she has maintained a strong work ethic. Her success on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour established her as a trailblazer for Indian women's golf, inspiring younger players while she continues pursuing higher goals on the global stage.

The couple's story resonates beyond golf. In an era of high-profile athlete relationships, their low-key yet deeply supportive partnership offers a refreshing model. Both understand the sacrifices required — long hours on the range, time away from home and the mental fortitude needed to compete at the highest levels. Their shared Indian cultural roots add another layer of connection in a sport still working to increase diversity.

Following Rai's historic win — the first by an Englishman in 107 years at the PGA Championship — attention has turned to the woman standing quietly but powerfully behind him. Bishnoi has largely kept a modest profile, focusing on her game and supporting her husband, but her talent ensures she is far more than just "the golfer's wife."

As Rai prepares for the next major at the U.S. Open and beyond, Bishnoi will continue balancing her own competitive ambitions with their life together. Their story illustrates how two professionals can elevate each other, blending technical insight, emotional support and shared dreams of excellence.

In the aftermath of Aronimink, the golf world has gained not just a new major champion but a glimpse into a modern power couple whose combined passion for the game promises more memorable moments ahead. For Gaurika Bishnoi, the role of supportive spouse comes naturally — because she knows exactly what it takes to chase victory on the fairways.