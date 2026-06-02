MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Raymond Berry, the Hall of Fame receiver whose reliable hands and precise routes formed one half of one of professional football's most iconic passing duos with Johnny Unitas on the Baltimore Colts, died peacefully at his home on May 25. He was 93.

Berry's family announced the death Monday through the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is remembered as one of the most influential figures in the modern NFL, a player whose preparation and attention to detail helped elevate the league's popularity during its golden age of television growth.

"Simply put, not only was Raymond Berry one of the greatest players in the history of the Colts, but he was one of the most influential and foundational players of the modern NFL," Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement.

The Baltimore Ravens, who trace their lineage to the original Colts franchise, called Berry "a football icon" whose "impact on Baltimore sports and the NFL will endure forever."

Berry played 13 seasons, all with the Colts, and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He led the league three times in receptions and receiving yards and twice in touchdowns. He finished his career with 631 receptions for 9,275 yards and 68 touchdowns — records at the time of his retirement in 1967. His number 82 was retired by the Colts, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Berry's most enduring moment came in the 1958 NFL Championship Game, often called "The Greatest Game Ever Played." Facing the New York Giants in the first sudden-death overtime contest in league history, Berry caught 12 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown as the Colts won 23-17 before a national television audience. The performance helped transform the NFL into America's most popular sport.

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The following season, Berry led the league with 66 receptions for 959 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 1960, playing a 12-game schedule, he recorded 74 catches for 1,298 yards. His connection with Unitas became legendary, with the two often practicing routes late into the night to perfect timing and precision.

"Luck is something which happens when preparation meets opportunity," Berry once said. "One play may make the difference in winning or losing a game. I must be prepared to make my own luck."

Selected in the 20th round of the 1954 draft as a future choice after catching only 33 passes in three seasons at Southern Methodist University, Berry overcame modest college production to become one of the game's most reliable targets. His attention to detail, including studying film obsessively and charting defensive tendencies, set a standard for future generations of receivers.

Coaching Career and Patriots Legacy

After retiring as a player in 1967, Berry spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach at both the NFL and college levels. In 1984, he was named head coach of the New England Patriots. One season later, he guided the wild-card Patriots to Super Bowl XX, where they lost to the Chicago Bears.

"Raymond Berry holds a special place in Patriots history," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "He led our franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following a remarkable playoff run, a milestone that was the greatest achievement in team history at the time. I was fortunate to get to know Raymond over the years, and one of my fondest memories was spending time with him and his son, Mark, during a trip to Israel in 2015 with several fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers. He was every bit the gentleman people knew him to be; humble, faithful, kind and deeply respected by all who knew him."

Berry compiled a 48-39 record as Patriots head coach before being fired after the 1989 season. He remained involved in football as a consultant and mentor to younger coaches and players.

Lasting Legacy in Football

Berry's influence extended beyond his playing and coaching achievements. He was named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and the Baltimore Ravens' Ring of Honor. His approach to the game — emphasizing preparation, fundamentals and mental discipline — helped shape modern NFL training methods.

Colts and Ravens officials described Berry as a foundational figure whose work ethic and attention to detail set standards that continue to influence the organizations today. His career bridged the early days of professional football's television era to the modern multibillion-dollar league.

Berry is survived by his family, including his son Mark. Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

The NFL and its teams expressed condolences Monday, remembering Berry as both a champion on the field and a gentleman off it. His career exemplified the transition of professional football from a regional sport to a national pastime, with his performances in championship games helping captivate audiences during the league's formative years on television.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the football world, Berry's legacy as one of the game's most prepared and reliable receivers endures. From his record-setting performances with Unitas to his coaching achievements with the Patriots, he left an indelible mark on the sport he loved.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame noted that Berry's contributions helped lay the groundwork for the league's current success and global popularity. His story serves as a reminder of the importance of preparation, perseverance and professionalism in sports and in life.

For generations of Colts fans and football enthusiasts, Raymond Berry will be remembered as more than just a great receiver — he was a symbol of dedication and excellence during professional football's rise to prominence in American culture.