NEW YORK — The 2026 NFL offseason trade market is gaining momentum in mid-May as teams digest the recent draft and evaluate roster holes ahead of the critical June 1 roster bonus deadline. With several star players linked to new destinations and salary-cap pressures mounting, front offices are actively exploring deals that could reshape contention windows across both conferences.

While the draft has concluded, the period between now and training camp often produces some of the most impactful moves. Here are the top five trade rumors circulating as of May 15, 2026, based on reports from league insiders and executives.

1. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Wide receiver A.J. Brown remains the most prominent name on the trade block. Multiple sources indicate the Eagles are prepared to move the 28-year-old star after June 1 for salary-cap relief, with the New England Patriots emerging as the frontrunner. Brown has expressed frustrations with the offense in the past, and Philadelphia has already added depth at the position.

Prediction markets give Brown a 90% chance of being traded. A move to the Patriots would reunite him with a familiar offensive scheme and give New England a proven No. 1 target. Other suitors could surface if the price drops, but the deal appears to be tracking toward New England.

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux tops many trade candidate lists with a reported 92% chance of moving. The Giants have engaged in serious discussions, seeking at least a second-round pick in return. Thibodeaux's contract situation and the team's defensive rebuild make him a logical piece to flip for future assets.

Contenders in need of pass-rush help, including the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, have been mentioned as potential landing spots. A trade would represent a significant reset for the Giants' defensive front.

3. Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman continues drawing interest despite the team's efforts to upgrade the position. With new coach Joe Brady emphasizing offensive improvements, Coleman's role remains uncertain amid added competition. Executives view him as a high-upside talent who could thrive in a different scheme.

Teams seeking young, athletic receivers are monitoring the situation closely. While Buffalo has downplayed trade talks, Coleman's name persists in rumor circles as a potential mid-round return piece.

4. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been floated in trade discussions amid broader roster uncertainty. Crosby signed a team-friendly extension but could be moved if the Raiders opt for a full teardown. His deal structure allows flexibility with limited dead-cap hits.

A trade would net the Raiders significant draft capital while freeing substantial cap space. Contenders desperate for proven pass-rush production would line up for Crosby, who remains one of the league's most disruptive defenders when healthy.

5. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Hypothetical Rebuild Scenario)

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout D.K. Metcalf could become available if the team accelerates a rebuild around quarterback uncertainty. Metcalf's production and contract make him a coveted target for teams needing immediate receiving help.

While no formal talks have been confirmed, executives believe a roster reset in Pittsburgh could push Metcalf onto the block. His physical style and reliability would command a strong return in any deal.

Additional Names Generating Buzz

Other players frequently mentioned include Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, and various quarterbacks such as Anthony Richardson and JJ McCarthy in backup or developmental scenarios. Defensive linemen like Daron Payne and Will McDonald IV also appear on watch lists as teams seek cap relief.

Factors Driving the Market

Several dynamics are accelerating trade discussions. The post-draft period allows teams to assess needs more clearly. June 1 marks a key deadline for many contracts, creating urgency around roster bonuses and cap maneuvers. Teams in transition after disappointing 2025 seasons are particularly active.

Salary-cap constraints, the expanded playoff format's emphasis on contention, and the desire for immediate help versus long-term building all influence decision-making. General managers are balancing the cost of established veterans against the upside of draft picks and young talent.

Potential Impact on 2026 Season

Any major deal involving the top names could dramatically shift competitive balance. A team landing A.J. Brown or Kayvon Thibodeaux instantly upgrades its roster outlook. Conversely, sellers gain the assets needed to accelerate rebuilds or support young cores.

The AFC appears particularly fluid, with several teams evaluating their windows around aging stars or underperforming units. The NFC features more targeted moves as clubs fine-tune rather than overhaul.

What to Watch Moving Forward

Expect activity to intensify after June 1 as cap relief becomes available. Training camp injuries or holdouts could spark additional deals. The preseason will further clarify which teams view themselves as buyers versus sellers.

For fans, this period offers intrigue and speculation during the quiet months before training camp. While not every rumor materializes, the current landscape suggests meaningful roster movement before September. As always, the NFL's unpredictable nature means one blockbuster trade could redefine multiple franchises heading into the 2026 campaign.

League insiders anticipate a steady flow of smaller deals in the coming weeks, setting the stage for potential fireworks closer to the regular season. The 2026 trade market is open for business, and several star players may find new homes before the first snap.