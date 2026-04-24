Where to Watch NFL Draft 2026: TV Channels, Live Streams, Full Schedule and How to Tune In

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night from Pittsburgh's iconic North Shore, and football fans across the country have multiple ways to watch all three days of the event live on television and streaming platforms.

The highly anticipated draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET, and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 25 starting at Noon ET. The event is hosted at Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium, marking a major homecoming for the league in the Steel City.

Television Broadcast ESPN and ABC will carry exclusive coverage of the entire draft across all three days. Viewers can tune in to ESPN for in-depth analysis, player interviews and the main broadcast feed, while ABC will simulcast key portions, particularly during prime time on Thursday and Friday evenings. NFL Network will also provide wall-to-wall coverage with additional cameras, expert commentary and behind-the-scenes access.

For those without cable, several live TV streaming services will carry the draft. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (with the Sports Extra add-on), Fubo and DirecTV Stream all include ESPN, ABC and NFL Network in their channel lineups. Most services offer free trials, making them convenient options for cord-cutters.

Streaming Options The NFL has made the draft widely accessible through digital platforms. The official NFL+ app and website will stream every round live, with multiple viewing angles and team-specific feeds. NFL+ Premium subscribers get access to commercial-free coverage and additional features like All-22 film and coach audio.

ESPN+ will also stream the draft with alternate broadcasts, including special analytical shows and player tracking graphics. Disney+ subscribers can access ABC's feed through the app. For international viewers, DAZN will carry live coverage in many countries outside the United States.

Radio and Digital Audio SiriusXM NFL Radio will provide live call-by-call coverage and expert analysis throughout the three days. Local radio stations in each NFL market will also carry team-specific broadcasts, allowing fans to hear their favorite team's selections and immediate reactions from general managers and coaches.

Social Media and Additional Coverage The NFL's official social channels, along with ESPN, ABC and team accounts, will offer real-time updates, highlight clips and fan engagement. The league's draft tracker on NFL.com provides live pick-by-pick information, prospect profiles and trade alerts for those who cannot watch the full broadcast.

What to Expect During the Broadcast Thursday night's first round is expected to run until well after midnight as teams use their eight-minute clock for each selection. The broadcast will feature the traditional green room at the draft site, emotional family reactions, and in-depth scouting reports from analysts like Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland and others.

New this year are enhanced augmented reality graphics showing player athletic testing results and projected impact on team schemes. Fans attending in person can enjoy large screens, interactive exhibits and live music along the Pittsburgh riverfront.

Tips for Viewers Set reminders for the start times, especially if using streaming services that may experience slight delays compared to traditional TV. Have multiple devices ready — many fans watch the main broadcast on TV while following team-specific analysis on tablets or phones. Download the NFL app ahead of time for the best mobile experience.

For families or group viewing parties, the Saturday session starting at noon offers a more relaxed pace as later rounds move faster with shorter selection clocks. Snacks, team jerseys and mock draft sheets can make the weekend even more engaging.

Why the 2026 Draft Is Especially Anticipated This year's class is considered exceptionally deep at quarterback, wide receiver and edge rusher positions. With the Las Vegas Raiders holding the No. 1 overall pick, intrigue is high around who will be selected first and which teams might trade up or down in a draft rich with talent.

Pittsburgh's selection as host city adds extra excitement. The Steelers' passionate fan base and the city's football heritage create a unique atmosphere that will be visible throughout the broadcast. Organizers expect record crowds along the rivers, turning the draft into a true festival of football.

How to Prepare Serious fans should review team needs, prospect rankings and potential trade scenarios before Thursday night. Mock draft simulators on popular sites can help predict possible outcomes. Having a notepad or phone app ready to track picks makes following the action more enjoyable.

For those new to the draft, broadcasters will provide plenty of context and explanations, making it accessible even for casual viewers. The mix of high drama in the first round and value hunting in later rounds offers something for everyone.

The 2026 NFL Draft promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with elite talent, passionate host city energy and multiple ways to watch from home or on the go. Whether you prefer the polished ESPN production, the interactive NFL+ experience, or local radio commentary, clear options exist for every type of football fan.

Mark your calendars, set your alarms and get ready for three days of football excitement starting Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The future of the NFL begins in Pittsburgh this week, and millions will be watching live as new stars hear their names called on stage.