EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon during Thursday's organized team activity workout and is expected to miss the entire 2026 NFL season, a source told ESPN.

The injury occurred early in the indoor practice session at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the team worked inside due to rain. Robertson-Harris, who was taking first-team reps, reached for the back of his right leg before leaving the field.

The 32-year-old veteran was entering his 10th professional season and his second year with the Giants. He started all 17 games in 2025, recording 35 tackles, including three for loss, and six quarterback hits.

Robertson-Harris signed a two-year, $9.25 million contract with New York prior to the 2025 season. He has appeared in 134 career games with 79 starts across stints with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Giants. His career totals include 246 tackles and 19 sacks.

Impact on Defensive Line Rebuild

The injury represents a setback for the Giants' defensive line, which underwent significant changes after the team traded All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II to the Cincinnati Bengals last month. Robertson-Harris was viewed as one of the primary remaining veterans in the interior rotation.

In response to the Lawrence trade, the Giants signed several veteran defensive linemen following the 2026 NFL Draft, including DJ Reader, Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu. The team also selected Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round out of Auburn and is counting on second-year player Darius Alexander.

Coach John Harbaugh addressed the defensive line construction earlier in May. "I'm very happy about it," Harbaugh said. "I felt like it was part of our process. It's not that we wouldn't have drafted a defensive tackle or signed one sooner if they had become available or kept Dexter if that was something we could do. Those were all things that were on the table. But as it went, I thought we did a good job of kind of responding to the situation as it unfolded, and now we feel really good about our group in there. It looks good to me. I'm excited about it. I think we have the guys we need."

This marks the second Achilles tear for a Giants player in the past week. Undrafted rookie cornerback Thaddeus Dixon also suffered the injury during recent workouts.

Career and Role With Giants

Undrafted out of UTEP in 2016, Robertson-Harris developed into a reliable rotational and starting defensive lineman. He played primarily as a defensive end in the Giants' 3-4 scheme in 2025, often aligning in the B-gap or as a 5-technique. At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, he provided size and experience in the trenches.

His 2025 season with the Giants marked a career high in starts. Prior to joining New York, he spent time with the Seahawks in 2024 and earlier stints in Chicago and Jacksonville.

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Current Giants Defensive Line Depth

With Robertson-Harris sidelined, the Giants' interior defensive line group includes newly signed veterans Reader, Harris and Fotu. Darius Alexander, who showed flashes as a rookie in 2025, is expected to see an expanded role along with sixth-round pick Jamison-Travis. Other depth pieces include Sam Roberts, Chauncey Golston and additional practice squad candidates.

The team has emphasized building depth through free agency and the draft following the Lawrence trade. General Manager Joe Schoen and Harbaugh have focused on creating competition and versatility across the defensive front.

Broader Offseason Context

The Giants are in the early stages of the 2026 offseason program under new head coach John Harbaugh. OTAs continue this week with voluntary sessions focused on installation and conditioning. The team recently agreed to a multiyear extension with Schoen.

Injuries during the spring program are not uncommon across the NFL, but Achilles tears typically require 9 to 12 months of recovery, making a 2026 return highly unlikely for Robertson-Harris.

The defensive line was already transitioning after the departure of Lawrence, a cornerstone player. The group now relies more heavily on recent additions and developing talent as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

Historical Giants Injury Notes

Achilles injuries have affected several NFL players in recent years, often impacting veteran linemen due to the demands of the position. The Giants have managed multiple significant injuries during previous offseasons while continuing preparations for training camp, which begins in late July.

Robertson-Harris' absence adds urgency to the evaluation of younger players and potential future roster moves. The Giants hold additional depth at other positions but must navigate the loss in their front seven as they install Harbaugh's defensive scheme.

As of May 22, 2026, the Giants have not issued an official statement on the injury beyond practice observations. Further medical evaluations will confirm the timeline, though sources indicate a season-ending prognosis.

The team continues OTA sessions with remaining defensive linemen taking increased reps. Preseason games begin in August, providing additional opportunities to assess the revamped unit.

This development comes as the Giants focus on building around quarterback Jaxson Dart and integrating new defensive pieces. The organization has prioritized depth and competition throughout the roster during the Harbaugh era's start.