Florida AG Launches Investigation Into MLB Over Alleged Religious Discrimination Against Christian Players

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has opened a formal investigation into Major League Baseball over allegations of religious discrimination against Christian players' display of Bible verses. He issued an investigative subpoena that orders the league to produce extensive records by July 23.

The Core Allegation

The subpoena questions whether MLB selectively enforces its uniform rules, punishing Christian players for displaying Bible verses while permitting secular, social justice and ideological messages, the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Uthmeier said MLB's claim that it tolerates no religious discrimination doesn't match its conduct. "If MLB applauds ideological messages it prefers while reprimanding expressions of Christian faith, that is not neutral rule enforcement — it is religious discrimination that cannot stand in Florida," he said.

The subpoena added that the state wouldn't hesitate to take all necessary action to protect the religious liberty of players and employees working in Florida.

The Incident That Sparked the Probe

The investigation follows MLB's warning to three Giants pitchers, including Landen Roupp, over Bible verses written on their caps during a Pride Night game, when the team wore rainbow colors that have come to symbolize LGBT advocacy.

The Bible passage cited was Genesis 9:12-16, which recounts God's covenant with humanity and the rainbow as its sign.

MLB's Response to the Players

Three days after the players wore the Bible verses on their caps, MLB Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney said in a statement that the writings on the caps violated league rules and that, consistent with normal practice, the players were warned about future violations.

Another Giants player, J.T. Brubaker, wrote a shorter version of the passage, Genesis 9:13-15, on his cap.

An Offer From Hollywood

The incident drew attention beyond the baseball world as well. Actor and comedian Rob Schneider offered to pay any fines the players incur in response to reports that MLB had threatened consequences for future Bible verses on caps.

Comparing MLB's Treatment of Other Causes

Central to the investigation is the question of whether MLB has applied its uniform rules inconsistently across different types of messaging. The subpoena said MLB has approved or overlooked similar modifications for other causes, including Black Lives Matter patches on sleeves, "United for Change" messaging, social justice statements on cleats, and etchings on the pitcher's mound.

The Legal Basis for the Subpoena

The subpoena was issued under the Florida Civil Rights Act, the state's primary law against discrimination. It also cites the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, a consumer protection statute.

What Records the State Is Seeking

The subpoena seeks MLB's uniform and equipment rules along with the specific provisions cited for the June warnings, and the league's complete enforcement history since 2020, covering markings that drew discipline as well as those allowed without action. Separately, it seeks documents on how MLB distinguishes religious messages from what the league calls permitted expression.

Additional categories cover MLB's policies on Pride Night and themed apparel, any adverse action taken against players who declined to participate, and internal deliberations, complaints, and compliance analysis tied to the June warnings. It further requests personnel records from the Rays, the Marlins, and 15 clubs in the Grapefruit League, MLB's spring training circuit in Florida.

A Public Lead-Up to the Investigation

Uthmeier had publicly questioned MLB on social media days before announcing the probe. The investigation marks his most recent action against a major professional sports league.

A Pattern of Scrutiny on Professional Sports Leagues

Monday's announcement is not the first time Uthmeier's office has turned its attention to a major sports organization over discrimination-related concerns. Earlier this year, Uthmeier subpoenaed the National Football League over diversity-related hiring practices, including the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview candidates from underrepresented groups for head coaching and senior front office jobs. He argued some NFL practices could constitute discrimination based on race or sex.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was cooperating and regularly reviews its policies to ensure legal compliance.

Background on Uthmeier

Uthmeier was named Florida attorney general by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February 2025, succeeding Ashley Moody after she was appointed to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Marco Rubio. He had previously served as DeSantis's chief of staff and is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center.

With MLB facing a July 23 deadline to produce the requested records, the league's response — and whether it complies fully, partially, or contests the subpoena — will likely shape the next phase of the investigation. Given the parallel scrutiny Uthmeier has already directed at the NFL over its diversity hiring practices, MLB's handling of the inquiry may serve as a bellwether for how other major professional sports leagues navigate similar state-level investigations into their uniform and conduct policies in the months ahead. For now, MLB has not issued a detailed public response to the specific allegations raised in the subpoena beyond its earlier statement explaining the original warnings issued to the Giants players.