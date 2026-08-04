ARLINGTON, Texas — Lee Jung-hoo hit two home runs and drove in three runs Monday night, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers and snapping a three-game losing streak in the team's first game since a flurry of trade deadline moves reshaped its roster.

Lee went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored at Globe Life Field, recording the second multi-homer game of his MLB career. His performance came just hours after the Giants dealt away three notable players ahead of Monday's trade deadline, infielder Luis Arraez, outfielder Heliot Ramos and left-hander Robbie Ray, moves that signaled a broader shift in the team's roster construction for the stretch run.

A breakout night at the plate

Batting second and starting in right field, Lee struck out looking in his first plate appearance before turning things around in the third inning. With the Giants already leading 2-0 and one out and nobody on base, Lee connected on an 83 mph splitter from Rangers starter Cal Quantrill, sending it over the right-center-field fence to push San Francisco's lead to 3-0.

He wasn't finished. Leading off the eighth inning, Lee jumped on the first pitch he saw, a slider, and drove it over the right-center-field wall for his second home run of the game. He added an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to cap his night, finishing with three RBIs and raising his season batting average to .306.

How the scoring unfolded

San Francisco built its early lead in the second inning by taking advantage of Texas miscues. Catcher Daniel Susac reached base on a two-base fielding error by Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran, and Drew Gilbert followed with a single to right field that got past outfielder Brandon Nimmo, allowing Susac to score and sending Gilbert to third. Osleivis Basabe then drove in Gilbert with a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead before Lee's first home run extended it further in the third.

Webb dominant on the mound

Giants starter Logan Webb was just as central to the win as Lee's bat, tossing six shutout innings while allowing five hits and one walk. Webb struck out a season-high eight batters, improving to 7-7 on the year with a start that reinforced his standing as San Francisco's ace. Right-hander Keaton Winn followed Webb out of the bullpen and allowed just one hit over two-thirds of an inning, while Sam Hentges closed things out with 1 1/3 hitless innings to secure the win.

A rough night for Texas

The Rangers, meanwhile, continued a difficult recent stretch, committing a season-high five errors in the loss. Texas starter Cal Quantrill fell to 4-4 on the season after allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits over six innings, with four strikeouts and one walk. Ezequiel Duran provided one of the lone bright spots for Texas, hitting a home run and collecting four of the team's seven hits on the night. The loss extended the Rangers' losing streak to six games, the team's worst stretch of the season.

A message after a busy trade deadline

San Francisco's roster overhaul ahead of Monday's deadline marked a significant shift for a Giants team that entered the day carrying a three-game losing streak. In dealing Arraez, Ramos and Ray, the front office signaled a willingness to reshape the roster even as the club continues to compete in a crowded National League playoff picture. Local radio station KNBR, in a report on the win, noted that Lee had been the subject of persistent trade rumors of his own ahead of the deadline, making his two-homer performance immediately following the roster shakeup particularly notable for a fan base watching closely for signs of how the team would respond.

Rather than showing the effects of an unsettled roster, San Francisco used the win to reset the tone heading into the coming weeks, with Lee's bat and Webb's dominant start providing exactly the kind of response the organization would have hoped for after a day defined by outgoing trades rather than on-field production.

A career night, statistically speaking

Monday's outing represented just the second time in Lee's MLB career that he has hit two home runs in a single game, adding to a season in which he has continued to establish himself as one of the Giants' most consistent offensive threats. His combination of contact ability, now reflected in a .306 batting average, and increasing power production has made him a central figure in San Francisco's lineup even as the roster around him has shifted following the trade deadline.

With the trade deadline now behind them, the Giants will look to build on Monday's win as they continue their series against the Rangers in Arlington, aiming to establish momentum with a retooled roster down the stretch of the regular season. For Texas, the loss deepens an already difficult stretch, leaving the Rangers searching for answers as their season-worst six-game losing streak continues heading into the following games of the series.