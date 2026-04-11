LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy delivered a historic performance Friday night, smashing three home runs — including a dramatic two-out solo shot in the ninth inning — to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-7 walk-off victory over the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium.

Muncy's heroics capped a back-and-forth contest between two of baseball's most recent World Series champions, with the Dodgers improving to 10-3 while handing the Rangers their sixth loss in 13 games. The game featured 15 combined home runs from both sides, showcasing the power-packed lineups that have defined early 2026 MLB action.

Muncy, who entered the night with a modest home run total for the young season, went deep in the second, sixth and ninth innings. His final blast off Rangers reliever Jacob Latz came after Los Angeles had erased a late deficit. The third homer not only won the game but also pushed Muncy past Steve Garvey for third place on the Dodgers' all-time home run list since the franchise moved to Los Angeles.

"Maxy was locked in tonight," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said postgame. "When he gets that swing going, it's special. To do it three times, including the walk-off, that's the kind of moment that defines a season."

The Dodgers' offense pounded out 15 hits, with contributions throughout the lineup. Andy Pages added key hits in the rally, while the club capitalized on timely hitting after starter Tyler Glasnow navigated a shaky outing.

Glasnow, making an early-season start, allowed three runs on Corey Seager's three-run homer in the third inning. Seager, the former Dodgers star now with Texas, crushed a 409-foot blast to center field off Glasnow, scoring Josh Smith and Brandon Nimmo to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead. It was Seager's fourth homer of the season.

Texas starter Kumar Rocker, the highly touted young right-hander, went five innings and surrendered four runs. Muncy's first homer, a solo shot in the second, opened the scoring for Los Angeles. Rocker struck out several batters but struggled with command at times against the Dodgers' patient approach.

The Rangers built momentum in the middle innings. Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter contributed to the attack, with Texas pushing across single runs in the fifth and ninth to keep the pressure on. The Rangers' bullpen, including key setup arms, held the line temporarily, but the late innings proved chaotic.

Edwin Diaz, typically a reliable closer for Texas, entered in the ninth with a one-run lead but struggled, allowing the tying and go-ahead runs to reach base before Muncy's decisive swing. It marked Diaz's first blown save of the season. Latz took the loss in relief.

For the Dodgers, the bullpen stabilized after Glasnow's exit. Alex Vesia and others bridged the gap effectively before the offense mounted its comeback. The Dodgers scored one run in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth, two in the eighth and the winner in the ninth, showcasing their depth and resilience.

Muncy's multi-homer night echoed some of the franchise's memorable power displays. His second homer narrowed the gap, and by the time the game reached the late stages, Dodger Stadium was electric with anticipation. Fans chanted as the ninth unfolded, erupting when Muncy connected for the game-winner.

The matchup carried extra intrigue as a clash of recent champions. The Rangers won the World Series in 2023, while the Dodgers claimed the title more recently, building one of the strongest rosters in baseball with a mix of veterans and young talent. Both teams entered the series with strong records — Texas at 7-5 and Los Angeles at 9-3 — making this opener a preview of potential October intensity.

Seager's home run was a highlight for Texas fans, reminding them of his productive years in Los Angeles. The left-handed slugger has been a consistent force for the Rangers, and his third-inning blast momentarily shifted momentum in a game that saw 22 total runs.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, a veteran of many high-stakes games, praised his team's fight despite the loss.

"We had chances and put together good at-bats," Bochy said. "Muncy just got the big one at the end. That's baseball — one swing can change everything."

The game lasted just over three hours, played under clear skies at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium with temperatures in the mid-60s and a light breeze. Attendance was strong, reflecting the early-season buzz around both clubs.

Statistically, the Dodgers dominated in hits (15-9) and total bases (29-18), while both teams avoided errors in a clean defensive showing. Home runs told much of the story: Texas hit three, Los Angeles four, with Muncy accounting for three of the Dodgers' long balls.

This victory gives the Dodgers a strong start to their home series against Texas, with games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Los Angeles will look to build on its hot start, while the Rangers aim to rebound and even the series.

Muncy's performance will likely dominate highlight reels for days. Videos of his three homers, particularly the walk-off, were already circulating widely on social media shortly after the final out, with fans calling it one of the more memorable individual nights of the young 2026 season.

As the MLB season progresses, matchups like this underscore the parity and excitement across the league. Power hitting, dramatic comebacks and star performances continue to drive fan interest, and Friday's contest delivered on all fronts.

For the Rangers, the focus shifts quickly to Saturday's starter as they try to salvage the series. Texas has shown offensive pop but will need stronger bullpen outings to contain explosive lineups like the Dodgers'.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, rides high on Muncy's heroics. The veteran infielder, known for his clutch moments in past postseasons, reminded everyone why he remains a vital piece of the Dodgers' championship aspirations.

The series continues Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, promising more fireworks between these two talented squads.