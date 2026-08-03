Major League Baseball's 2026 trade deadline arrives Monday at 6 p.m. Eastern time, and fantasy managers across redraft and dynasty leagues are scrambling to sort through a wave of roster-altering moves that could reshape player values heading into the stretch run of the season.

The biggest headline so far involves Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who has landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster deal. For fantasy purposes, a move of Skubal's caliber to a contending club typically preserves or enhances a pitcher's value, since it generally signals continued heavy usage down the stretch on a team built to make a deep postseason run, though managers should watch closely for any adjustments to his workload as the Dodgers manage his innings ahead of October.

Beyond the Skubal blockbuster, several contending clubs made moves to shore up their pitching depth ahead of the deadline. The San Francisco Giants acquired right-hander Lucas Giolito, while the Tampa Bay Rays brought in Marcus Stroman, additions ESPN's fantasy analysts flagged as potential sneaky assets for managers looking to add depth for the stretch run. Both pitchers could see their fantasy value shift depending on how their new clubs deploy them within revamped rotations.

The Chicago Cubs also made a pre-deadline move to address their rotation, acquiring what has been described as one of the more reliable starting pitchers in baseball over the past decade, a needed addition for a team that had been thin on dependable starting pitching depth heading into the deadline.

Much of the remaining deadline drama has centered on the Seattle Mariners, who are widely expected to move at least one of their starting pitchers before Monday's deadline passes. Left-hander Kade Anderson, currently pitching in the minors with a 1.27 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP this season, stands to benefit significantly whenever that trade occurs, since a departure by Emerson Hancock, Luis Castillo or another member of Seattle's deep rotation would open a clear path to the majors for Anderson. Fantasy analysts have specifically recommended that managers ahead of the pack in their leagues' playoff positioning consider stashing Anderson now, anticipating he could become a meaningful contributor by sometime in August. One additional wrinkle worth monitoring for any pitcher who departs Seattle: whoever leaves the Mariners will also lose access to what is widely considered the best home ballpark in baseball for pitchers, a factor that could meaningfully affect their statistics once traded elsewhere.

The Minnesota Twins have also drawn significant trade speculation. After serving as the biggest seller at the 2025 deadline, Minnesota has performed better than expected this season, sitting at 53-54 as the deadline approaches. Even so, there remains a real possibility that Twins management finishes what analysts have described as an ongoing organizational teardown by trading starting pitcher Joe Ryan or outfielder Byron Buxton, or potentially both. Fantasy analysts have noted that both players represent top-tier trade assets who would fetch substantial returns and are unlikely to ever be more valuable to a trading partner than they are right now. Should Minnesota pursue a further sell-off, that could open expanded playing time for outfielder Walker Jenkins, the organization's No. 14 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who has posted a career .864 OPS across his minor league career to date.

Other notable names who remained on the trade radar as Monday's deadline approached include Athletics closer Mason Miller and Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, both cited among the bigger names that could still change hands before the 6 p.m. deadline. Fantasy analysts have specifically flagged Goodman, along with Chicago White Sox catcher Ryan Jeffers, as notable sell-high candidates for managers looking to capitalize on strong first-half performances before any potential trade alters their situation.

Elsewhere around the league, the Baltimore Orioles have faced mounting pressure to become sellers as the deadline approaches, with the club's head of baseball operations, Mike Elias, reportedly under increasing scrutiny from the fan base over the team's underwhelming performance this season. Should Baltimore ultimately move toward selling, pitcher Trevor Rogers and outfielder Taylor Ward have been identified as the club's most obvious trade chips.

Fantasy managers have also been closely tracking bullpen movement throughout deadline week, given how quickly closer roles can shift once relievers change organizations. With relief pitchers changing hands on what analysts described as an hourly basis in the days leading up to Monday's deadline, managers in leagues that count saves have been urged to monitor closer depth charts closely for sudden changes in bullpen hierarchy at any club involved in a reliever trade.

With the deadline set to close at 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday, additional moves remain possible right up until the final hour, and fantasy analysts have cautioned managers to expect further surprises beyond the deals already completed. As the dust settles on this year's deadline, the full fantasy fallout, spanning rotation changes, bullpen shakeups and shifting lineup roles for hitters traded to new teams, is expected to become clearer over the following days as rosters and playing time settle into their post-deadline arrangements for the stretch run toward October.