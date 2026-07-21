As Major League Baseball moves through the second half of the 2026 season with the trade deadline approaching, several of the sport's biggest stars remain sidelined or playing through injury concerns. Here is a look at the five most significant injury situations currently shaping the league.

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani's ongoing left knee issue remains the most closely watched injury situation in baseball. The two-way superstar had fluid drained from his knee following a game against the Phillies, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirming that Ohtani and the team decided to be cautious with the knee rather than have him continue pitching. Ohtani did not receive an injection during the procedure and was held out of the All-Star Game as a result of the injury.

Roberts said Ohtani's return to the mound remains unclear. "It's going to be some time, and I'd say that it's not going to be a day-to-day thing," Roberts said, adding that the club expects Ohtani to pitch again in 2026, though the exact timeline is uncertain. Ohtani has continued serving as the Dodgers' designated hitter and remains without pain while hitting, and the team has not placed him on the injured list. As recently as July 19, Roberts indicated Ohtani would not pitch in the club's upcoming series against the Phillies, and manager comments suggest his pitching absence could stretch on for a while.

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Judge has been sidelined since June 5 with a stress fracture in the first rib on his right side, one of the most significant injuries of his career. Re-imaging performed around the All-Star break showed signs of healing, but as of July 18, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed a specialist determined Judge is not yet ready to resume baseball activities.

Despite the lack of a firm timetable, Judge has expressed confidence he will return before the season ends. "Yeah, definitely. I don't see why I wouldn't," Judge told reporters when asked if he still expects to play again this season. He added that doctors are continuing to monitor his progress. "We're still waiting on one more doctor to take a look at it, kind of see how we progress forward the next couple weeks," Judge said. "But definitely a positive sign that we're seeing some healing." MLB insider Buster Olney has suggested the Yankees are deliberately taking a cautious approach with Judge's recovery, projecting a possible return in late August or early September, timed to have their captain ready for a playoff push.

3. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Witt has dealt with persistent back tightness in recent days, sitting out of the Royals' lineup on July 19 after playing through discomfort the previous day. According to manager Matt Quatraro, the issue progressed during an earlier game, prompting the team to hold him out as a precaution given Kansas City's demanding seven-game week. The back concern follows an earlier stretch in which Witt missed multiple games with a Grade 1 right MCL sprain, an injury he worked through with on-field drills before eventually returning to the lineup. While the current back issue does not appear to be considered a major concern, it remains a situation the Royals are monitoring closely given Witt's importance to their lineup.

4. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Carroll was pulled from a game on July 19 after suffering a hyperextended elbow, an injury manager Torey Lovullo described as day-to-day. The Diamondbacks have indicated they are not overly concerned about the severity of the injury at this stage, though Carroll's exact timeline for a return to the lineup remains uncertain pending further evaluation in the coming days.

5. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Read more Top MLB Injuries Impacting 2026 Season as Key Stars Navigate Recovery Timelines Top MLB Injuries Impacting 2026 Season as Key Stars Navigate Recovery Timelines

Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 6, due to a lingering hip strain he had continued playing through before the move. According to the Twins, the decision was made proactively to allow Buxton to fully heal rather than reflecting a more serious underlying concern. Buxton became eligible to return once the Twins resumed play following the All-Star break, and the team is expected to provide clarity on his status relatively quickly given his eligibility window.

A season shaped by injuries to top stars

This year's injury landscape has been particularly notable given how many of the sport's most recognizable names have been affected simultaneously. Beyond the five situations above, several other significant injuries have shaped the season, including Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., who suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him around the All-Star break, and Kansas City pitcher Cole Ragans, who is expected to undergo surgery to address a left elbow impingement.

With the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaching, injuries to key players have also begun shaping team strategy across the league, with several contending clubs, including the Phillies following a separate pitching injury to Mitch Keller, reportedly prioritizing bullpen and roster reinforcements as they assess how healthy their rosters will be heading into the stretch run.

With several marquee players still without confirmed return dates, teams across the league are continuing to balance aggressive trade deadline planning with uncertainty about which injured stars will be available for the postseason push. Ohtani's pitching timeline, Judge's rehabilitation progress, and the severity of Witt's and Carroll's more recent ailments are all expected to become clearer in the coming days and weeks as the second half of the season continues, with further updates likely as teams provide additional imaging results and rehabilitation assessments for each of these closely watched situations.