PHILADELPHIA — The American League's pitching staff overwhelmed the National League lineup Tuesday night, shutting out the NL 4-0 in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park and delivering the AL its 11th win in the last 13 seasons.

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It marked the American League's first shutout victory in the Midsummer Classic since 2013, a dominant showing from a pitching staff that entered the night with a far less impressive résumé at the team level. The American League had only five clubs with a winning record at the break, compared with nine in the National League, but none of that mattered once the first pitch was thrown.

AL Pitching Overpowers NL Stars

The National League lineup, missing Shohei Ohtani after he withdrew from the competition to manage a knee issue, still featured enough star power to suggest fireworks were possible. Instead, the AL pitching staff shut the door almost entirely, striking out 15 NL batters and allowing just two hits — both singles — until Otto Lopez added a third with a single off Tampa Bay reliever Bryan Baker, who had entered to replace Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth. Sal Stewart grounded out to end the game and seal the NL's offensive struggles.

The tone was set early, when Dylan Cease struck out three batters in the first inning. From there, each of the next nine AL pitchers who took the mound struck out at least one batter, with Michael Wacha, Joe Ryan and Cade Smith each recording multiple strikeouts. Juan Soto, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Lopez were the only National League players to reach base with a hit all night.

A Rough Night for the Home Crowd

The result capped a difficult stretch for Philadelphia fans, who had packed Citizens Bank Park a night earlier for the Home Run Derby. Kyle Schwarber had electrified the crowd with 11 home runs in the final round, appearing poised to claim the derby title in front of his home fans, only for the Cardinals' Jordan Walker to silence the ballpark and steal the win amid a chorus of boos.

Tuesday's All-Star Game offered no redemption. The Phillies led all clubs with six representatives on the All-Star roster and had ace Cristopher Sánchez on the mound to start the game, a start made possible after Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski withdrew from the event. Sánchez became the first Phillies pitcher to start an All-Star Game since Roy Halladay in 2011, but the honor came with a rough outcome: the American League scored three runs in the first inning against him on three singles and two walks, setting the tone early.

Philadelphia's other All-Stars fared little better at the plate. Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh combined to go hitless on the night. Phillies reliever Jesús Luzardo did provide a bright spot for the home crowd, tossing a scoreless inning in relief.

Rays Star Avoids Disaster After Scary Hit-by-Pitch

Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero entered All-Star week as one of the sport's hottest hitters, having launched 13 home runs over his final 19 games before the break. He was considered a favorite in the Home Run Derby but was eliminated before advancing out of the second round on Monday.

The following night brought a far more serious scare. In the top of the third inning, Cardinals reliever Riley O'Brien fired a 97.6 mph sinker up and in that struck Caminero on the left hand. The Rays third baseman dropped immediately and remained on the ground for several moments before eventually standing and walking straight to the tunnel.

X-rays on Caminero's hand came back negative, easing concerns about his availability going forward. Caminero told reporters afterward that he expects to be fine, welcome news for a Rays team currently holding off the New York Yankees atop the American League East standings as the second half begins.

Bellinger, Rice Power Yankees Offense in MVP Performance

The Yankees, playing without an injured Aaron Judge, have struggled to generate offense in recent weeks. Dating back to June 20, the team ranked 28th in the majors in runs scored and 29th in OPS heading into the break.

None of that carried over into their All-Star performance. Cody Bellinger delivered the game's first breakthrough with a hard-hit grounder up the middle that plated two runs in the first inning off Sánchez. One batter later, Ben Rice followed with a nearly identical single to drive in another run, giving the AL its early cushion.

Bellinger entered the break red hot, going 7-for-16 with two doubles over his final four games of the first half, continuing a resurgent season that has made him one of the best offseason additions in baseball. His performance in the All-Star Game earned him MVP honors for the contest.

Rice, meanwhile, has quietly built one of the more productive seasons in the American League, ranking second in MLB in slugging percentage and third in OPS this year despite a modest .279 batting average. His RBI single in the first inning capped a triumphant first All-Star Game appearance and helped set the tone for a night the American League controlled from start to finish.

With the win, the American League extended its recent stranglehold on the Midsummer Classic, a rare bright spot for a league that, at least by record, entered the break trailing its National League counterparts across the sport.