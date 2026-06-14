Justin Bieber and Hailey Cheer U.S. to 4-1 World Cup Win Over Paraguay at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Pop superstar Justin Bieber joined a star-studded crowd at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, cheering alongside wife Hailey Bieber as the United States opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Group D.

The Canadian singer, a global icon with deep ties to the entertainment world, was spotted in the stands during the highly anticipated opener of the co-hosted North American tournament. Cameras frequently panned to the couple, capturing Bieber in a pink zip-up jacket, beige cap and oversized sunglasses as he sang along, danced and soaked in the electric atmosphere.

Bieber's presence added extra glamour to an already vibrant event featuring performances by artists including Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, LISA, Anitta and Rema. The couple enjoyed the festivities from premium seating, becoming one of the most talked-about attendees amid a sellout crowd of 70,492 fans chanting "U-S-A."

Match Highlights and U.S. Dominance

Folarin Balogun stole the show for the hosts, netting a first-half brace to become the first American to score multiple goals in a World Cup match since 1930. An early own goal and a late strike from Gio Reyna completed the rout, silencing critics of coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad in their first home World Cup game since 1994.

Balogun dedicated his second goal with a "THANK YOU 17" shirt, a touching nod amid the celebration. The U.S. controlled large portions of the contest, showcasing improved attacking fluidity and defensive solidity that bodes well for deeper tournament progression.

Paraguay fought valiantly but struggled to contain the hosts' pace and creativity. The result puts the United States atop Group D early, setting a positive tone for their campaign in front of passionate home supporters.

Bieber's Memorable Night

Beyond watching the action, Bieber delivered an intimate post-match surprise for fans. In a VIP or backstage area surrounded by World Cup banners, he performed an acoustic rendition of his track "YUKON" with a guitarist and keyboardist while match highlights played on nearby screens.

Videos quickly spread across social media, showing the singer engaging warmly with attendees. In one viral moment, Bieber reacted with a smile when a fan mentioned that his daughter loved his new album. He jokingly adapted lyrics during the performance to fit the World Cup spirit.

The appearance fueled online discussions, with some fans noting Hailey appeared frustrated at points during the evening, according to lip-reading analysis shared in media reports. Others celebrated the couple's support for the U.S. team, especially given Bieber's Canadian roots and the tournament's proximity to his home country.

Star Power Elevates World Cup Atmosphere

Bieber was not the only celebrity in attendance. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other high-profile figures added to the glamour. The opening ceremony and match exemplified the tournament's blend of sport, music and entertainment, designed to captivate global audiences.

SoFi Stadium, known for its cutting-edge design and history of hosting major events, provided a spectacular backdrop. The energy in the stands reflected the excitement of the expanded 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bieber's Enduring Global Influence

At this stage of his career, Bieber continues to bridge music and sports culture. His surprise performance and fan interactions underscored his ability to create memorable moments beyond the stage. The singer has previously shown interest in soccer, attending matches and engaging with athletes across leagues.

For Hailey Bieber, the evening marked a notable public appearance amid her busy schedule. The couple's presence generated significant social media buzz, with fans praising their support for the tournament while speculating on future involvement, such as potential collaborations or halftime performances.

Broader Tournament Context

The U.S. victory sets an optimistic tone for the host nation. With strong crowd support and early momentum, expectations are high for the team to advance far in the competition. Paraguay, despite the loss, demonstrated moments of quality that could serve them in remaining group matches.

The 2026 World Cup has already delivered on its promise of spectacle, with celebrity sightings and high-caliber entertainment enhancing the on-field action. Bieber's attendance fits into a tradition of stars lending their fame to elevate major sporting events.

Fan and Cultural Reactions

Social media exploded with clips of Bieber at the match, from his reactions in the stands to the impromptu performance. Supporters praised the accessibility and joy he brought to the occasion, while football purists appreciated how such moments broaden the sport's appeal.

The event highlighted the cultural crossover between music and soccer, particularly in the U.S. market. Bieber's effortless engagement with fans, even during a high-stakes international match, reinforced his status as a relatable global superstar.

As the tournament progresses, more celebrity appearances are anticipated across venues in the three host countries. For now, Bieber's night at SoFi Stadium stands out as a highlight of the opening weekend, blending athletic excellence with entertainment flair.

The U.S. team's strong start, combined with memorable off-field moments like Bieber's, has energized fans heading into subsequent group stage fixtures. Whether on the pitch or in the stands, the 2026 World Cup is already creating lasting memories for players, artists and spectators alike.