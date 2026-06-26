SAN FRANCISCO — Paraguay and Australia meet in a decisive Group D clash at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday night, with both teams battling for a place in the knockout stages.

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The match at Levi's Stadium offers Paraguay an opportunity to advance as one of the best third-placed teams while Australia aims to secure second place behind the United States. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Paraguay opened with a heavy 4-1 defeat to the United States but recovered with a 1-0 victory over Türkiye, where Matías Galarza scored in the third minute. Australia defeated Türkiye 2-0 before falling 2-0 to the Americans.

Both teams enter with three points, but Australia's superior goal difference means a draw or win would guarantee progression. Paraguay needs at least a point and favorable results elsewhere to advance.

Team News and Tactics

Paraguay will be without attacking midfielder Miguel Almirón, who received a red card in the Türkiye match. His absence removes a key creative force and goal threat from their lineup.

Australia's coach will likely maintain a disciplined defensive structure while looking for counterattacking opportunities. Their performance against Türkiye showed effectiveness in absorbing pressure and striking quickly.

The United States has already secured top spot in the group. This match determines the second automatic qualifier and influences best third-placed calculations across the tournament.

Betting Odds and Expert Analysis

FanDuel lists Paraguay as +165 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Australia at +340 and the draw at +120. The over/under for total goals is set at 1.5.

SportsLine expert Martin Green has analyzed the matchup and leans toward the Under 1.5 total goals. Both teams have shown defensive discipline and limited open play.

Green notes neither side has demonstrated much appetite for an open game. Australia's setup against Türkiye and Paraguay's ability to hold a lead while shorthanded suggest a cautious approach.

The absence of Almirón further reduces Paraguay's attacking threat. Limited corner kicks and wide play indicate difficulty creating dangerous opportunities.

Tactical Outlook

Paraguay's strategy will likely focus on defensive solidity and opportunistic counterattacks. Without Almirón, they must rely on collective effort and set pieces for goals.

Australia may adopt a similar approach, prioritizing structure and looking to exploit transitions. Their speed on the break could prove decisive if Paraguay commits forward.

Both coaches face pressure to secure positive results while managing player workloads ahead of potential knockout matches. Rotation and tactical adjustments will be closely watched.

Player Spotlight

Key performers for Paraguay include Galarza, whose early goal against Türkiye provided the foundation for victory. Defensive organization will be crucial without Almirón's creativity.

Australia's Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe have contributed goals in the tournament. Their ability to create and convert chances will determine offensive output.

Goalkeepers for both sides face important tests. Clean sheets or crucial saves could prove decisive in a low-scoring affair.

Group D Context

The United States has dominated the group with strong performances. Their results have set a high standard for the remaining teams.

Türkiye's inability to score despite numerous shots has been a notable disappointment. Their campaign ends without advancement.

The battle for second place and best third-placed spots creates drama in the final group matches. Small margins will determine which teams progress.

Historical Perspective

Both nations have experienced varying success in World Cup competitions. Australia has established itself as a regular participant while Paraguay boasts proud South American football tradition.

This matchup represents an opportunity for either team to make history by advancing further than expected. The result could boost national pride and program development.

The 2026 World Cup's expanded format has provided more opportunities for competitive matches. Group D has delivered competitive balance and intriguing storylines.

Looking Ahead

The winner or best-performing team will face a challenging opponent in the round of 32. Preparation and recovery from this match will be crucial for knockout stage performance.

Both teams have shown character throughout the group stage. Their ability to perform under pressure will be tested in the tournament's later stages.

The match at Levi's Stadium continues the World Cup's showcase of American venues. The atmosphere is expected to be electric with passionate support from both sides.

As Group D concludes, focus shifts to the knockout bracket. The United States and the second-place team from this group will carry momentum into the next round.

Paraguay and Australia's encounter promises tactical battle and potential drama. The result will significantly impact both teams' tournament journeys and national football narratives.