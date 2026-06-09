SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has emerged as one of the National League's most consistent hitters in 2026, posting a .324 batting average while extending his hitting streak to 16 games and providing steady defense in right field, helping justify the six-year, $113 million contract the team awarded him before the 2024 season.

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The 27-year-old South Korean star went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Washington Nationals, pushing his streak to a career-high 16 games — the longest active in the majors. Over his last nine games since returning from the injured list, Lee has hit a blistering .595 (22-for-37) with minimal strikeouts, showcasing the elite contact skills that made him a star in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Lee's performance comes as the Giants navigate a challenging season, sitting below .500 and searching for offensive consistency. His reliability at the plate and in the field has provided a bright spot, even if his power numbers have not yet matched the expectations set by his KBO production, where he once hit as many as 23 home runs in a season.

Signed to anchor the outfield and inject lineup stability, Lee has adapted to Major League Baseball after injury-interrupted early years. Through early June, he ranks among the league leaders in batting average, tied for fourth overall, and has drawn praise for his mental approach and plate discipline.

During a 10-day stint on the injured list in late May with a strained back, Lee used the downtime productively. He studied pitch recognition via Trajekt technology in the batting cage and closely observed the approach of teammate Luis Arráez, a three-time batting champion known for his elite contact and mental toughness.

"The IL helped," Lee said through interpreter Justin Han. "You were in a stretch where you were playing every day, and then you got off the field and into the dugout watching your teammates play. For me, I try to reference a lot of what Luis Arráez does in his at-bats."

Arráez has become a key mentor, sharing insights not primarily on mechanics but on mindset, pitch selection and handling pressure. The two left-handed hitters share similar profiles as low-strikeout contact specialists.

"Luis is an open-arm guy, and we try to communicate a lot," Lee added. "At times, Luis would just come up to me and share what he's feeling about the game. So I feel Luis is a big help on what I'm doing right now."

Hitting coach Hunter Mense highlighted Arráez's broader influence on the lineup. "Arráez has a carryover effect to the rest of the group," Mense said. "The personality he has will play out with a lot of different guys in the lineup. A lot of times, the personality of some of the better hitters will carry over into the at-bats of some of the other guys in the lineup. I think it innately happens with Jung Hoo because he's watching his at-bats."

Manager Tony Vitello expressed satisfaction with Lee's development. "I honestly think Jung Hoo has come into his own," Vitello said. "Being healthy and getting time acquired around the organization, but also being in the country and knowing the league. I think the skill set is what it is. Letting Jung Hoo be Jung Hoo."

Lee has embraced a simplified mindset. "I might be in a place where a lot of people are thinking that I'm putting a lot of detail on my hitting right now," he explained. "But it's actually the opposite where I'm trying not to think about what I'm doing and just going with the natural flow of what happens every at-bat, every game."

In his 14-to-16 game streak, Lee has accumulated 27 hits in one stretch, the most by a Giant in such a span since Buster Posey in 2014. His season totals through roughly 58 games include a .324 average, three home runs, 21-22 RBIs and solid on-base and slugging percentages around .359/.449.

Defensively, Lee has been reliable in right field, contributing strong throws and positioning that align with the Giants' expectations for a complete player. His recent steal and consistent contact help set the table, even as home run and walk totals remain modest compared to his KBO peak.

The Giants committed heavily to Lee as an international free agent, viewing him as a long-term cornerstone with plus contact skills, speed and defensive upside. Early injuries tempered immediate returns, but his 2026 resurgence — batting over .370 since mid-April after a slow start — suggests the investment is paying dividends in reliability and clubhouse leadership.

Arráez, known for his own media-friendly demeanor, downplayed his role when approached about Lee's comments, simply expressing a desire for his teammate's success. "I want him to keep hitting," Arráez said.

Lee's approach echoes lessons Arráez absorbed from Hall of Famer Rod Carew: focus on opposite-field hitting, bunting opportunities, eliminating strikeouts and finding the barrel without forcing power. For Lee, it translates to "finding the grass" where defenders are not positioned.

"I'm not trying to hit a double or triple out there. I'm just trying to get a hit to help out the team," Lee said. "Of course exit velo is important, but if you have the ability to find the grass where there aren't any defensive position players out there, yeah, you get on base. Finding the grass, you might as well do it."

The Giants' season has featured offensive inconsistency and bullpen challenges, but Lee's presence at the top of the order provides stability. His hot streak coincided with stronger team output in spots, though late-inning collapses have cost games.

As the club evaluates its future, Lee represents a building block. His adaptation to MLB, influenced by U.S. culture, the league's pitching and organizational support, marks a maturation process common for international talents. At 27, he remains in his prime with years left on the contract, including potential opt-outs in later seasons.

Fans and analysts have taken notice of the "Jung Hoo Lee Gang" supporters and his growing popularity. His journey from KBO dominance to MLB consistency embodies the global evolution of baseball. While not yet the power-hitting version some projected, the contact-oriented, high-average Lee has proven highly valuable in today's game, where on-base skills and defensive reliability win divisions.

Lee aims for sustained performance rather than short-term peaks. "I don't really want to be happy about it," he said of his breakout. "I just want to be consistent on where I'm hitting right now and see where I'm at at the end of the season."

With the All-Star break approaching and the NL West competitive, the Giants will rely on Lee's bat and glove to climb standings. His mentorship dynamic with Arráez and focus on process over results position him as a leader on a roster seeking direction.

Whether this version fully matches the pre-contract vision matters less than the production: a steady, high-contact hitter anchoring the lineup. For a franchise with a history of developing stars like Willie Mays and Buster Posey, Lee's current form offers optimism for 2026 and beyond.

As Lee continues his streak and refines his game, the Giants' investment appears sound. In a sport defined by adjustments, his willingness to learn, simplify and execute has yielded one of the league's hottest bats.