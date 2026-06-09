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SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee delivered a standout performance with four singles in five at-bats, extending his hitting streak to 16 games, but the Giants dropped a heartbreaker to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Monday night at Oracle Park.

Lee, batting in the leadoff spot, went 4-for-5 with two runs scored as part of a 12-hit attack for the Giants. His performance highlighted a season in which the 27-year-old South Korean star has emerged as one of the National League's most consistent hitters.

The Giants led 3-1 entering the ninth inning but could not hold on against a late Nationals rally. Washington scored three runs in the final frame to secure the victory, improving to 33-33 while dropping San Francisco to 27-39.

Logan Webb pitched effectively for the Giants, allowing one run over eight innings with seven strikeouts. However, the bullpen faltered after manager Tony Vitello opted to pull Webb to preserve him for potential extra innings. Reliever Keaton Winn surrendered the go-ahead runs in the ninth.

Bryce Eldridge contributed a key RBI double in the eighth that scored Lee and gave the Giants a temporary 2-1 lead. Matt Chapman also drove in a run earlier with a single. Despite the offensive output, defensive miscues and the bullpen collapse proved costly.

Lee's four-hit night underscored his breakout 2026 campaign. Entering the game, he was batting around .323 with a strong on-base percentage and slugging mark, ranking among the league leaders. His 16-game hitting streak is the longest active in the majors and the best by a Giant in recent years.

The South Korean native, who signed a lucrative deal with the Giants after dominating in the KBO League, has overcome previous injury setbacks to establish himself as a cornerstone player. In recent weeks, he has slashed over .480 during hot stretches, showcasing line-drive power and plate discipline.

Monday's game featured steady drizzle and gray skies, with wind affecting play throughout. Lee collected singles in multiple innings, including a fourth-inning hit that pushed his streak forward and an eighth-inning infield single upheld after a successful challenge.

Nationals starter Miles Mikolas and the bullpen navigated the Giants' lineup effectively enough to keep the game close until the late surge. CJ Abrams and Daylen Lile delivered crucial hits in the ninth, capitalizing on the bullpen change. Gus Varland earned the save for Washington.

The Giants' season has been marked by inconsistency, with injuries and bullpen issues contributing to their position in the NL West standings. Despite strong individual performances like Lee's and Webb's outings, late-game execution has been a recurring challenge.

Lee's consistency provides a bright spot for San Francisco fans. His ability to make consistent contact and get on base has drawn comparisons to elite contact hitters. Over his last 15-plus games, he has produced at an elite level, with multiple multi-hit games.

The Giants acquired Lee with expectations that he would anchor the outfield and provide a steady bat in the lineup. After injury-limited campaigns earlier in his MLB tenure, 2026 represents a return to form reminiscent of his KBO success, where he was a perennial All-Star and batting champion.

For the Nationals, the win marked a resilient effort on the road. Trailing late, they mounted a comeback that highlighted their depth and timely hitting. The victory helped them maintain a .500 record amid a competitive NL East race.

Oracle Park, known for its scenic views and pitcher-friendly dimensions, played host to a competitive matchup. Fans braved the weather to support the Giants, with Lee's hits drawing loud cheers throughout the evening. The loss, however, left the home crowd disappointed after a promising late lead.

Lee's four singles were all well-placed line drives and ground balls that exploited gaps in the defense. His speed and instincts allowed him to turn potential outs into hits, including the challenged play in the eighth.

As the season progresses into mid-June, the Giants will look to build momentum with contributions from young talents like Eldridge alongside veterans. Lee's hot streak offers hope that the offense can carry the team through pitching inconsistencies.

Analysts point to Lee's plate approach as key to his success. He rarely chases pitches outside the zone and has improved his power stroke, contributing to a career-best OPS around .820. His presence at the top of the order sets a tone for the Giants' lineup.

The series continues Tuesday with the Nationals and Giants facing off again at Oracle Park. San Francisco will aim to bounce back and even the set, relying once more on strong starting pitching and Lee's bat.

Broader context in the NL West shows the division remaining competitive, with several teams jostling for positioning. The Giants' record reflects challenges in closing out games, an area they must address to climb the standings.

Lee, often called "Jung Hoo" by fans and teammates, has become a fan favorite not only for his production but for his work ethic and humility. His journey from KBO stardom to MLB success embodies the growing international influence in baseball.

While Monday's result was a tough pill to swallow, Lee's performance provided a reminder of the talent on the roster. As the Giants prepare for the remainder of the season, consistent contributions from their outfielder could prove pivotal in any playoff push or late-season surge.

The Nationals' late heroics demonstrated the unpredictable nature of baseball, where even dominant individual efforts like Lee's can be overshadowed by team outcomes. Both clubs will regroup for the next chapter in their series.