SAN FRANCISCO — Lee Jung-hoo, on June 24 Korean time, started as the fifth batter and right fielder in the Giants' home game against the Athletics at Oracle Park in San Francisco. He recorded two hits in three at-bats, including his fifth home run of the season, one RBI, one walk, three on-base appearances, and one stolen base, leading San Francisco to a 3-1 victory.

Bouncing Back From a Quiet Outing

Overcoming a hitless performance in three at-bats against the Miami Marlins two days prior, Lee raised his season batting average to .331, with 88 hits in 266 at-bats. This narrowed the gap with league leader Ozzie Albies of Miami, at .337, to 6 percentage points.

A Personal-Best Home Run

Lee's first at-bat in the second inning produced a home run. He attacked a cutter from Athletics right-handed starter Aaron Shipley that was centered at 99.9 mph, launching it over the deepest right-center field fence at Oracle Park. The ball traveled 414 feet with a launch angle of 30 degrees — his personal longest home run.

Broadcasters Marvel at His Continued Adaptation

NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants' broadcast partner, marveled at the performance. Analyst Mike Krukow remarked, "It went over the deepest part of the ballpark. What Lee Jung-hoo is showing now is exactly what he did every year in Korea. He was the league MVP. He was injured in his first year here, faced difficulties last year, but this season he knows what's needed in this league. He understands opponents and recognizes pitchers. That's reflected in his hitting. He's showing exactly what he wanted when he came to the U.S.," praising his full adaptation.

After the game, NBC Sports Bay Area's postgame analyst Rich Aurilia also mentioned Lee's home run, stating, "He's exactly what the Giants and fans expected when they signed him. Injuries and adapting to life in the U.S. or the differences from Korean baseball took some time, but his consistency now is remarkable."

Advice on Playing to His Strengths

Aurilia added advice on leveraging Lee's strengths. "We might see more doubles and triples from him, but power isn't his main aspect. Considering he plays at Oracle Park, where left-handed hitters struggle to hit homers, his ability to drive in runs is more critical. Scoring doesn't require homers — singles, doubles, and triples work too. That's what we've seen from him this year," he said, emphasizing Lee's value through mid-range hitting.

A Costly Error, Followed by a Heartfelt Apology

Another memorable moment occurred in the third inning. Lee dropped a routine fly ball by Colby Thomas, the Athletics' leadoff hitter, as the ball deflected off his glove. The wind may have been a factor. With a runner on second and no outs, starter Robbie Ray gave up a groundout RBI single to Max Muncy, allowing the first run. After the inning, Lee approached Ray to apologize for the error. Ray shook his hand and patted his back.

Ray went on to pitch eight innings, allowing two hits, four walks, six strikeouts, and one unearned run, securing his sixth win of the season.

The Manager's Praise for Both Players

In a postgame interview, Giants manager Tony Vitello praised Ray's pitching and mentioned Lee's apology. "Another memorable moment was Lee and Ray embracing in the dugout after the error. Even when sprinting full-speed and playing hard, tension can slip in critical moments. We all know how dedicated Lee is — he rarely lets his guard down. The error was a split-second mistake. Though the leadoff runner reached, Ray minimized damage and protected the lead. That was the game's most crucial part," Vitello said. Lee apologized to Ray again after the eighth inning.

A Tough Collision in the Sixth Inning

Vitello's admiration for Lee didn't end there. In the sixth inning, after drawing a walk and stealing second base, Lee collided with Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil, who struck him in the jaw. Stunned, Lee lay on second base briefly. Vitello, along with a trainer and interpreter Han Dong-hee, checked on him. Though Lee winced and held his jaw, he refused to be replaced and finished the game.

A Resilient Mentality on Display

Vitello offered further insight into Lee's character following the collision. "Lee was dazed after the collision and had a slight headache, but he recovered quickly. He's far tougher than people realize. I don't know how he was in Korea, but here he doesn't show his emotions much. He's incredibly resilient — if a good hit doesn't become a hit, he's unsatisfied. His intensity sometimes annoys me, but he never settles for a mental victory."

A Season of Steady Improvement

Lee's performance against Oakland extends what has become a notable season-long trajectory of growth following a difficult adjustment period in his earlier years with the Giants. His climb to a .331 batting average, combined with the power he showed in Wednesday's game, reflects the kind of all-around production that has drawn comparisons to his award-winning years in the KBO League, where he was twice named league MVP before making the jump to Major League Baseball.

With his batting average now sitting just six percentage points behind the National League leader, Lee's pursuit of a potential batting title will remain a storyline worth tracking as the Giants continue their season. His willingness to immediately apologize to Ray after the costly third-inning error, combined with his decision to stay in the game despite the jarring collision with McNeil, also reinforced the competitive resilience that both Vitello and the Giants' broadcast team have continued to highlight as central to his ongoing development in his fourth Major League season.