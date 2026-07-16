Myles Garrett Thanks Girlfriend Chloe Kim After She Presents Him Record-Breaking ESPY Award in New York

NEW YORK — Myles Garrett had a message for his girlfriend, Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim, after she walked onto the stage Wednesday night to hand him one of the biggest honors of his career.

Garrett, 30, won the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance at the 2026 ESPYS, held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. The award recognized his historic 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns, during which he set the all-time NFL single-season sacks record with 23. Kim, 26, presented the award alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish, and Garrett wasted no time acknowledging her role in keeping the moment a surprise.

"Thank you, baby, for keeping a secret like that, because you definitely knew," Garrett said as he stepped up to accept the trophy.

The defensive lineman used much of his acceptance speech to thank the people who supported him through a demanding season. He turned first to his parents, reflecting on how difficult it can be for family members to take a back seat to an athlete's singular focus during a long campaign.

"I want to thank my parents, I know it's not easy, I can get kind of locked in and focused on my sport, and I know we all try to enter our zone as athletes, and sometimes, the people who mean the most to us take a bit of a backseat for our journeys that we go on throughout the season, so I want to thank them for always loving me and supporting me in their own ways," Garrett told the audience.

He also recognized his siblings, both athletes in their own right — his brother, former NBA player Sean Williams, and his sister, Brea Garrett, who holds the weight throw record at Texas A&M.

"I want to thank my brother, my sister — they're athletes in their own right, dominating their field and they know what it's like and they know how to support someone who's going through a lot," he said.

Garrett closed his remarks by turning his attention back to Kim, whose own trophy case includes five career ESPY awards.

"I'm blessed to be on this stage," he said, before adding, "Most of all, this is an honor, I got a lot of catching up to do with this beautiful woman behind me."

The record-breaking honor was one of two Garrett took home Wednesday night. He was also named Best NFL Player, becoming the first defensive player in ESPYS history to win the award. His dominant 2025 campaign came shortly before he was traded from the Browns to the Los Angeles Rams.

The evening carried extra significance for the couple beyond the trophies. On the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Garrett and Kim shared an affectionate moment in front of photographers, with the NFL star kissing his girlfriend on the cheek as she posed in a red gown for the event. Speaking with ESPN afterward, Garrett was quick with a compliment when hosts told the couple they looked "beautiful."

"Thank you, she is," Garrett replied.

Kim, for her part, said ahead of the show that she was looking forward to being on the other side of the ESPYS spotlight for once, handing out hardware rather than collecting it.

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"I think handing people awards is just as fun as receiving them, so I'm looking forward to it," Kim told reporters on the red carpet, before revealing she would be the one presenting her boyfriend's award.

Kim has built her own decorated career on the slopes, most recently adding to her Olympic medal collection with a run at the Winter Games that has kept her among the most recognizable athletes in her sport. Her five ESPYS to date reflect a résumé built over multiple Olympic cycles, and Wednesday's ceremony offered a rare split-screen moment for the couple: one partner accepting hardware for a historic NFL season, the other stepping into a presenter's role after years of being the one called to the stage.

Garrett's ESPYS night capped a whirlwind stretch that began with his record-setting performance for Cleveland and ended with his high-profile trade to Los Angeles. Setting the single-season sacks mark put him in rare company among NFL pass rushers, and Wednesday's dual recognition — for both the individual record and his overall standing as the league's top player — underscored how thoroughly he dominated the position during the 2025 campaign.

The 2026 ESPYS drew a broad mix of athletes and celebrities to Lincoln Center, with the ceremony doubling as both an awards show and a showcase for some of the year's biggest sports storylines. Garrett and Kim's shared moment on stage was one of several highlights from a night that also featured appearances from other prominent athletes across multiple sports being honored for their achievements over the past year.

For Garrett, the recognition adds to what has already been a landmark year, one that included a record-breaking season, a major trade and now hardware to match. And for a couple whose careers are built on very different playing surfaces — an NFL field and a snowboarding halfpipe — Wednesday's ceremony offered a public reminder of how closely their orbits have come to intersect, both in celebrating each other's success and, for one night, in each other's spotlight.