Read more Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: 10 Things You Must Know Before the Big Day at Madison Square Garden Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: 10 Things You Must Know Before the Big Day at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, having exchanged vows Friday evening at Madison Square Garden in a ceremony officiated by comedian Adam Sandler before an estimated 1,000 guests that included some of the most recognizable names in entertainment, sports and film. Here is everything confirmed about a wedding that became the most talked-about cultural event in years.

1. They are officially and legally married. Taylor Swift's publicist Tree Paine confirmed the marriage via official statement on Friday evening, with digital billboards outside Madison Square Garden illuminating simultaneously with the declaration "JUST&T MARRIED!" in purple lettering. The moment Swift and Kelce said their vows became public knowledge simultaneously across the city.

2. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony and sang an original song. Sandler, a longtime friend of the couple, was the first person to emerge for the ceremony. According to TMZ, he also sang an original song for the newlyweds during the proceedings. Sandler had previously gushed about the couple during a 2024 appearance on Kelce's podcast "New Heights," where he described his family's enthusiasm about the relationship. "When you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together! He's a gentleman and she's having so much fun!'" Sandler said at the time.

3. Both wore Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson. Swift's official statement confirmed both the bride and groom wore ceremony looks created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple. "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity," the statement said. Travis opted for a white tuxedo, while Swift wore a long gown with a train. Their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin, and Swift completed her look with Cartier jewelry.

4. Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis's Best Man. There were no traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, the couple's brothers stood alongside them in what was described as a deeply personal arrangement. Jason Kelce's daughters, the Kelce girls, served as flower girls, throwing petals around Swift as she walked down the aisle.

5. Taylor walked down the aisle to one of her own songs played on strings. According to an eyewitness account, the ceremony took place a level above the arena floor at MSG, where there was live music with strings. Swift walked to the aisle to one of her songs performed on strings.

6. The venue was transformed into what AMC CEO Adam Aron described as a "secret garden." Aron shared details in a now-deleted post on X. "It did not look like Madison Square Garden. Immediately upon entry, everything — floors, walls, ceiling — was draped in peach and white. Large blown-up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year, from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display," he wrote. A source described the decor as "Alice in Wonderland meets The Wizard of Oz," with a greenhouse structure and actual garden built inside the arena. Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos described it as "this garden inside the Garden, which was so beautiful."

7. Stevie Nicks performed at the reception. Good Morning America's Robin Roberts confirmed Saturday morning that Stevie Nicks performed at the wedding, describing the performance as "really intimate." The friendship between Nicks and Swift has been public for years, with Swift wearing a shirt referencing Nicks during an earlier NBA game appearance at MSG this season.

8. The vows were emotional and handwritten. According to AMC CEO Aron, the vows the bride and groom wrote were "emotional" and "charming." Swift's aunt Robin Gentry was also spotted leaving the venue, offering the most evocative eyewitness description of the evening. "They cried, and they laughed and they danced, and they hugged and they kissed," Gentry said.

9. Guests received ivory handkerchiefs embroidered with "Blank Space" lyrics. The day after the ceremony, photos circulated online showing a custom ivory handkerchief embroidered with lace handed out to all wedding guests. The center featured a stitched monogram of Swift and Kelce's initials. Below the monogram were lyrics from Swift's 2014 hit "Blank Space," reading "So it's gonna be forever..." alongside the date July 3, 2026, and the location New York City.

10. Guests signed NDAs and received watermarked digital invitations. Variety reported that those who scored an invitation received watermarked, digital invites that came with non-disclosure agreements, explaining why photographic evidence from inside the ceremony has been extremely limited in the hours following the event.

11. The guest list read like a full Hollywood studio roster. Those confirmed or spotted arriving included Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady and former Disney CEO Bob Iger. Several Kansas City Chiefs teammates also attended, consistent with pre-wedding reports placing NFL players at the nearby Marriott Marquis.

12. The couple donated $26 million to charity in the days before the wedding. In the days leading up to the ceremony, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to at least 20 charitable organizations, including Food Bank for NYC, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Feeding America, Grammy In The Schools, After-School All-Stars and Children's Mercy Hospital, though the couple made no direct reference to a wedding in the announcement.

13. Roughly 135 NYPD officers were assigned to the venue. Both private security and the New York City Police Department secured the area around Madison Square Garden throughout the day, with law enforcement sources confirming approximately 135 officers assigned around the venue. Streets directly surrounding MSG were closed, with police barricades preventing fans from gathering on the sidewalks.

14. Fans outside received pastries from a bakery van the morning after. In one of the weekend's more charming viral moments, fans camped outside MSG on Saturday morning surrounded a white bakery van, hoping its contents had been used for the wedding reception. A police officer eventually handed one fan a glazed pastry from the van, sparking cheers. "Oh my God, guys, we're having Taylor Swift dessert!" the recipient exclaimed.

15. The Empire State Building lit up to mark the occasion. Following confirmation of the ceremony, the Empire State Building illuminated in celebration, adding one more New York City landmark to a night that had already transformed midtown Manhattan into something combining a sporting event, a concert queue and a national holiday, all in honor of two people who represent, as one pop culture commentator put it, "everything America loves — music and football — married together."