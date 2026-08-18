Grammys May Reconsider Asian Pop Category After BTS-Led Boycott Sparks Industry-Wide Backlash and Wider Debate

LOS ANGELES — The Recording Academy is now in active discussions with members of the Asian pop music community about the future of its newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, following a high-profile boycott by BTS that has drawn broader scrutiny to how the Grammy Awards recognize artists from Asia.

The controversy traces back to June 16, when the Recording Academy announced five new award categories for the 69th Grammy Awards, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. According to the Academy's announcement, the category was designed to recognize "artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages."

On July 29, all seven members of BTS announced in identical statements posted to their individual Instagram accounts that they would not submit music for consideration at the upcoming ceremony, scheduled for Feb. 7, 2027. "We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year," the group wrote, in a statement translated from Korean. "We hope music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language." The group thanked their global fan base, known as ARMY, "and everyone who is always with us."

The decision effectively removed BTS' comeback album "ARIRANG" from Grammy contention. The record, released in March following the completion of all seven members' mandatory South Korean military service, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 641,000 units sold, marking the biggest opening week for a group album in more than a decade. The group's label, HYBE, clarified that the decision to skip the submission process was made by the group members alone.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. responded the same day the boycott was announced, expressing regret over the decision while indicating he understood the group's reasoning. "I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision," Mason said in a statement posted to the Grammys' Instagram account. He went on to defend the intent behind the new category. "I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation," Mason's statement continued. "The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists' work is recognized. It's never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters."

Mason concluded his initial statement by emphasizing the Academy's broader commitment to global inclusivity. "As we continue to expand the reach, our membership and our awards, regardless of geography or language, I want to emphasize that we will continue to listen to the global music community and work to honor and celebrate all the artists whose music moves the world," he said.

Despite that early defense of the category, few other major artists publicly joined BTS in boycotting the awards, a pattern some industry observers have attributed to the unique position BTS currently occupies within the global music industry. Hye Jin Lee, a scholar at the University of Southern California who studies K-pop and global media, offered one interpretation of the group's decision in comments to Rolling Stone. "To me, [BTS' decision] signals that they have reached a point in their career where they no longer feel the need to seek validation from Western institutions," Lee said.

More than a week later, Mason's tone toward the controversy shifted noticeably. In a statement provided to Billboard on Friday, Aug. 1, Mason acknowledged more directly that the category may not be achieving its intended purpose for the artists it was meant to celebrate. "The Grammy organization exists to serve all music people, and part of that is working to ensure that no voice or community gets overlooked or misunderstood," Mason said in that follow-up statement.

According to Billboard's reporting, the Recording Academy has since begun direct conversations with members of the Asian pop music community regarding the category's future, though no formal changes to the award's structure or eligibility criteria have yet been announced. The Recording Academy's board is expected to convene to determine, in Mason's words as relayed by NME, how the organization can "best honour this music in the future."

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The controversy has extended beyond BTS' individual decision to prompt broader public debate about how award institutions like the Grammys categorize music from non-Western regions and languages. Critics have argued that region- or language-specific categories, even when framed as efforts at greater inclusion, risk segregating non-Western artists from the Grammys' more prestigious general-field categories, such as Album of the Year, rather than integrating them more fully into the ceremony's top honors. Mason has previously pushed back on that characterization directly, telling reporters that submitting music within genre-specific categories does not disqualify an artist from also competing for general-field awards.

The Recording Academy has faced similar questions in the past regarding the consultation process behind newly created award categories. Mason has previously pointed to the Best African Music Performance category, introduced in recent years, as an example of a category informed by direct engagement with artists in that region, citing trips to Africa and acknowledgment that African artists "weren't being heard in our process," according to prior comments attributed to Mason. The BTS boycott has renewed questions from industry observers and commentators about who, specifically, was consulted in the creation of the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category before its introduction in June.

Notably, some observers have pointed out that BTS' own recent English-language material, including their hit single "SWIM," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, would not have qualified for the new Asian pop category regardless of the group's boycott decision, since the category specifically requires meaningful use of one or more Asian languages, a detail that has added further nuance to the broader debate over how the award's eligibility criteria are structured.

As the Recording Academy continues its consultations with Asian pop industry representatives ahead of the February 2027 ceremony, it remains unclear whether any structural changes to the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category will be finalized before this year's awards cycle concludes, or whether such changes might instead take effect for future ceremonies. Neither BTS nor HYBE has issued further public comment on the matter since the group's initial July 29 statement, and it remains unknown whether the group's stance could shift depending on how the Academy ultimately addresses the concerns raised by the boycott.