LONDON — Ariana Grande launched a landmark 10-night residency at London's O2 Arena this weekend, bringing her Eternal Sunshine Tour to its European finale in what is being described as one of the most significant pop residencies the venue has hosted in years.

The run, which spans August 15 through September 1, marks Grande's first UK concert dates since her 2019 Sweetener World Tour and represents the longest single-venue stretch of her career. The 10 shows are also the tour's only European dates, a decision that has concentrated intense demand onto the London run. All 10 nights sold out within minutes of going on general sale through AXS, with Grande performing in a two-nights-on, one-night-off rotation across the three-week stretch. With the O2 holding roughly 20,000 fans per show, the residency is expected to draw approximately 200,000 concertgoers by the time it concludes.

The final show, on September 1, will close not only the London residency but the entire 41-date Eternal Sunshine Tour worldwide, adding extra emotional weight to the run's concluding night. Speaking during an earlier tour stop at Oakland Arena, Grande told the crowd, "I don't know when I'll do this again," a comment that has since taken on added significance as the tour approaches its final performance in London.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour supports Grande's seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," released in 2024, along with its expanded follow-up, "Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead," which added nine bonus tracks and six new songs the following year. The tour marks Grande's first major run of live shows in six years, following a Sweetener World Tour that drew more than 1.3 million fans across nearly 100 performances.

Ahead of the O2 shows, coverage from The Sun reported that Grande spent time at a private countryside retreat alongside close friend and fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter, using the getaway as a chance to unwind away from London before the demanding run of performances began. The two singers have maintained a close friendship dating back to Carpenter's time opening for Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour years earlier, a relationship that has remained visible through the pair's continued public support of one another's careers and occasional appearances together since.

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Security and logistics around the O2 shows have drawn particular attention given the venue's history. The arena has implemented a strict bag policy for the residency, permitting only clear plastic bags no larger than 30 by 15 by 30 centimeters, a measure that reflects heightened security protocols at Grande's concerts following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which took place following one of her performances. There is no opening act for the London shows, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Grande expected on stage between 8 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. each night, with performances typically concluding by 10 p.m.

The O2 residency places Grande among a small group of artists to have staged extended, single-venue concert runs of similar scale at the arena. The venue has previously hosted some of the most celebrated residencies in pop music history, including Adele's acclaimed 2022 and 2024 runs, which became widely cited benchmarks for large-scale concert production.

Grande's setlist has varied slightly from night to night throughout the broader Eternal Sunshine Tour, drawing from her catalog spanning "Eternal Sunshine" alongside earlier hits from throughout her career. Unlike some previous tour legs, the London shows do not feature a dedicated opening act, with the full evening built around Grande's own multi-segment performance.

Beyond the concerts themselves, the residency has generated substantial economic activity around the O2 site in North Greenwich, with nearby restaurants, transportation hubs and public spaces filling with fans well ahead of each night's doors opening, part of what organizers and local businesses have described as a broader citywide moment tied to the shows.

With demand for tickets remaining high even after the official sold-out designation, resale platforms have continued listing available seats, though at a significant premium over face value, reflecting the scale of interest in what has been billed as one of the most anticipated concert events in London this year.

As the residency continues through the coming weeks, all eyes will remain on the September 1 finale, which Grande and her team have positioned as the definitive closing chapter of the Eternal Sunshine era, following a stretch of touring that has taken the show across multiple continents before arriving at its concluding stand in London.