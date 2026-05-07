LAS VEGAS — No Doubt kicked off its highly anticipated "Live at Sphere" residency on May 6, 2026, delivering a high-energy 21-song set that blended massive hits, deep cuts and emotional tributes inside the groundbreaking Las Vegas venue known for its immersive 16K LED dome.

Fronted by Gwen Stefani with original members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough album Tragic Kingdom while showcasing the Sphere's revolutionary technology through synchronized visuals, pyrotechnics and 360-degree sound design. The opening-night performance marked No Doubt's first extended Las Vegas run and their most significant live outing in over a decade.

Full No Doubt Sphere Opener Set List (May 6, 2026)

Tragic Kingdom (first time performed since 2009) Excuse Me Mr. Different People Total Hate '95 Spiderwebs Underneath It All Hey Baby Bathwater Ex-Girlfriend Happy Now? Hella Good The Climb (first time since 1997) Running (first time since 2012) It's My Life (Talk Talk cover) Simple Kind of Life Don't Speak Trapped in a Box New End It On This Just a Girl Sunday Morning

The band opened with the title track from Tragic Kingdom, immediately immersing the crowd in ska-punk nostalgia. Stefani, energetic in a custom red-and-black ensemble, commanded the stage as the Sphere's dome transformed with animated visuals of palm trees, California sunsets and cartoonish animations nodding to the band's early days.

Mid-set highlights included a powerful run through Return of Saturn and Rock Steady material. "Don't Speak" brought the house down with its signature emotional delivery, while "Just a Girl" sparked a massive sing-along. The inclusion of rarer tracks like "The Climb" and "Running" delighted longtime fans, marking their first performances in decades.

Production and Sphere Immersion

The Sphere's technology elevated the show to new heights. During "Spiderwebs," the dome displayed intricate web patterns that appeared to wrap around the audience. "Hella Good" featured pulsating bass visuals and crowd-interactive light effects. The sound system delivered crystal-clear ska horns and Stefani's unmistakable vocals across every seat.

No opening act was used. The band played straight through with minimal breaks, maintaining high energy for nearly two hours. Stefani frequently interacted with the crowd, expressing gratitude for the warm reception after years away from the stage as a full band.

Fan and Critical Reaction

Social media erupted immediately after the show. Fans praised the set list balance of hits and deep cuts, with many calling it one of No Doubt's strongest live performances. Clips of "Don't Speak" and "Just a Girl" went viral, amassing millions of views within hours. Critics noted the emotional weight of the anniversary celebration and Stefani's commanding stage presence at age 56.

Some fans expressed disappointment over missing tracks like "Push and Shove" or "Settle Down," but the overall consensus hailed the show as a triumphant return. Ticket demand has surged for remaining dates through June 13.

Residency Context and Significance

The 12-show run (with additional dates added due to demand) celebrates Tragic Kingdom's diamond-certified legacy while showcasing the band's evolution. It marks No Doubt's first major live activity since their 2012 reunion shows and Stefani's solo tours. The Sphere residency positions the group alongside U2, Post Malone and other acts that have redefined Las Vegas entertainment with cutting-edge production.

Band members had teased favorite tracks in pre-show interviews. Stefani highlighted "Spiderwebs," Young mentioned "Happy Now?," Kanal pointed to "New," and Dumont favored "Simple Kind of Life." Most of their wishes appeared in the opening-night set.

What to Expect at Future Shows

While the core set list is expected to remain largely consistent, the band has hinted at possible rotations and surprises across the residency. Future nights may feature different deep cuts or guest appearances. The Sphere's flexible production capabilities allow for evolving visuals tailored to each performance.

For fans attending upcoming shows, the set delivers a comprehensive journey through No Doubt's catalog — from early ska-punk roots to mainstream pop-punk anthems. The combination of nostalgia, high production values and the band's undeniable chemistry makes this residency a must-see event in 2026's concert calendar.

As No Doubt continues its Sphere run, the opening-night set list stands as a celebration of resilience, reunion and the enduring power of songs that defined a generation. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering the band through this residency, the experience inside the Sphere promises an unforgettable night of music, memories and groundbreaking visuals.