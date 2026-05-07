LOS ANGELES — Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom are teaming up for Reset, a high-stakes survival thriller that will begin filming in August, marking another major Hollywood project for the global superstar and a high-profile return to action for the Lord of the Rings veteran.

The film, directed by Matt Smukler (Wildflower), follows a woman (Chopra Jonas) who wakes up deep in the wilderness, days from civilization, with no memory of how she arrived. Her only hope for survival is trusting a charming stranger (Bloom) — a man whose true intentions may prove far more dangerous than the elements surrounding them.

Deadline first reported the casting on May 6, 2026, generating immediate buzz across entertainment circles. Fortitude International will launch international sales at the Cannes Film Festival this month, signaling strong commercial interest in the project.

A High-Concept Thriller with Global Appeal

Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset blends psychological tension, intense survival elements and twists that question trust and memory. The remote wilderness setting promises stunning visuals and edge-of-your-seat sequences as the two leads navigate both the harsh environment and their growing suspicions of each other.

Chopra Jonas will also co-produce through her Purple Pebble Pictures banner. This marks another producing credit for the actress, who has steadily expanded her behind-the-camera influence in Hollywood. Bloom will produce via his Amazing Owl company. Additional producers include Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber (The Meg), Michael Lazarovitch and Matthew Rhodes.

The pairing brings together two charismatic leads with massive international followings. Chopra Jonas, fresh off The Bluff and Citadel Season 2, continues her Hollywood momentum. Bloom, known for Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings, returns to a physically demanding role that plays to his action-hero strengths.

Production and Creative Team

Filming is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with locations expected to include rugged natural landscapes ideal for a survival story. Smukler's direction of the coming-of-age comedy-drama Wildflower showcased his ability to balance character-driven storytelling with visual flair, skills that should translate well to this tense thriller.

The project's timing aligns with growing audience appetite for elevated genre films featuring strong female leads and complex interpersonal dynamics. Industry insiders anticipate Reset could appeal to fans of films like The Revenant, A Quiet Place and Don't Breathe, while its memory-loss mystery adds a psychological layer reminiscent of The Bourne Identity.

Priyanka's Expanding Hollywood Footprint

For Chopra Jonas, Reset represents continued diversification. After establishing herself in action (The Matrix Resurrections, The Bluff) and prestige drama (The White Tiger), the survival thriller allows her to showcase physicality and emotional depth simultaneously. Her husband, Nick Jonas, publicly celebrated the news on social media, calling it an "exciting" new chapter.

The actress has been vocal about seeking roles that challenge her and offer global representation. Reset fits perfectly as a lead-driven project with international sales potential and crossover appeal.

Bloom's Return to Intense Roles

Orlando Bloom brings star power and proven action credentials. His last major on-screen outings included The Cut and various franchise appearances. A grounded, character-focused survival story offers him a chance to deliver a nuanced performance while delivering the physicality fans expect.

The chemistry between Chopra Jonas and Bloom is already generating early excitement, with fans speculating about the tension-filled dynamic their characters will share on screen.

Cannes Sales Launch and Market Outlook

Fortitude International's decision to introduce the project at Cannes underscores confidence in its commercial viability. Survival thrillers with A-list talent have performed strongly in recent years, both theatrically and on streaming platforms. Netflix, Amazon and other buyers are expected to show keen interest.

The film arrives at a time when Hollywood is balancing big-budget spectacles with more contained, high-concept stories that travel well internationally. Reset appears positioned for both theatrical and premium streaming releases.

Broader Industry Context

This announcement highlights the continued globalization of Hollywood casting. Chopra Jonas represents one of India's biggest exports to American cinema, while Bloom brings British and franchise appeal. Their collaboration exemplifies cross-cultural projects that appeal to diverse audiences worldwide.

As production nears, anticipation will build around casting announcements for supporting roles, filming locations and first-look imagery. With August start date confirmed, Reset is poised to become one of 2027's most talked-about thrillers upon release.

For now, the pairing of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom in a memory-shrouded wilderness survival story has already captured imaginations. As cameras roll later this summer, audiences can expect a tense, visually striking ride filled with twists, breathtaking scenery and powerhouse performances from two of Hollywood's most watchable stars.