Ted Turner, CNN Founder Who Launched 24-Hour News Era, Dies at 87

ATLANTA — Ted Turner, the flamboyant media visionary who founded CNN and transformed global television with the world's first 24-hour news network, died Wednesday at age 87.

Turner's death, confirmed by CNN and family representatives, marks the end of an era for a larger-than-life figure who built a broadcasting empire from a regional billboard business, owned professional sports teams, championed environmental causes and donated $1 billion to the United Nations. He had been living with Lewy body dementia, diagnosed in 2018, and faced health challenges including pneumonia in early 2025.

Robert Edward Turner III was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Cincinnati. His father, a billboard advertising executive, committed suicide in 1963 when Ted was 24, leaving the family business deeply in debt. The young Turner took control, revived Turner Advertising and began acquiring television stations.

In 1970, he purchased a struggling Atlanta UHF station and renamed it WTBS. He uplinked its signal to satellite, creating the first "superstation" that reached cable subscribers nationwide. The bold move pioneered cable television distribution and laid the groundwork for his media empire.

Birth of CNN and the 24-Hour News Cycle

On June 1, 1980, Turner launched Cable News Network from a converted Atlanta mansion. Skeptics mocked the idea, saying there wasn't enough news to fill 24 hours. Turner famously replied that the news never stops. CNN's continuous coverage revolutionized journalism, bringing live events from around the world into homes instantly.

The network gained global prominence during the 1991 Gulf War, when its reporters provided unprecedented real-time coverage from Baghdad. CNN became essential viewing for world leaders and citizens alike, influencing diplomacy and public opinion in ways traditional networks could not. Turner expanded the brand with Headline News (now HLN), TNT, TCM and Cartoon Network.

In 1996, Turner merged his Turner Broadcasting System with Time Warner in a $7.5 billion deal. He later became vice chairman of the combined company but clashed with executives after the disastrous AOL merger. He stepped down in 2003.

Sports, Environment and Philanthropy

Turner owned the Atlanta Braves from 1976 to 1996, turning the team into a national brand and celebrating a 1995 World Series victory. He also owned the Atlanta Hawks and briefly the NHL's Atlanta Thrashers. His passion for sailing led to victory in the 1977 America's Cup.

An ardent environmentalist, Turner became one of North America's largest private landowners, owning roughly 2 million acres across ranches in Montana, New Mexico and elsewhere. He built the largest private bison herd in the world, numbering tens of thousands, and supported conservation through the Turner Foundation.

In 1997, he pledged $1 billion to the United Nations, creating the UN Foundation to support global causes. With Sen. Sam Nunn, he co-founded the Nuclear Threat Initiative to reduce risks from weapons of mass destruction. He also co-created the animated series "Captain Planet and the Planeteers" to promote environmental awareness.

Personal Life and Later Years

Turner's colorful personality and colorful marriages made headlines. He was married three times, most notably to actress Jane Fonda from 1991 to 2001. He had five children. In later years, he battled bipolar disorder and Lewy body dementia, speaking openly about his health struggles while continuing philanthropic work.

Despite health setbacks, including a 2025 bout with pneumonia, Turner remained active on his Montana ranches, where he enjoyed fishing and outdoor life. His net worth was estimated around $2.8 billion as recently as this year.

Tributes Pour In

News of Turner's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from media figures, politicians and environmental leaders. CNN anchors recalled his bold vision that forever changed how the world consumes news. "Ted Turner bet on the future when few others would," said one longtime colleague.

Former President Bill Clinton, who worked closely with Turner on global initiatives, praised his generosity. Environmental groups highlighted his commitment to land conservation and biodiversity. Sports fans remembered the swashbuckling owner who brought championship glory to Atlanta.

A Lasting Legacy

Ted Turner's impact extends far beyond cable television. He proved that bold ideas, executed with relentless drive, could reshape industries. CNN's model inspired competitors and democratized information flow, for better and worse, in the digital age. His philanthropy set a standard for high-net-worth giving long before the Giving Pledge.

Critics sometimes portrayed Turner as erratic or overly flamboyant — the "Mouth of the South" — but admirers saw a man of vision who combined business acumen with a sense of global responsibility. He often said success brought an obligation to tackle humanity's biggest challenges.

As the news industry he helped invent continues evolving with streaming and social media, Turner's foundational belief in the power of continuous, accessible information remains relevant. His ranches, bison herds and charitable foundations ensure his environmental legacy will endure for generations.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced. Turner is survived by his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the UN Foundation or conservation causes close to his heart.

The man who declared "the news never stops" has now signed off. But the channels he opened — to information, to global awareness and to bold possibility — continue broadcasting his indomitable spirit.