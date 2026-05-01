LOS ANGELES — Olivia Rodrigo announced "The Unraveled Tour" on Thursday, a massive 65-date arena trek across North America and Europe supporting her forthcoming third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, due June 12 via Geffen Records. The 23-year-old superstar posted on Instagram that she is "counting down the days" until she can perform the new songs live, sparking immediate frenzy among fans known as Livies.

The tour kicks off Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, at PeoplesBank Arena with back-to-back nights, then sweeps through major cities including Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Sacramento, Las Vegas and multiple nights in Los Angeles before wrapping the North American leg Feb. 16, 2027, in Brooklyn. European dates follow, concluding May 2, 2027, in Barcelona.

Rodrigo's announcement included a heartfelt message: "I am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' with u guys." The post quickly amassed millions of likes and comments as fans celebrated the return of one of pop's biggest live acts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 7, at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. American Express card members get early access with a presale beginning Tuesday, May 5, at 12 p.m. local time through Wednesday, May 6. Artist and venue presales are also expected.

A major highlight is the return of Rodrigo's fan-friendly Silver Star Tickets program. A limited number of $20 tickets (or local currency equivalent, plus taxes and fees) will be made available at a later date. These must be purchased in pairs, with seat locations revealed at the venue box office on the day of the show — a initiative first introduced during the GUTS World Tour to combat high resale prices and improve accessibility.

VIP packages and premium experiences will also be offered, with details expected during the on-sale period. Fans are strongly advised to buy only through official channels to avoid inflated secondary-market prices that often appear immediately after tickets go live.

The tour follows the blockbuster GUTS World Tour, which grossed over $200 million and cemented Rodrigo as a generational arena force known for emotional, high-energy performances blending pop-punk anthems with vulnerable ballads. "The Unraveled Tour" promises an evolved production reflecting the deeper, more introspective tone of her new album, whose lead single "drop dead" has already dominated charts.

Supporting acts include a strong lineup of alt-rock and indie talent: Wolf Alice, The Last Dinner Party, Devon Again, Grace Ives and Die Spitz will rotate across various dates, providing a cohesive bill that matches Rodrigo's genre-blending style and commitment to uplifting emerging artists.

At just 23, Rodrigo has already collected three Grammy Awards, multiple MTV VMAs and billions of streams since bursting onto the scene with "drivers license" in 2021. Her tours are celebrated for cathartic sing-alongs, theatrical staging and genuine connection with audiences, often featuring acoustic moments and fan interactions that make massive arenas feel intimate.

The new album, teased through cryptic social media posts and recent intimate performances, is expected to explore themes of heartbreak, growth and resilience. Early buzz suggests a mature evolution of her signature sound, which should translate powerfully in a live setting across the sprawling tour schedule.

Industry experts predict rapid sell-outs, especially in North America where demand for Rodrigo remains sky-high. The 65-date run represents her most ambitious outing yet, reflecting confidence in both her new music and enduring fanbase. Live Nation, the promoter, has emphasized sustainable practices and fan experience improvements learned from previous tours.

For fans wondering exactly where to buy tickets, the primary platform is Ticketmaster.com. Search for "Olivia Rodrigo The Unraveled Tour" once on-sale begins. Additional verified sellers like SeatGeek and official Live Nation sites will also carry inventory. Avoid unofficial resale sites during the initial frenzy to secure face-value prices.

Rodrigo's team has stressed accessibility. The Silver Star program, combined with standard pricing tiers starting in the $49.50 range for many seats on previous tours, aims to keep shows reachable for younger fans who form her core demographic. Expect dynamic pricing to be in effect for high-demand dates.

The announcement arrives as Rodrigo prepares for a busy weekend, serving as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The timing maximizes momentum ahead of the album release and ticket on-sale.

Social media exploded Thursday with fans sharing excitement, planning group trips and speculating on setlists that will blend new tracks with beloved hits from SOUR and GUTS. Many expressed relief at the affordable ticket option, calling it a meaningful gesture in an era of rising concert costs.

As the countdown begins, "The Unraveled Tour" stands poised to be one of 2026-2027's biggest cultural events. Olivia Rodrigo continues proving she is more than a pop star — she is a voice for a generation, turning personal unraveling into shared celebration on stage night after night.

Full dates and ticket links will be available on her official website and Ticketmaster. With presale just days away, fans should create accounts, enable notifications and prepare for what promises to be an unforgettable run of shows. The days until Sept. 25 cannot come soon enough.