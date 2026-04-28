NEW YORK — Persistent rumors of marital trouble between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds intensified Monday as multiple unverified reports and blind items claimed the "Deadpool" star has grown frustrated with the ongoing stress of Lively's high-profile lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, with one source alleging he is "done with their marriage and relationship entirely."

The couple, married since 2012 and parents to four young children, has faced waves of divorce speculation for several months. While representatives for both stars have not commented publicly on the latest claims, the rumors have gained significant traction online, fueled by Lively's very public legal battle and perceived distance between the couple in recent weeks.

According to several entertainment outlets citing anonymous insiders, Reynolds has reportedly expressed exhaustion over the financial and emotional toll of supporting Lively through the Baldoni case. The lawsuit, which accuses Baldoni and others of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign during the filming of "It Ends With Us," has dragged both Lively and Reynolds into intense media scrutiny.

Recent Public Appearances Tell a Different Story

Despite the swirling rumors, Lively and Reynolds have continued to project unity in public. In March 2026, the couple was photographed sharing affectionate moments at a Wrexham AFC match in Wales, one of Reynolds' ownership ventures. Lively later posted loved-up images on Instagram, writing that after more than 14 years together she still takes "sneaky fan photos" of her husband and has "such a crush."

Reynolds also offered rare public support for Lively in mid-April, telling "Today" that he has "never in my life been more proud of my wife" and praising her integrity amid the Baldoni proceedings. These gestures appear aimed at countering perceptions of discord, but have done little to quiet online speculation.

Roots of the Rumors

Speculation escalated after Lively attended a court-related settlement hearing alone in February 2026. Reynolds' absence fueled chatter, with some interpreting it as emotional or physical distance. Additionally, Lively's very public legal battle — which includes allegations of a hostile work environment and retaliation — has drawn intense scrutiny, with Reynolds occasionally mentioned in court filings and media coverage.

Blind items and TikTok gossip accounts have amplified claims of tension, suggesting the couple may be living apart at times or that Reynolds feels the controversies have overshadowed their family life. However, multiple outlets note these reports lack concrete evidence and follow a long pattern of unsubstantiated celebrity breakup rumors that have circulated for years.

A Love Story That Captivated the World

Lively, 38, and Reynolds, 49, first met on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010 and began dating in 2011. Their relationship has long been celebrated as one of Hollywood's more stable and playful unions, often marked by witty social media exchanges and joint appearances. They share daughters James, Inez and Betty, and son Olin.

The couple's romance has been a cultural phenomenon, with fans appreciating their humor, support for each other's careers, and commitment to privacy while raising four children. Their ability to maintain a relatively low profile despite massive fame has earned admiration, but it has also invited intense scrutiny whenever they appear less frequently together.

Baldoni Lawsuit Adds Significant Strain

Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni and associated parties has become a tabloid and social media lightning rod. Baldoni has countersued, accusing Lively and Reynolds of interference. The case has involved leaked communications, dueling PR narratives and intense public debate, putting enormous pressure on the couple.

Friends of the pair have described Reynolds as fiercely protective, reportedly helping coordinate aspects of Lively's defense. His recent supportive comments appear aimed at countering perceptions of discord, but the prolonged legal battle has clearly taken a toll on their personal life, according to insiders.

History of Divorce Rumors

This is not the first time the couple has faced breakup speculation. Similar whispers surfaced in previous years, often tied to busy careers, Lively's high-profile friendships (including with Taylor Swift), or Reynolds' demanding schedule with Marvel and Wrexham. Both have previously laughed off such talk, with Lively once responding to a fan comment with "Haha they wish."

Their ability to weather previous storms has led many to believe the current rumors will also fade. However, the intensity of the Baldoni legal drama has added a new dimension that some observers say feels different from past speculation.

Public Reaction and Cultural Impact

The latest divorce rumors have dominated entertainment discussions, with hashtags like #BlakeLively, #RyanReynolds and #DivorceRumors trending on social media. Reactions are deeply divided: some fans express concern for the couple and their children, while others speculate salaciously or criticize the public nature of celebrity relationships.

The story highlights the intense scrutiny faced by high-profile couples in the social media era. What once might have remained private speculation now plays out in real time, with millions weighing in on personal matters. It also raises questions about the mental health impact of constant public attention on celebrities and their families.

What's Next for the Couple

Neither Lively nor Reynolds has directly addressed the latest rumors. With Reynolds filming upcoming projects and Lively focused on the Baldoni trial and her own creative work, their schedules remain demanding. Insiders close to the couple suggest the marriage remains intact but is under significant strain from external pressures rather than internal breakdown.

For now, the public narrative remains one of resilience. Recent affectionate public appearances and mutual praise contrast sharply with anonymous claims of impending divorce. Hollywood couples often face amplified gossip, and Lively and Reynolds have repeatedly proven adept at weathering such storms.

As the Baldoni case heads toward trial, more details may emerge that either fuel or quiet the speculation. Until then, fans and observers are left parsing public gestures against private whispers in one of entertainment's most-watched marriages. The couple's history suggests unity, but the intensity of current headlines keeps divorce rumors alive in tabloid circles and online forums.