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LOS ANGELES — Charlize Theron is taking movie promotion to new heights — literally — as she scales a massive Times Square billboard and delivers a string of high-energy interviews to promote her new Netflix survival thriller "Apex," which premiered on the streaming service April 24, 2026, and is already generating buzz for its intense action and raw performances.

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, was spotted April 24 scaling the side of a building in New York City to hype the film, showcasing the same physical commitment she brought to the role of Sasha, a grieving rock climber who becomes the target of a ruthless predator in the Australian wilderness. Co-starring Taron Egerton as the unhinged hunter Ben, the R-rated thriller directed by Baltasar Kormákur has drawn strong early audience reactions for its taut pacing and breathtaking outdoor sequences.

In a series of promotional appearances, Theron opened up about the physical toll of filming, revealing she suffered multiple injuries, including one that required surgery on her arm. "I think I tapped out once or twice," she told "Extra" with a laugh, while praising Egerton's intensity and the crew's support during demanding shoots in remote Australian locations.

Apex Delivers Thrills and Emotional Depth

"Apex" follows Sasha as she embarks on a solo kayaking and hiking trip to scatter her late partner's ashes, only to cross paths with a charming but psychotic local who turns the wilderness into a deadly hunting ground. The film blends high-stakes survival action with psychological tension, earning praise for Theron's fearless stunt work and Egerton's unhinged villain performance.

Critics have called it a slick, empty-calorie thriller that excels in spectacle but leans on familiar genre tropes. Variety described it as a "rip-roaring outdoor duel," while The Guardian noted its "soulless" but entertaining cat-and-mouse game. Audiences, however, appear to be responding positively on Netflix, with strong early viewership numbers reported.

Theron, who performed most of her own stunts, trained extensively with professional climbers. In interviews, she emphasized the film's themes of grief, resilience and female strength. "Sasha is pushing her limits both physically and emotionally," she told The New York Times. "Life is so beautiful, but it can also be brutal."

Busy 2026 for Theron

"Apex" marks a busy year for the South African-born star. She is also set to appear in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic "The Odyssey," scheduled for a July 2026 release. Theron has described working with Nolan as "amazing" and a dream collaboration.

Her fashion choices during the "Apex" press tour have also drawn attention, with standout looks on "The View" and "Today" showcasing Bottega Veneta and other designers. Theron continues her long-standing partnership with Dior as the face of J'adore, marking over two decades with the brand.

Personal Reflections and Career Evolution

In recent interviews, Theron has spoken candidly about aging in Hollywood, motherhood and finding balance. A single mother to adopted children, she has emphasized the importance of representation and strong female roles. "I want my daughters to see women who are complex, strong and real," she told one outlet.

Her willingness to embrace physically demanding roles — from "Mad Max: Fury Road" to "Atomic Blonde" and now "Apex" — has cemented her status as one of Hollywood's most committed action stars. At 50, she continues redefining what leading roles look like for women in their prime.

Fan and Industry Reaction

The "Apex" promotional campaign, including Theron's daring Times Square climb, has gone viral, with fans praising her dedication and sense of humor. Social media is filled with clips of her interviews alongside Egerton, where the pair share playful banter and behind-the-scenes stories.

Industry insiders see "Apex" as part of Theron's strategy to balance big studio projects with more personal, high-concept thrillers. With Nolan's "The Odyssey" on the horizon, 2026 could be one of her most impactful years yet.

As "Apex" streams globally on Netflix, Theron continues her press tour with appearances and stunts that keep her firmly in the spotlight. Whether scaling billboards or confronting personal and professional challenges on screen, the actress remains a force in Hollywood — proving that at 50, she is only getting started on new heights.